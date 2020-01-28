There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,259 in the last 365 days.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019.

Q4-2019 Highlights

  • Total deposits increased by $606 million, or 25%, to $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.
     
  • New stores opened since the beginning of the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $30 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $22 million per store.
     
  • Expansion into New York City continued with the opening of our second store located on the corner of 51st Street and 3rd Avenue during the fourth quarter.
     
  • Total loans grew $312 million, or 22%, to $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018.
     
  • Profitability declined to a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share during the fourth quarter of 2018.                                                                     

“The Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign continues to produce impressive results from a balance sheet perspective. During 2019 total assets grew by $588 million or 21% driven by the success of our customer centric banking philosophy of turning customers into FANS. Deposit balances increased by 25% as our network of stores continues to drive new customer relationships. Loan production was also significant as outstanding balances increased by 22%.

Earnings during 2019 were negatively impacted by compression of our net interest margin caused by a flat and, at times, an inverted yield curve. The shape of the yield curve is driving lower yields on interest earning assets and higher rates on interest bearing liabilities. In the midst of this challenging interest rate environment we have also incurred costs required to expand into New York City. In addition to new hires, training, advertising, and occupancy expenses for the opening of our first two stores in New York this year, we have also established a management and lending team for this new market.

As we enter the new year a number of cost control measures have been implemented to offset the challenges faced in growing revenue as a result of compression in the net interest margin. These measures will begin to take effect during the first quarter of 2020.

We are pleased to announce the recent addition of Jack Allison to the Republic Bank management team. Jack will serve as the Company’s Chief Technology Information Officer. He has more than 30 years of technology experience in the financial services industry including time as the Head of the Commerce Bank Technology Group from 1991 – 2010.  The addition of Jack demonstrates the commitment to enhance the total Republic Bank experience not only through the store network, but the on-line and mobile options as well.

Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:

“The fourth quarter caps off another tremendous year in balance sheet growth for “The Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign. Since the launch of our first glass prototype store six years ago deposits have grown at an average rate of 23% each year as a result of our denovo expansion strategy. Loan growth has also been strong as balances grew in excess of 20% for the third consecutive year. However, profitability continues to be hampered due to compression in our net interest margin. We are taking the steps necessary to reduce expenses and improve earnings in this challenging interest rate environment.”

Harry D. Madonna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First Bancorp added:

“During the fourth quarter we continued our expansion into New York City with the opening of our second store on the corner of 51st Street and 3rd Avenue. And in early January we celebrated the grand opening of another prototype store in Northfield, NJ. At a time when most banks are closing branches and retreating from the communities they serve, Republic Bank continues in its relentless pursuit to deliver an unmatched banking experience across every delivery channel.”

A summary of the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019 can be found in the following tables:

                 
($ in millions, except per share data)                
    12/31/19   12/31/18   YOY
Change 		  09/30/19   QTD
Change
                     
Assets   $   3,341   $   2,753   21 %   $    3,086     8 %
Loans       1,748      1,437   22 %       1,569   11 %
Deposits       2,999      2,393   25 %       2,740     9 %
                     


                         
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    12/31/19   12/31/18   Change   12/31/19   12/31/18   Change
Total Revenue   $   32.1     $   30.2     6 %   $  128.6     $   112.4     14 %
Net Income (Loss)      (2.5 )       2.2     (215 %)      (3.5 )       8.6     (141 %)
Net Income (Loss)  per Share   $ (0.04 )   $   0.04     (200 %)   $ (0.06 )   $   0.15     (140 %)
Net Interest Margin     2.67 %     3.10 %         2.85 %     3.16 %    
                         
                         

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended December 31, 2019

  • Total assets increased by $588 million, or 21%, to $3.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2018.
     
  • We have thirty convenient store locations open today. During the fourth quarter of 2019 we celebrated the grand opening of our second store in New York City located at 51st Street and 3rd Avenue.  And just after the start of the new year we opened a new store in Northfield, NJ.
     
  • Construction on a new store in Bensalem, PA is ongoing and expected to be complete during the second quarter of 2020. There are also multiple sites in various stages of development for future store locations.
     
