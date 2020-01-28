Holiday Inn Charlotte University Appoints New Director of Sales and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holiday Inn Charlotte University, an upscale and modern hotel ideal for business and leisure travelers, is excited to announce the appointment of Vanessa Baadshaug to Director of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately. Vanessa’s extensive experience in and passion for the hospitality industry will ensure her success in this role.



Boasting excellent accommodations and a dedicated approach to their guests, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is one of the top-rated hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is confident Vanessa will elevate the already celebrated hotel and commit to the hotel’s innovative approach towards amenities, products and services. As a trusted GF Hotels & Resorts employee who has been with the company since 2014, Vanessa is excited to bring her work ethic to a new hotel. In her own words, she is “honored to work with such a great company that continues to challenge me while always rewarding my hard work.”

Vanessa discovered her love of hospitality at the University of Houston where she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management. She then began her extensive career at Walt Disney World, spending five years working in guest services. From there, she moved to the hotel industry, starting off as a Front Desk Agent and working her way to the role of Front Office Manager before transitioning into sales eight years ago. Vanessa’s expertise continued to grow when she began working for GF Hotels & Resorts six years ago as a Wedding Specialist at Embassy Suites Lake Buena Vista Resort. GF recognized her potential and Vanessa then took over the Sales Manager position at Hilton Garden Inn Orlando North/Lake Mary where she helped build their wedding and sports market. Two years ago, Vanessa was honored to accept the position of Director of Sales at the same property. After spending several years in Orlando, she is excited to continue her journey with GF Hotels & Resorts in the beautiful city of Charlotte.

“I'm very excited for my new adventure as the Director of Sales,” said Vanessa. “And for building long lasting relationships with our current clients as well as connecting with new ones.”

The hotel is thrilled to welcome Vanessa to her new role as Director of Sales and Marketing in its dynamic and hardworking team. For more information please visit http://www.HICharlotteU.com/ or call 704-547-0999.

About the Holiday Inn Charlotte University

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is just minutes from top corporate businesses including IBM Research Park, TIAA-CREF and Wells Fargo. Stay at the Holiday Inn Charlotte University when you visit UNC Charlotte, experience a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway or shop at IKEA and the Concord Mills Mall. Just across the street from the hotel is the Shoppes at University Place, which offers a great place to eat, shop, walk and even paddle boat. Overnight packages are available to enhance your stay, visit www.HICharlotteU.com to see our current specials and promotions.

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is north of Center City and right off Interstate 85, making it convenient to the multitude of businesses and exciting attractions in the University area of Charlotte. The hotel is ideal for both corporate and leisure travelers.



Whether guests are planning a family vacation, a wedding in Charlotte or a business trip, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is the perfect venue. The new renovations ensure a pleasant and rewarding stay. Call the Sales Team to schedule a tour and start planning your next event.

ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS

GF Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 70 hospitality assets under management, including the Holiday Inn Charlotte University, other hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities and golf courses in 22 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Hotels & Resorts call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Sean Baba

Tel: 704-547-0999

Email: Sean.Baba@hicharlotteup.com



