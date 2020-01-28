First National Corporation Reports 17% Increase in Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ:FXNC) reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.36% and a return on average equity of 14.10%. This was a $395 thousand, or 17%, increase compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2018, which totaled $2.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.22% and a return on average equity of 14.15%.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income totaled $9.6 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, which resulted in return on assets of 1.23% and return on equity of 13.19%. This compares to net income of $10.1 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:

Return on average equity of 14.10%

Return on average assets of 1.36%

Wealth management revenue increased $53 thousand, or 12%

Net gains on sale of loans increased $66 thousand

Total assets increased 6% to $800.0 million at year end

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.18% of assets

“First National Corporation produced strong results in the fourth quarter of 2019 to finish a year of solid performance for the Company,” said Scott C. Harvard, President and CEO of First National. Harvard added, “Although lower market rates and a flat yield curve caused net interest margin compression, we are pleased with six percent loan growth and five percent deposit growth during the year. In addition, wealth management revenue has consistently increased from growth in the number of accounts under management and their market values. Going forward, we plan to focus on operating efficiently and expanding our customer portfolios by offering the latest banking products and delivering superior service.”



BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $47.1 million, or 6%, to $800.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $753.0 million at December 31, 2018. The earning asset composition was unchanged as loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $31.6 million, or 6%, and securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks increased $16.3 million, or 10%.

Total deposits increased $35.9 million, or 5%, to $706.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $670.6 million at December 31, 2018. There was a slight change in the deposit composition as noninterest-bearing deposits was unchanged at 27% of total deposits, while savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased from 55% to 57% of total deposits and time deposits decreased from 18% to 16% of total deposits.

Shareholders’ equity increased $10.5 million to $77.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $66.7 million one year ago, primarily from a $7.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $2.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible common equity totaled $77.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 16% compared to $66.2 million one year ago. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank (the “Bank”), was considered well capitalized at December 31, 2019.

ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income decreased $90 thousand, or 1%, to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018. The decrease resulted from a 26 basis point decrease in net interest margin, which was partially offset by a 6% increase in average earning assets. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from a 10 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets and a 16 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets.

The lower yield on average earning assets was primarily attributable to a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on loans. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 16 basis points.

Noninterest income increased $62 thousand, or 3%, to $2.3 million, compared to the same period of 2018. Wealth management fees increased $53 thousand, or 12%, fees for other customer services increased $27 thousand, or 18%, income from bank owned life insurance increased $26 thousand, or 27%, and net gains on sale of loans increased $66 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a $61 thousand, or 7%, decrease in service charges on deposits, and a $63 thousand decrease in other operating income.

Noninterest expense decreased $277 thousand, or 5%, to $5.8 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $113 thousand, or 3%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $27 thousand, or 17%, decrease in marketing expense, a $32 thousand, or 9%, decrease in legal and professional fees, a $121 thousand decrease in FDIC assessment, and a $38 thousand decrease in amortization expense of core deposit intangibles. These decreases were partially offset by a $53 thousand, or 30%, increase in ATM and check card expense.

ANALYSIS OF THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $384 thousand, or 1%, to $28.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $27.6 million for the same period of 2018. The increase resulted from higher average earning asset balances, which was partially offset by a lower net interest margin. Average earning asset balances increased 3%, while the net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 3.88%. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from a 17 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 12 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets.

The higher yield on average earning assets was attributable to a change in the average earning asset composition, a 6 basis point increase in the yield on loans, and a 23 basis point increase in the yield on interest-bearing deposits in banks. The change in the earning asset composition favorably impacted the yield on average earning assets as loans increased from 75% to 77% of average earning assets, while interest-bearing deposits in banks and securities decreased from 25% to 23% of average earning assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 26 basis points.

Noninterest income decreased $605 thousand to $8.6 million, compared to the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $252 thousand, or 8%, decrease in service charges on deposits, a $384 thousand decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance, and a $400 thousand decrease in other operating income. These decreases were partially offset by a $74 thousand, or 3%, increase in ATM and check card fees, a $186 thousand, or 11%, increase in wealth management fees, an $85 thousand, or 14% increase in fees for other customer services, and an $84 thousand increase in net gains on sales of loans.

The decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance resulted from a death benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in other operating income was impacted by the termination of the Company’s pension plan and subsequent distribution of plan assets in the prior year, which resulted in a one-time increase in other operating income of $126 thousand during the first quarter of 2018, as well as revenue earned during the prior year from a settlement and release agreement related to brokerage services.

Noninterest expense increased $557 thousand, or 2%, to $24.3 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $280 thousand, or 2%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $54 thousand, or 3%, increase in occupancy expense, a $103 thousand, or 19%, increase in marketing expense, a $100 thousand, or 10%, increase in legal and professional fees, an $88 thousand, or 11%, increase in ATM and check card expense, a $70 thousand, or 15%, increase in bank franchise tax, and a $202 thousand, or 8%, increase in other operating expense. These increases were partially offset by a $249 thousand decrease in FDIC assessments and a $156 thousand decrease in amortization expense of core deposit intangibles.

The increase in marketing expense was attributable to strategic initiatives. The increase in legal and professional fees resulted from an increase in investment advisory costs of the wealth management department, legal fees, and consulting expenses related to bank compliance testing and implementation of new accounting standards. The increase in investment advisory costs correlated with the increase in wealth management revenue, when comparing the same periods. The increase in other operating expense was primarily attributable to fraud losses on ATM and debit card transactions and costs of listing the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market stock exchange.

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Provision for loan losses totaled $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $500 thousand for the same period of 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $228 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $292 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets totaled $1.5 million, or 0.18% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $4.9 million, or 0.86% of total loans, and $5.0 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The provision for loan losses totaled $450 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $600 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $525 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $917 thousand for the same period of 2018.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,333 $ 7,429 $ 7,200 $ 6,996 $ 7,106 Interest on deposits in banks 163 97 133 110 105 Interest on securities Taxable interest 627 645 696 737 771 Tax-exempt interest 156 157 159 156 153 Dividends 27 26 26 24 24 Total interest income $ 8,306 $ 8,354 $ 8,214 $ 8,023 $ 8,159 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 1,042 $ 1,089 $ 1,051 $ 922 $ 798 Interest on federal funds purchased — 1 — — — Interest on subordinated debt 91 90 90 89 91 Interest on junior subordinated debt 98 103 108 111 105 Interest on other borrowings — — — 2 — Total interest expense $ 1,231 $ 1,283 $ 1,249 $ 1,124 $ 994 Net interest income $ 7,075 $ 7,071 $ 6,965 $ 6,899 $ 7,165 Provision for loan losses 250 — 200 — 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 6,825 $ 7,071 $ 6,765 $ 6,899 $ 6,665 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 753 $ 757 $ 715 $ 701 $ 814 ATM and check card fees 654 586 573 517 642 Wealth management fees 496 477 458 437 443 Fees for other customer services 181 177 153 175 154 Income from bank owned life insurance 123 131 99 103 97 Net gains (losses) on securities 1 — — — (1 ) Net gains on sale of loans 89 34 25 22 23 Other operating income 44 29 12 30 107 Total noninterest income $ 2,341 $ 2,191 $ 2,035 $ 1,985 $ 2,279 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,193 $ 3,556 $ 3,375 $ 3,443 $ 3,306 Occupancy 415 398 401 438 424 Equipment 406 410 409 420 410 Marketing 128 143 239 141 155 Supplies 88 86 91 73 91 Legal and professional fees 311 231 303 241 343 ATM and check card expense 231 225 225 216 178 FDIC assessment (53 ) (6 ) 35 69 68 Bank franchise tax 136 136 136 130 117 Data processing expense 179 174 179 173 173 Amortization expense 61 71 80 90 99 Other real estate owned expense (income), net 1 — — — — Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment 14 — — — — Other operating expense 694 762 757 664 717 Total noninterest expense $ 5,804 $ 6,186 $ 6,230 $ 6,098 $ 6,081 Income before income taxes $ 3,362 $ 3,076 $ 2,570 $ 2,786 $ 2,863 Income tax expense 646 583 484 525 542 Net income $ 2,716 $ 2,493 $ 2,086 $ 2,261 $ 2,321

