Seelos Therapeutics Announces Update to Parkinson’s Disease Program SLS-007

Delivery of SLS-007 to Utilize an Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector

SLS-007 to Become Seelos’ Second Gene Therapy Program Focused on Parkinson’s

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced an update to its Parkinson’s Disease program SLS-007.

Seelos is to begin an in-vivo study delivering SLS-007 by an Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vector making the program Seelos’ second gene therapy approach for Parkinson’s Disease (PD). Seelos is currently producing the viral vectors and preparing animals for this study. Data to determine delivery and target engagement is expected in the second half of this year.

“Identifying the AAV vector as the optimal route of systemic administration of SLS-007 may ultimately yield a convenient one-time delivery of the peptides,” said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. “This is a novel method of viral delivery that has been a collaboration between our R&D team and key opinion leaders that, if successful, could be a major advancement in the field.”

“The study will include measurements of several key biomarkers that will assess the extent of alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) aggregates expression in key target areas of the brain, such as the forebrain and the substantia nigra. These outcomes will help determine key target engagement and set the stage for our next steps with the program,” added Tim Whitaker, MD, Head of R&D at Seelos.

Seelos is also developing SLS-004, which is an all-in-one lentiviral vector gene therapy program that targets the SNCA gene that encodes for the production of α-synuclein.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptidic inhibitors that target the NACore (non-amyloid component core) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathogenesis of PD. Recent in-vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates. The goal of the in-vivo animal study will be to establish pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profiles and target engagement parameters of SLS-007.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the use of the Adeno-Associated Virus vector for systemic administration of SLS-007 and the potential success of this method of viral delivery, expectations regarding the timing for receiving data from the in-vivo animal study of SLS-007 to establish pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics profiles and target engagement parameters of SLS-007 and expectations regarding the results of the in-vivo animal study of SLS-007. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