  • Profitability declined during the fourth quarter. The Company recorded a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or ($0.03) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
     
  • The net interest margin decreased by 43 basis points to 2.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Margin compression was driven by a flat yield curve experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019.
     
  • The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.42% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.60% as of December 31, 2018. The Company was able to successfully liquidate the single largest non-performing asset on its books during the fourth quarter of 2019.
     
  • The Company’s residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. The Oak Mortgage team has originated more than $450 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months.
     
  • Meeting the needs of small business customers continued to be an important part of the Company’s lending strategy.  More than $55 million in new SBA loans were originated during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019. Republic Bank continues to be a top SBA lender in our market area based on the dollar volume of loan originations.
     
  • The Company’s Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 12.37% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 7.83% at December 31, 2019.
     
  • Book value per common share increased to $4.23 as of December 31, 2019 compared to $4.17 as of December 31, 2018.

Income Statement

The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

   
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/19   09/30/19   %
Change		   12/31/18   %
Change
Net Interest Income $   19,914     $   19,382     3 %   $   19,980   - %
Non-interest Income   5,213       6,554     (20 %)     4,888   7 %
Provision for Loan Losses   1,155       450     157 %     600   93 %
Non-interest Expense   27,488       27,824     (1 %)     22,057   25 %
Income (Loss) Before Taxes   (3,516 )     (2,338 )   (50 %)     2,211   (259 %)
Provision (Benefit) for Taxes     (1,031 )     (516 )   (100 %)     54   (2,009 %)
Net Income (Loss)   (2,485 )     (1,822 )   (36 %)     2,157   (215 %)
                   
Net Income (Loss) per Share $   (0.04 )   $   (0.03 )   (33 %)   $   0.04   (200 %)


   
  Twelve Months Ended
    12/31/19 12/31/18 %
Change
Net Interest Income   $   77,807   $   75,904 3 %
Non-interest Income     23,738     20,322 17 %
Provision for Loan Losses     1,905     2,300 (17 %)
Non-interest Expense     104,490     83,721 25 %
Income (Loss) Before Taxes     (4,850 )   10,205 (148 %)
Provision (Benefit) for Taxes     (1,350 )   1,578 (186 %)
Net Income (Loss)     (3,500 )   8,627 (141 %)
Net Income (Loss) per Share   $    (0.06 ) $   0.15 (140 %)
                 

The Company reported a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or ($0.03) per share for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 and net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2018.  The net loss for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 was $3.5 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.15 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Current year profitability has been impacted by the expenses incurred to expand into the New York market and continued compression of the net interest margin.

Interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 6%, to $26.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $25.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the Company’s “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. However, interest expense increased by $1.7 million, or 31%, to $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in interest expense was driven by growth in short term interest rates which resulted in a higher cost of funds on deposit balances and led to compression in the net interest margin.

On a linked quarter basis, the deposit cost of funds has begun to decline as a result of three reductions in the fed funds rate during the third and fourth quarters of 2019. The total cost of funds declined to 0.95% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.02% during the third quarter of 2019. However, the net interest margin for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 43 basis points to 2.67% compared to 3.10% for the three month period ended December 31, 2018.

Non-interest income increased by $325 thousand, or 7%, to $5.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to $4.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to higher service fees on deposit accounts which is driven by growth in deposit balances and an increase in the number of deposit accounts.

Non-interest expenses increased by 25%, to $27.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $22.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The growth in expenses was driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual merit increases along with increased staffing levels related to our growth and expansion strategy. Occupancy and equipment expenses associated with the growth strategy also contributed to the increase in non-interest expenses. Throughout 2019, we’ve incurred costs related to our expansion into the New York market. We opened our first two stores in New York City during 2019 and we’ve hired a management and lending team to operate in this new market. Rent payments have commenced for our store locations and we’ve initiated a marketing and advertising campaign to announce our expansion.

