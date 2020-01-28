Boise Paper Introduces Online Resources for Procurement Professionals

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Boise Paper announced the launch of an online resource center designed specifically to help procurement and supply chain professionals access information about their ever-evolving specialty. Featured as part of the new Boise Paper website, the procurement page curates professional reports, articles, and best practices from experts across various industries.



“Today’s procurement professionals are faced with many challenges, and they’re looking for solutions that can simplify complex purchasing decisions,” said Paul LeBlanc, vice president of Boise Paper. “Our hope is this new procurement page becomes a trusted source for tools and information they can use to advance their decision-making process.”

Content on the page is organized into four categories:

Sustainability – From white papers to webinars, this category explores sustainability best practices that create business value and positive social and environmental impacts.

From white papers to webinars, this category explores sustainability best practices that create business value and positive social and environmental impacts. Cost Savings/ROI – Realizing cost savings is one of the most important goals for procurement departments. In this section, professionals will find innovative tools to explore creative ways to achieve cost reduction while maintaining quality.

Realizing cost savings is one of the most important goals for procurement departments. In this section, professionals will find innovative tools to explore creative ways to achieve cost reduction while maintaining quality. Made in the USA – Through research, data, and more, procurement teams will learn the benefits of sourcing American-made products, and how to validate “Made in the USA” claims.

Through research, data, and more, procurement teams will learn the benefits of sourcing American-made products, and how to validate “Made in the USA” claims. Supply Chain Value and Collaboration – Featuring creative infographics and insightful articles, this section is full of ideas to improve collaboration across the supply chain to enhance sourcing quality, pricing transparency, and customer service.

As America’s top selling office paper brand, Boise Paper also shares their own supply chain insights and research, including a recently released white paper published in partnership with the Institute for Supply Management. The white paper examines a 2019 survey of US-based supply management professionals’ perceptions and enactment of sustainability goals, initiatives, and activities.

“Our experience forecasting paper needs and troubleshooting problems with procurement partners gives the Boise Paper team a unique perspective,” added LeBlanc. “We are happy to combine our knowledge with other expert guidance to offer a useful resource for supply chain professionals.”

For more information, visit the Boise Paper procurement page, hosted on the new Boise Paper website at www.BoisePaper.com/Procurement .

Contact:

Claire Vartabedian

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-4605

cvartabedian@lcwa.com

About Boise Paper:

Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. They manufacture a full line of office papers including copy, multipurpose, inkjet, laser, and colors, as well as printing and converting papers. They also offer recycled content options across all product lines. Their high-quality products provide consistent, reliable results and are proudly made in the USA. Through their Quality You Can Trust promise, Boise Paper is committed to meeting the highest standards for product performance, customer collaboration, and supply chain excellence. Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com .







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.