CommAgility and NXP Collaborate for 5G New Radio platform

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, UK , Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommAgility , a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), announced that it has collaborated with NXP® Semiconductors in connection with their recently-announced Layerscape ® Access LA12XX Programmable Baseband Processors for 5G New Radio (NR) processing. The collaboration enables CommAgility to accelerate 5G hardware and software development and enhance the performance of its 5G platform, providing significant advantages to customers and reducing their time to market. CommAgility will use its 5G platform to create private and specialized network solutions based on NXP programmable baseband processors. The collaboration will help CommAgility address the anticipated 5G long-term growth opportunity and both companies will work together to meet customer requirements and provide unique, competitive solutions.



CommAgility is already implementing its 5G NR PHY and Protocol Stack software on the NXP processors, initially supporting sub-6GHz bands and mmWave frequencies. With the combination of the software and processors, CommAgility can design and deploy a complete, optimized 5G software and hardware portfolio for access points, small cells and specialized networks, which the company recently announced will be available in 2020.

“CommAgility’s expertise in LTE and 5G RAN hardware and software are a complement to NXP’s innovative, software-defined baseband processors for the 5G Access Edge,” said Noy Kucuk, Vice President of Digital Networking Product Management at NXP. “With this collaboration, we welcome CommAgility to NXP’s strong ecosystem of 5G partners and look forward to further collaborations that will help deliver on the 5G promise.”

Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility, said: "We are excited to announce this collaboration with NXP and to base our 5G portfolio on their new family of baseband processors, which will enable us to create cost-effective, power-efficient solutions with high data throughput. Our 4G software and hardware has already been deployed in a wide range of LTE applications from commercial to specialized networks and we look forward to continued growth with our new 5G New Radio product line."

For more details of our 5G product portfolio and plans, please contact CommAgility: +44 1509 228866, sales@commagility.com or https://www.commagility.com/ .

About Wireless Telecom Group



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics , CommAgility , Microlab and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company, is an award-winning developer of embedded signal processing and RF modules, and LTE PHY/stack software, for 4G and 5G mobile network and related applications. CommAgility designs the latest DSP, FPGA and RF technologies into compact, powerful, and reliable products based on industry standard architectures. CommAgility’s LTE software for mobile devices and wireless infrastructure includes physical layer and protocol stack for small cells, physical layer and protocol stack for terminals, an advanced scheduler for small cells, and IP development in the areas of advanced PHY algorithms in multi-core SDR platforms.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com

Marketing Contact

Nick Daines

nick@lumenpr.com

Tel: +44 (0) 115 8412109

Mobile: +44 (0) 7958 534731



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.