The benefit for income taxes was $1.0 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to a provision for income taxes in the amount of $54 thousand for the three month period ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

The major components of the balance sheet are as follows (dollars in thousands):

           
 

Description 		 

12/31/19 		 

12/31/18 		% Change  

09/30/19 		% Change
           
Total assets $ 3,341,290 $ 2,753,297   21 % $ 3,085,921 8 %
Total loans (net)   1,738,929   1,427,983 22 %   1,560,913 11 %
Total deposits   2,999,163   2,392,867 25 %   2,740,032 9 %
                     

Total assets increased by $588 million, or 21%, as of December 31, 2019 when compared to December 31, 2018.  Deposits grew by $606 million to $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2018. The number of deposit accounts has grown by 27% during the past twelve months. The strong growth in assets, loans and deposits has been driven by the addition of new stores and the successful execution of our aggressive growth strategy referred to as “The Power of Red is Back.”

Deposits

Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):

             
 

 

Description 		 

 

12/31/19 		 

 

12/31/18 		 

%
Change 		 

 

09/30/19 		 

%
Change 		4th Qtr
2019
Cost of
Funds
             
Demand noninterest-bearing $ 661,431  $ 519,056    27 % $ 595,869    11 % 0.00 %
Demand interest-bearing   1,352,360   1,042,561  30 %   1,227,969    10 % 1.13 %
Money market and savings   761,793   676,993   13 %   698,991    9 % 1.01 %
Certificates of deposit   223,579   154,257  45 %   217,203  3 % 2.22 %
Total deposits $ 2,999,163 $ 2,392,867  25 % $ 2,740,032    9 % 0.94 %
             
             

Deposits increased to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018 as the we move forward with our growth strategy to increase the number of stores and expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on high levels of customer service and convenience and drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, money market and savings, and certificates of deposit, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy.

Lending

Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):

             
 

Description 		 

12/31/19 		% of
Total		  

12/31/18 		% of
Total		  

09/30/19 		% of
Total
             
Commercial and industrial $  223,906 13 % $  200,423 14 % $  187,837  12 %
Owner occupied real estate   424,400 24 %   367,895 26 %   397,843 26 %
Commercial real estate   613,631 35 %   515,738 36 %   570,327 36 %
Construction and land development   121,395 7 %   121,042 8 %   109,582 7 %
Residential mortgage   263,444 15 %   140,364 10 %   205,498 13 %
Consumer and other   101,419 6 %   91,136 6 %   98,293 6 %
Gross loans $ 1,748,195 100 % $ 1,436,598 100 % $ 1,569,380 100 %
             
             

Gross loans increased by $312 million, or 22%, to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018 as a result of the steady flow in quality loan demand over the last twelve months and continued success with the relationship banking model. We experienced strongest growth in commercial real estate, owner occupied real estate and residential mortgage loans year over year.

Asset Quality

Asset quality ratios are highlighted below:

   
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18
       
Non-performing assets / capital and reserves 5 % 7 % 7 %
Non-performing assets / total assets 0.42 % 0.61 % 0.60 %
Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.60 %
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 75 % 70 %   83 %
             

The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.42% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2018.  The ratio of non-performing assets to capital and reserves decreased to 5% at December 31, 2019 compared to 7% at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of decreases in non-performing assets over the last 12 months.

Capital

The Company’s capital ratios at December 31, 2019 were as follows:

       
  Actual
12/31/19
Bancorp 		Actual
12/31/19
Bank 		Regulatory
Guidelines
“Well Capitalized”
       
Leverage Ratio   7.83 %   7.54 % 5.00 %
Common Equity Ratio   11.41 %   11.50 % 6.50 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital   11.93 %   11.50 % 8.00 %
Total Risk Based Capital   12.37 %   11.94 % 10.00 %
Tangible Common Equity   7.32 %   7.22 % n/a  
           

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $249 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $245 million at December 31, 2018. Book value per common share increased to $4.23 at December 31, 2019 compared to $4.17 per share at December 31, 2018.

Analyst and Investor Call

An analyst and investor call will be held on the following date and time:

   
   
Date:  January 28, 2020
Time: 10:00am (EDT)
From the U.S. dial:      (888) 517-2513 [Toll Free] or (847) 619-6533
Participant Pin:  6827559#
   
An operator will assist you in joining the call.
   
