Modernizing the energy sector on Zanzibar

Zanzibar Energy Sector Support Project (ZESS) ZESS is a 4 year energy sector reform project supporting the development of a sustainable energy sector in Zanzibar, funded by Sweden.

The programme has greatly improved the energy sector in Zanzibar. Read more here



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.