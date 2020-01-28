Air Moldova selects airRM as its Revenue Management System

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelya (formerly Revenue Management Systems Inc.) is proud to announce that Air Moldova is now live with Accelya’s state-of-the-art revenue management, inventory control, and reporting tool, airRM. The software will enable Air Moldova to identify sales opportunities, maximize passenger revenues, closely control pricing, and analyze performance.



airRM is a continually evolving airline revenue management system, with ground-breaking tools that integrate and display critical information from multiple sources, enabling airlines to make better and more profitable decisions. The solution is currently used by more than 100 of the most successful carriers in the world.

“We are excited to announce Moldova’s flag carrier has chosen airRM as their preferred revenue management solution to manage their growing destinations in Europe,” said Caroline Furtado, Manager of Sales and Account Management at Accelya. “airRM significantly reduces the time required for the Yield Management team to implement their existing RM strategies. We look forward to collaborating with the team in the near future.”

“Air Moldova is happy and excited to become one of Accelya’s customers,” said Tatiana Botnari, Revenue Management Director at Air Moldova. “We really hope that airRM technologies will improve profitability and will support growth. The system has already proved its effectiveness on revenue generation. We really appreciate the airRM professional team for giving us all the necessary training and support, during the integration period and during the daily use of the system.”

About Air Moldova

Air Moldova is the leading carrier of the Republic of Moldova. It operates direct flights to 33 destinations and is one of the most recognized brands in the country.

More information about Air Moldova may be found at www.airmoldova.md

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global provider of technology platforms, software and services to the travel and transport industry. Accelya has been delivering business-critical ﬁnancial, commercial, cargo and analytics solutions for more than 40 years. With over 200 airline customers, and operations spread across 14 countries, Accelya employs over 2,500 professionals worldwide.

Accelya offers a modular suite of technology solutions for air travel, from offer to settlement, solving critical business problems for airlines, travel agents and industry bodies such as IATA. Accelya’s solutions are organized around customers’ key functions including commercial planning and optimization, sales & distribution management, financial reconciliation & settlement. Paramount to Accelya’s success is the exceptional breadth of understanding of industry data which allows the delivery of insightful and reliable solutions that reduce process friction in a complex inter-dependent industry.

For more information please visit www.accelya.com

