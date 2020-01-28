Predictive Technology Group and Atrin Pharmaceuticals Announce Molecular Diagnostic Oncology Development Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group (OTC PINK: PRED) and Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC are entering into a collaboration agreement to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate improved selection of cancer patients who would most benefit from treatment with DNA Damage and Response (DDR) inhibitors, including Atrin’s and other small molecule ATR inhibitors. Atrin and Predictive will jointly utilize Predictive Laboratories’ state-of-the-art sequencing capabilities and genomics expertise to identify cancer patients with specific molecular markers that predict the level of clinical response to Atrin’s, and other, targeted therapies. This is intended to improve patient outcomes as well as improve Atrin’s ability to successfully progress its product pipeline, and upon commercialization, improve on the treatments for women with cancer.



“We are very pleased to work with Atrin Pharmaceuticals, a recognized leader in the development of anti-cancer therapeutics targeting DDR,” said Bradley Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Predictive Technology Group. “We see an opportunity to develop a precision medicine approach to address unmet medical needs by combining our state-of-the-art sequencing capabilities, genomics expertise and companion diagnostics with Atrin’s targeted therapeutics. This collaboration is consistent with our vision of building a leading women’s health platform, and we look forward to working together on this important initiative.”

Oren Gilad, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Atrin Pharmaceuticals, noted: “Following a successful due diligence process, we concluded that Predictive, with its proprietary list of already identified genes and state-of-the-art sequencing capabilities, is the ideal molecular diagnostic partner to help us successfully advance our therapeutic pipeline through clinical development. We believe that this collaboration may become a ‘game changer’ in oncology, as treatment continues to progress towards individualized precision medicine. As we advance multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and progress our lead product candidate ATRN-119 into a first-in-human clinical study this year, Predictive’s portfolio of genomic tests will help us better identify cancer patient populations whose genetic profiles will likely have an optimal clinical response to our proprietary anti-cancer therapeutics.”

The collaboration will help optimize the safety and clinical efficacy of Atrin’s targeted cancer therapeutics and other DDR drug candidates. Atrin will have access to Predictive’s proprietary GenDB databases and women’s health biobank to better understand the clinical spectrum of germline mutations in DDR pathways. The companies will also study common gynecologic disorders, such as endometriosis, associated with the development of cancers in affected patients. The goal of this collaboration is to develop actionable predictive molecular and companion diagnostics and therapeutics for these common disorders and related cancers.

CLSA Capital Markets Limited, a CITIC Securities Company, under its mandate with Predictive Technology Group, will continue to introduce potential strategic partners and provide relevant regulatory guidance to Predictive Technology Group.

About DNA Damage and Response (DDR)

Cells are continuously exposed to endogenous and exogenous stress that can lead to DNA damage. To counter this lethal threat, cells have several mechanisms to detect DNA damage, activate the appropriate repair pathway or, if irreparable, induce cell cycle arrest or apoptosis. These DDR processes are vital for cell survival. Many human diseases, including cancer, and cancer-predisposition syndromes, have been linked to mutations in DDR genes.

About Atrin Pharmaceuticals

Atrin Pharmaceuticals is a private biotech company focused on discovering and developing proprietary therapeutics targeting inhibition of DNA Damage and Response (DDR) proteins for first-line treatment of cancers. Atrin’s technologies and DDR product pipeline represent a new drug development approach for treating solid and other cancers that currently have limited or ineffective therapies by targeting inhibition of specific proteins that are active in cancer cells and relatively inactive in healthy tissue. For more information, visit www.atrinpharma.com .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company and its affiliates harness gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. Predictive’s tests and products enable clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com .

About CLSA

CLSA is Asia’s leading capital markets and investment group, providing global investors with insights, liquidity and capital to drive their investment strategies. Award-winning research, an extensive Asia footprint, direct links to China and highly experienced finance professionals differentiate our innovative products and services in asset management, corporate finance, capital and debt markets, securities and wealth management. As the international platform of CITIC Securities (SSE: 600030, SEHK: 6030), China’s largest investment bank, CLSA is uniquely positioned to facilitate cross-border capital flows and connect China with the world and the world to China. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Hong Kong, CLSA’s global network spans 20 locations across Asia, Australia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit www.clsa.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

