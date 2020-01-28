Nine years in prison for Chinguar Municipality former administrator

Cuito, ANGOLA, January 28 - The former administrator of Chinguar Municipality, Beatriz Napende Diniz was sentenced last Monday, by the Provincial Court of Bié Province, to nine years and 11 months in prison, for crimes of embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association between the years 2011 and 2018. ,

Beatriz Napende Diniz was tried in this suite, in which another 21 co-defendants were also charged, under the accusation of defrauding the Angolan State of about 238.9 million kwanzas (AKZ), since 16 August 2019.

The former administrator of Chinguar was also ordered to reimburse the Angolan State as compensation the amount of AKZ 58.5 million, as well as AKZ 250,000 for Justice fee, as well as must give back to the state some articles and properties unlawfully in her possession.

Regarding the sentence read by Judge Adalberto dos Santos Mateus e Silva, the former head of the local office for planning, Hernany Fernandes, was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison and the former head of the accounting section (2014/2018) to 4 years and 8 months in prison, as well as his predecessor, José Cossengue (2011/2014), to 8 years and 10 months in prison.

