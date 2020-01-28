Syapse Appoints Kirk Fjeldheim as Chief Information Security Officer

Leading precision medicine company continues to expand its investment in technology and data security

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse today announced the appointment of Kirk Fjeldheim as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As CISO, Fjeldheim will be responsible for Syapse’s overall information security strategy including data protection, IT change management, audit, and compliance.



“Security has always been a top priority in all aspects of our operations and appointing Kirk reflects our continued commitment in this regard,” said Vinod Subramanian, Senior Vice President of Data Insights and Operations at Syapse. “Data is critical to solving our most pressing healthcare challenges, whether that is creating a better understanding of how cancer impacts different populations or making sure the right targeted therapy gets to the right patient. Syapse is committed to mitigating risk and continually adopting best practices aligned to protect sensitive healthcare data for all our partners and the people they care for.”

The precision medicine solutions that Syapse provides to its global health system and life sciences partners are developed with a comprehensive understanding of the risk environment and the corresponding needs they identify. In addition to its HITRUST CSF certification, Syapse has instituted safeguards, policies, and procedures to protect health system data in compliance with federal health laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH), as well as various state data privacy laws across the country.

“In today’s healthcare environment, data privacy and security are at the forefront of every decision Syapse and our health system and life sciences partners make,” added Fjeldheim. “Syapse has built a world-class technology team and I am proud to join them in making sure our partners can securely share and learn from the real-world data-enabled insights that are critical to expanding the practice of precision medicine.”

Fjeldheim is an accomplished information security and privacy executive with a proven track record of establishing internationally recognized information security programs for high-growth technology companies. Fjeldheim was most recently Chief Information Officer at SugarCRM, where he led IT, security, and compliance for programs for this global CRM software company. Prior, he was Vice President of IT and Security at Rally Health, where he led security and compliance for more than 1,400 employees and developed and implemented HIPAA compliance and risk management efforts for a customer application reaching 38 million users. He has also held senior IT positions at Zynga, Xsigo Systems, Openwave Systems, and Siebel Systems.

About Syapse

Syapse is on a mission to deliver the best care for every cancer patient through precision medicine. Our insights platform, data sharing network, and industry partnerships enable healthcare providers to bring precision cancer care to every patient who needs it. By bringing together leading healthcare innovators into a unified ecosystem, we have built one of the world’s largest learning health networks of provider-driven precision medicine data. In collaboration with our health system and life sciences partners, we are working toward a future in which all cancer patients have access to the best personalized care, regardless of location or income.

Media Contact: Colin Sanford 203-918-4347 colin.sanford@syapse.com