   

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its thirty stores located in the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City markets.  Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with some of the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market.  The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services.  You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “would be,” “could be,” “should be,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect” and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

   
Source: ﻿ Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
   
Contact:    Frank A. Cavallaro, CFO
  (215) 735-4422
   

         

Republic First Bancorp, Inc.            
Consolidated Balance Sheets            
(Unaudited)                
                     
            December 31,   September 30, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2019       2019       2018  
                     
ASSETS                
  Cash and due from banks   $ 41,928     $ 57,562     $ 35,685  
  Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold   126,391       143,915       36,788  
    Total cash and cash equivalents   168,319       201,477       72,473  
                     
  Securities - Available for sale     539,042       379,962       321,014  
  Securities - Held to maturity     644,842       687,425       761,563  
  Restricted stock       2,746       2,371       5,754  
    Total investment securities     1,186,630       1,069,758       1,088,331  
                     
  Loans held for sale       13,349       21,210       26,291  
                     
  Loans receivable       1,748,195       1,569,380       1,436,598  
  Allowance for loan losses     (9,266 )     (8,467 )     (8,615 )
    Net loans         1,738,929       1,560,913       1,427,983  
                     
  Premises and equipment     116,956       111,573       87,661  
  Other real estate owned     1,730       6,653       6,223  
  Other assets       115,377       114,337       44,335  
                     
  Total Assets     $ 3,341,290     $ 3,085,921     $ 2,753,297  
                     
                     
                     
LIABILITIES                
  Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 661,431     $ 595,869     $ 519,056  
  Interest bearing deposits     2,337,732       2,144,163       1,873,811  
    Total deposits       2,999,163       2,740,032       2,392,867  
                     
  Short-term borrowings       -       -       91,422  
  Subordinated debt       11,265       11,263       11,259  
  Other liabilities       81,694       83,783       12,560  
                     
  Total Liabilities       3,092,122       2,835,078       2,508,108  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
  Common stock - $0.01 par value     594       594       593  
  Additional paid-in capital     272,039       271,412       269,147  
  Accumulated deficit       (12,216 )     (9,731 )     (8,716 )
  Treasury stock at cost       (3,725 )     (3,725 )     (3,725 )
  Stock held by deferred compensation plan   (183 )     (183 )     (183 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,341 )     (7,524 )     (11,927 )
                     
  Total Shareholders' Equity     249,168       250,843       245,189  
                     
                     
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,341,290     $ 3,085,921     $ 2,753,297  
                     



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                    
Consolidated Statements of Income                  
(Unaudited)                        
                             
            Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
            December 31,   September 30, December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                             
INTEREST INCOME                      
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 19,421     $ 18,707     $ 17,555     $ 74,497     $ 64,045  
  Interest and dividends on investment securities   6,531       6,724       7,279       27,796       27,182  
  Interest on other interest earning assets   940       777       459       2,571       847  
  Total interest income       26,892       26,208       25,293       104,864       92,074  
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE                      
  Interest on deposits       6,869       6,689       5,103       26,267       14,432  
  Interest on borrowed funds     109       137       210       790       1,738  
  Total interest expense       6,978       6,826       5,313       27,057       16,170  
                             
  Net interest income       19,914       19,382       19,980       77,807       75,904  
  Provision for loan losses     1,155       450       600       1,905       2,300  
                             
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   18,759       18,932       19,380       75,902       73,604  
                             
NON-INTEREST INCOME                    
  Service fees on deposit accounts     2,091       1,990       1,589       7,541       5,476  
  Mortgage banking income     2,077       2,797       2,285       10,125       10,233  
  Gain on sale of SBA loans     594       944       451       3,187       3,105  
  Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities   -       520       (66 )     1,103       (67 )
  Other non-interest income     451       303       629       1,782       1,575  
  Total non-interest income       5,213       6,554       4,888       23,738       20,322  
                             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                    
  Salaries and employee benefits     13,510       14,314       11,351       53,888       44,082  
  Occupancy and equipment     5,077       4,734       3,410       18,047       13,493  
  Legal and professional fees     1,036       1,123       642       3,924       3,033  
  Foreclosed real estate       456       799       707       2,109       1,588  
  Regulatory assessments and related fees   324       62       417       1,228       1,675  
  Other operating expenses     7,085       6,792       5,530       25,294       19,850  
  Total non-interest expense       27,488       27,824       22,057       104,490       83,721  
                             
