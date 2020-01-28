Modernizing the energy sector on Zanzibar
Zanzibar Energy Sector Support Project (ZESS) ZESS is a 4 year energy sector reform project supporting the development of a sustainable energy sector in Zanzibar, funded by Sweden.
The programme has greatly improved the energy sector in Zanzibar. Read more hereDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Sweden, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