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares, basic 4,968,574 4,966,641 4,963,737 4,960,264 4,957,055 Net income, diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,972,535 4,969,126 4,965,822 4,964,134 4,960,597 Shares outstanding at period end 4,969,716 4,968,277 4,964,824 4,963,487 4,957,694 Tangible book value at period end $ 15.50 $ 15.11 $ 14.60 $ 13.97 $ 13.35 Cash dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 14.10 % 13.31 % 11.76 % 13.47 % 14.15 % Net interest margin 3.79 % 3.87 % 3.88 % 3.97 % 4.05 % Efficiency ratio (1) 60.50 % 65.65 % 67.94 % 67.23 % 62.99 % Average Balances Average assets $ 795,391 $ 780,376 $ 773,574 $ 757,910 $ 753,112 Average earning assets 745,721 730,865 724,909 709,690 706,323 Average shareholders’ equity 76,424 74,291 71,124 68,089 65,077 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 281 $ 156 $ 219 $ 228 $ 374 Loan recoveries 53 73 68 165 82 Net charge-offs 228 83 151 63 292 Non-accrual loans 1,459 1,566 1,775 1,915 3,172 Other real estate owned, net — — — — — Nonperforming assets 1,459 1,566 1,775 1,915 3,172 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 2,372 902 792 1,002 1,446 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 97 113 19 133 235 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — — 259 264 Special mention loans 6,069 1,458 2,610 1,910 2,078 Substandard loans, accruing 3,410 3,758 2,825 3,132 3,522 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 85,439 $ 83,591 $ 82,078 $ 80,780 $ 74,697 Tier 1 capital 80,505 78,679 77,083 75,834 69,688 Common equity tier 1 capital 80,505 78,679 77,083 75,834 69,688 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.84 % 14.57 % 14.24 % 14.49 % 13.62 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.99 % 13.71 % 13.37 % 13.60 % 12.71 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.99 % 13.71 % 13.37 % 13.60 % 12.71 % Leverage ratio 10.13 % 10.09 % 9.96 % 10.01 % 9.26 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 9,675 $ 11,885 $ 12,354 $ 10,862 $ 13,378 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 36,110 18,488 10,716 31,833 15,240 Securities available for sale, at fair value 120,983 114,568 119,510 121,202 99,857 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 17,627 18,222 18,828 19,489 43,408 Restricted securities, at cost 1,806 1,806 1,701 1,701 1,688 Loans held for sale 167 1,098 675 200 419 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 569,412 566,341 569,959 545,529 537,847 Premises and equipment, net 19,747 19,946 20,182 20,282 20,066 Accrued interest receivable 2,065 2,053 2,163 2,143 2,113 Bank owned life insurance 17,447 17,324 17,193 17,094 13,991 Core deposit intangibles, net 170 231 302 382 472 Other assets 4,839 5,231 4,801 4,361 4,490 Total assets $ 800,048 $ 777,193 $ 778,384 $ 775,078 $ 752,969 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 189,623 $ 189,797 $ 186,553 $ 189,261 $ 181,964 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 399,255 376,047 385,399 377,673 369,383 Time deposits 117,564 119,777 117,863 117,290 119,219 Total deposits $ 706,442 $ 685,621 $ 689,815 $ 684,224 $ 670,566 Other borrowings — — — 5,000 — Subordinated debt 4,983 4,978 4,974 4,969 4,965 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,125 1,999 1,507 1,878 1,485 Total liabilities $ 722,829 $ 701,877 $ 705,575 $ 705,350 $ 686,295 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 6,212 6,210 6,206 6,204 6,197 Surplus 7,700 7,648 7,566 7,515 7,471 Retained earnings 62,583 60,314 58,268 56,629 54,814 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 724 1,144 769 (620 ) (1,808 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 77,219 $ 75,316 $ 72,809 $ 69,728 $ 66,674 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 800,048 $ 777,193 $ 778,384 $ 775,078 $ 752,969 Loan Data Mortgage loans on real estate: Construction and land development $ 43,164 $ 45,193 $ 46,281 $ 48,948 $ 45,867 Secured by farmland 900 916 855 883 880 Secured by 1-4 family residential 229,438 226,828 225,820 217,527 215,945 Other real estate loans 235,655 232,151 236,515 220,513 218,673 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 1,423 1,461 1,006 806 1,035 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 48,730 49,096 48,347 45,239 43,570 Consumer installment loans 10,400 11,040 11,572 11,890 12,061 Deposit overdrafts 374 263 208 204 275 All other loans 4,262 4,305 4,350 4,465 4,550 Total loans $ 574,346 $ 571,253 $ 574,954 $ 550,475 $ 542,856 Allowance for loan losses (4,934 ) (4,912 ) (4,995 ) (4,946 ) (5,009 ) Loans, net $ 569,412 $ 566,341 $ 569,959 $ 545,529 $ 537,847