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes   (3,516 )     (2,338 )     2,211       (4,850 )     10,205  
                             
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (1,031 )     (516 )     54       (1,350 )     1,578  
                             
Net income (loss)     $ (2,485 )   $ (1,822 )   $ 2,157     $ (3,500 )   $ 8,627  
                             
                             
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share                  
  Basic       $ (0.04 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.15  
  Diluted       $ (0.04 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.15  
                             
Average Common Shares Outstanding                  
  Basic         58,843       58,843       58,789       58,833       58,358  
  Diluted         58,843       58,843       59,672       58,833       59,407  
                             



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                                  
Average Balances and Net Interest Income                            
(unaudited)                                    
                                     
                                     
                                     
    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the three months ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
                                     
        Interest           Interest           Interest    
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
    Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Interest-earning assets:                                    
                                     
Federal funds sold and other                                  
  interest-earning assets   $ 228,292   $ 940   1.63 %   $ 146,446   $ 777   2.10 %   $ 80,416   $ 459   2.26 %
Securities     1,090,736     6,539   2.40 %     1,055,154     6,743   2.56 %     1,068,065     7,315   2.74 %
Loans receivable     1,658,917     19,538   4.67 %     1,540,834     18,816   4.84 %     1,427,260     17,660   4.91 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,977,945     27,017   3.60 %     2,742,434     26,336   3.81 %     2,575,741     25,434   3.92 %
                                     
Other assets     261,875             247,682             134,411        
                                     
Total assets   $ 3,239,820           $ 2,990,116           $ 2,710,152        
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
                                     
Demand non interest-bearing $ 619,075           $ 563,691           $ 528,568        
Demand interest-bearing     1,309,205     3,725   1.13 %     1,168,404     3,752   1.27 %     1,073,140     3,192   1.18 %
Money market & savings     745,707     1,902   1.01 %     702,547     1,814   1.02 %     702,322     1,444   0.82 %
Time deposits     222,116     1,242   2.22 %     208,624     1,123   2.14 %     133,675     467   1.39 %
Total deposits     2,896,103     6,869   0.94 %     2,643,266     6,689   1.00 %     2,437,705     5,103   0.83 %
                                     
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,277,028     6,869   1.20 %     2,079,575     6,689   1.28 %     1,909,137     5,103   1.06 %
                                     
Other borrowings     11,264     109   3.84 %     14,037     137   3.87 %     24,354     210   3.42 %
                                     
                                     
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,288,292     6,978   1.21 %     2,093,612     6,826   1.29 %     1,933,491     5,313   1.09 %
Total deposits and                                    
  other borrowings     2,907,367     6,978   0.95 %     2,657,303     6,826   1.02 %     2,462,059     5,313   0.86 %
                                     
                                     
Non interest-bearing liabilities   82,515             81,872             9,690        
Shareholders' equity     249,938             250,941             238,403        
Total liabilities and                                    
shareholders' equity   $ 3,239,820           $ 2,990,116           $ 2,710,152        
                                     
Net interest income       $ 20,039           $ 19,510           $ 20,121    
Net interest spread           2.39 %           2.52 %           2.83 %
                                     
Net interest margin           2.67 %           2.82 %           3.10 %
                                     
                                     
                                     
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.                        



