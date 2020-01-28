Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto identified as Luanda Leaks source

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 28 - The media coverage “Luanda Leaks” case on Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos wealth might have as the source the Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto, according to his lawyer, Willian Bourdon, who was quoted by the New York Times as saying.,

The source mentioned Willian Bourdon as saying Monday that the Portuguese Rui Pinto is the Snowden of International corruption, admitting that “Luanda Leaks” will be quoted by the defense in trial.

The hacker Rui Pinto will be the source of the documents related to “Luanda Leaks” on Isabel dos Santos businesses, stated the French lawyer, who is with the Portuguese hacker since the “Football Leaks” case which he was also a whistleblower.

The “Luanda Leaks” documents might have been delivered by Rui Pinto to Willian Bourdon.

According to The New York Times, “one night in Budapest in 2019, after a dinner, Pinto said to his lawyer that he had believed to have found information that could reveal how Isabel dos Santos had obtained her fortune of 2 billion”.

The data were right after delivered to the Platform for protection of Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) of which the French lawyer is director.

According to a statement released on Monday, the documents delivered by Rui Pinto at the end of 2018 were shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), for media coverage.

More than 120 journalists from the ICIJ media organistions in 20 countries have published the result of the investigation into Luanda Leaks case in the last days.

The results include internal investigation of the consulting PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) company, the dismissal of Isabel dos Santos from Eurobic and Efacec, which has been announced, and the abandonment of her lawyers.

According to a communiqué reached press, Rui Pinto's lawyers said that they forwarded to PPLAAF “a hard drive containing all data related to recent disclosures on the fortune of Isabel dos Santos, her family and all those who might be involved in unscrupulous deals.

Rui Pinto, who was detained, published hundred internal documents of the football industry and shared various information with journalists mentioning some suspicious aspects of the global industry of football.

They include tax evasion, manipulation of matches result as well the extortion fees for sports agents.

However, his revelations led to the opening of criminal tax fraud proceedings of among several top players.

