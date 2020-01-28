Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market and Transportation Management Solution Market 2020 Insights by Top Players, Types, Key Regions, Applications, Growth Analysis, Future Business Opportunity, Demand & Forecast Rep

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market and Global Transportation Management Solution Market report provides in-depth Industry by shading light on all major factors like Key Players, Demand for Products, End User & Applications, Future Growth & Forecast.

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 28, 2020

Market Overview

The global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4330.8 million by 2025, from USD 2524 million in 2019.

The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The major players covered in Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market are: JDA Software, Omnitracs, Descartes, Oracle Corporation, TMW Systems, Manhattan Associates, HighJump, BluJay, SAP SE, ORTEC, Next Generation Logistics, MercuryGate, CargoSmart, One Network Enterprises, Precision Software, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The growing demand of the smart connected devices is one of the major factors anticipated to

contribute to the growth of the global transportation management systems market over the

forecast period. The rate of smart connected devices has been growing across the world and

the total number of installed devices is also anticipated to grow around 21 billion over the

forecast period. However, transportation management systems use data from the number of

different technologies including sensors, RFID, global positioning system, and barcodes. Such

technologies help in the effective managing as well as monitoring of physical assets in the

number of industries. The growing adoption of vehicular communication systems is one of the

major trends of the global transportation management systems market which is increasing

traction across the world. Likewise, vehicular communications are basically maintained and

developed as a significant part of the TMS as they are very efficient in avoiding accidents and

overcoming traffic congestion.

Market segmentation

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market has been segmented into Solution type, Hardware, Services, etc.

By Application, Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market has been segmented into Logistics & Transport, Manufacturing, Commercial, Retail, etc.

The development of number of advanced technologies, increasing growth in e-commerce and

retail sectors, rise in bilateral trade, and huge return on investment are also some of the other

factors contributing to the growth of the global transportation management systems market. In

addition, TMS is accessible module across the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and SCM

(Supply Chain Management) suits. It assists several organizations as well as industries with

freight shipment and procurement by using tools like payments, freight audit, yard

management, route planning & optimization, carrier management, load building, and order

visibility. Transportation management system aims at increasing shipments efficiency,

improving real-time supply chain visibility, reduce the costs, and improves consumer service.

The global transportation management systems market is segmented into type, application,

and geographical outlook. On considering the type, the global market is categorized into

hardware, solution type, and service. According to the application, the market is fragmented

into manufacturing, logistics & transport, retail, commercial, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue by Countries…Continued

Part 2:

Global Transportation Management Solution Market 2020-2024

A vital role in handling transportation related activities is played by transportation management

solutions. It includes activities such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of

production and then to the end user. In order to owe to the increase in global trade activities,

there is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the

overall delivery time. All the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management

that involves transportation management, transportation execution, planning and decision

making, measurement, and transport follow-up are to be handled by a system for which the

system has to be reliable. Well planning, execution, and delivery is supposed to be done by

transportation done via airways, roadways, seaways and railways or in a combination any of

these.

Global Transportation Management Solution Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Descartes System

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

3GTMS

Cargo Smart

Lean Logistics

Precision Software



Global Transportation Management Solution Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Global Transportation Management Solution Market Segment by Type, covers

Key Components

Commercial Software



Global Transportation Management Solution Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial

Retail

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Others

The increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers and decreasing

prices of RFID-based devices and sensors are some the primary factors driving the growth of the

market. With customers are looking for highly personalized retail experiences, the online retail

market is developing rapidly and the growth in the e-commerce industry across the world,

market is continuously growing. The need for faster, smarter, and more efficient shipping

services becomes crucial because of the continuous growth in logistics and transportation

sectors. As a result of which a significant growth of the market is expected.

The older, on-premise platforms are being replced by either multi-tenant or Cloud-based

solutions in many companies these days. To gain both financial and operational benefits, cloud-

based services are used in big companies, such as Walmart and Amazon for supply chain

management.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Transportation Management Solution Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Transportation Management Solution Market

Analyses by Regions

5 North America Transportation Management Solutions by Country…Continued