                       
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                      
Average Balances and Net Interest Income                    
(unaudited)                        
                         
                         
                         
    For the twelve months ended   For the twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
                         
        Interest           Interest    
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
    Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Interest-earning assets:                        
                         
Federal funds sold and other                      
  interest-earning assets   $ 129,528   $ 2,571   1.98 %   $ 40,931   $ 847   2.07 %
Securities     1,074,706     27,886   2.59 %     1,037,810     27,316   2.63 %
Loans receivable     1,544,904     74,946   4.85 %     1,340,117     64,455   4.81 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,749,138     105,403   3.83 %     2,418,858     92,618   3.83 %
                         
Other assets     229,767             131,369        
                         
Total assets   $ 2,978,905           $ 2,550,227        
                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
                         
Demand non interest-bearing $ 555,385           $ 488,995        
Demand interest-bearing     1,184,530     15,621   1.32 %     918,508     7,946   0.87 %
Money market & savings     705,445     6,796   0.96 %     697,135     4,898   0.70 %
Time deposits     190,567     3,850   2.02 %     128,892     1,588   1.23 %
Total deposits     2,635,927     26,267   1.00 %     2,233,530     14,432   0.65 %
                         
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,080,542     26,267   1.26 %     1,744,535     14,432   0.83 %
                         
Other borrowings     22,911     790   3.45 %     73,573     1,738   2.36 %
                         
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,103,453     27,057   1.29 %     1,818,108     16,170   0.89 %
Total deposits and                        
  other borrowings     2,658,838     27,057   1.02 %     2,307,103     16,170   0.70 %
                         
                         
Non interest-bearing liabilities   71,131             9,431        
Shareholders' equity     248,936             233,693        
Total liabilities and                        
shareholders' equity   $ 2,978,905           $ 2,550,227        
                         
Net interest income       $ 78,346           $ 76,448    
Net interest spread           2.54 %           2.94 %
                         
Net interest margin           2.85 %           3.16 %
                         
                         
                         
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.                



                   
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                  
Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data            
(unaudited)                  
                   
                   
   Three months ended    Twelve months ended
  December 31,   September 30, December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                   
                   
Balance at beginning of period $ 8,467     $ 8,056     $ 8,084     $ 8,615     $ 8,599  
                   
Provision charged to operating expense   1,155       450       600       1,905       2,300  
    9,622       8,506       8,684       10,520       10,899  
                   
Recoveries on loans charged-off:                  
  Commercial   5       59       5       219       152  
  Consumer   2       3       -       9       2  
Total recoveries   7       62       5       228       154  
                   
Loans charged-off:                  
  Commercial   (354 )     (72 )     (68 )     (1,356 )     (2,219 )
  Consumer   (9 )     (29 )     (6 )     (126 )     (219 )
                   
Total charged-off   (363 )     (101 )     (74 )     (1,482 )     (2,438 )
                   
Net charge-offs   (356 )     (39 )     (69 )     (1,254 )     (2,284 )
                   
Balance at end of period $ 9,266     $ 8,467     $ 8,615     $ 9,266     $ 8,615  
                   
                   
Net charge-offs as a percentage of                  
  average loans outstanding   0.09 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.08 %     0.17 %
                   
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage                  
  of period-end loans   0.53 %     0.54 %     0.60 %     0.53 %     0.60 %



                   
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                  
Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets                
(unaudited)                  
                   
  December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
                   
Non-accrual loans:                  
  Commercial real estate $ 10,569     $ 10,180     $ 7,545     $ 8,096     $ 9,463  
  Consumer and other   1,844       1,743       1,777       836       878  
Total non-accrual loans   12,413       11,923       9,322       8,932       10,341  
                   
Loans past due 90 days or more                  
  and still accruing   -       129       -       1,744       -  
                   
Total non-performing loans   12,413       12,052       9,322       10,676       10,341  
                   
Other real estate owned   1,730       6,653       6,406       6,088       6,223  
                   
Total non-performing assets $ 14,143     $ 18,705     $ 15,728     $ 16,764     $ 16,564  
                   
                   
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.71 %     0.77 %     0.62 %     0.72 %     0.72 %
                   
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.42 %     0.61 %     0.53 %     0.60 %     0.60 %
                   
Non-performing loan coverage   74.65 %     70.25 %     86.42 %     74.00 %     83.31 %
                   
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage                  
  of total period-end loans   0.53 %     0.54 %     0.53 %     0.53 %     0.60 %
                   
Non-performing assets / capital plus                  
  allowance for loan losses   5.47 %     7.21 %     6.06 %     6.54 %     6.53 %

Primary Logo