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 7,333 $ 7,429 $ 7,200 $ 6,996 $ 7,106 Interest income – investments and other 973 925 1,014 1,027 1,053 Interest expense – deposits (1,042 ) (1,089 ) (1,051 ) (922 ) (798 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased — (1 ) — — — Interest expense – subordinated debt (91 ) (90 ) (90 ) (89 ) (91 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (98 ) (103 ) (108 ) (111 ) (105 ) Interest expense – other borrowings — — — (2 ) — Total net interest income $ 7,075 $ 7,071 $ 6,965 $ 6,899 $ 7,165 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 10 $ 9 $ 10 $ 11 $ 11 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 41 43 42 41 42 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 51 $ 52 $ 52 $ 52 $ 53 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,126 $ 7,123 $ 7,017 $ 6,951 $ 7,218

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 28,958 $ 26,874 Interest on deposits in banks 503 539 Interest on securities Taxable interest 2,705 3,024 Tax-exempt interest 628 610 Dividends 103 91 Total interest income $ 32,897 $ 31,138 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 4,104 $ 2,755 Interest on federal funds purchased 1 — Interest on subordinated debt 360 360 Interest on junior subordinated debt 420 397 Interest on other borrowings 2 — Total interest expense $ 4,887 $ 3,512 Net interest income $ 28,010 $ 27,626 Provision for loan losses 450 600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 27,560 $ 27,026 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,926 $ 3,178 ATM and check card fees 2,330 2,256 Wealth management fees 1,868 1,682 Fees for other customer services 686 601 Income from bank owned life insurance 456 840 Net gains (losses) on securities 1 (1 ) Net gains on sale of loans 170 86 Other operating income 115 515 Total noninterest income $ 8,552 $ 9,157 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,567 $ 13,287 Occupancy 1,652 1,598 Equipment 1,645 1,649 Marketing 651 548 Supplies 338 334 Legal and professional fees 1,086 986 ATM and check card expense 897 809 FDIC assessment 45 294 Bank franchise tax 538 468 Data processing expense 705 673 Amortization expense 302 458 Other real estate owned expense (income), net 1 (20 ) Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment 14 2 Other operating expense 2,877 2,675 Total noninterest expense $ 24,318 $ 23,761 Income before income taxes $ 11,794 $ 12,422 Income tax expense 2,238 2,287 Net income $ 9,556 $ 10,135

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 1.92 $ 2.05 Weighted average shares, basic 4,964,832 4,953,537 Net income, diluted $ 1.92 $ 2.04 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,967,932 4,956,376 Shares outstanding at period end 4,969,716 4,957,694 Tangible book value at period end $ 15.50 $ 13.35 Cash dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.20 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 13.19 % 16.36 % Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.93 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.27 % 63.05 % Average Balances Average assets $ 776,933 $ 754,457 Average earning assets 727,904 707,575 Average shareholders’ equity 72,451 61,933 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 884 $ 1,169 Loan recoveries 359 252 Net charge-offs 525 917 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 28,958 $ 26,874 Interest income – investments and other 3,939 4,264 Interest expense – deposits (4,104 ) (2,755 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased (1 ) — Interest expense – subordinated debt (360 ) (360 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (420 ) (397 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (2 ) — Total net interest income $ 28,010 $ 27,626 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 40 $ 44 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 167 163 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 207 $ 207 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 28,217 $ 27,833

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.



