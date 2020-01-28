There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,217 in the last 365 days.

First National Corporation Reports 17% Increase in Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ:FXNC) reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.36% and a return on average equity of 14.10%. This was a $395 thousand, or 17%, increase compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2018, which totaled $2.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.22% and a return on average equity of 14.15%.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income totaled $9.6 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, which resulted in return on assets of 1.23% and return on equity of 13.19%. This compares to net income of $10.1 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Return on average equity of 14.10%
  • Return on average assets of 1.36%
  • Wealth management revenue increased $53 thousand, or 12%
  • Net gains on sale of loans increased $66 thousand  
  • Total assets increased 6% to $800.0 million at year end
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.18% of assets

“First National Corporation produced strong results in the fourth quarter of 2019 to finish a year of solid performance for the Company,” said Scott C. Harvard, President and CEO of First National. Harvard added, “Although lower market rates and a flat yield curve caused net interest margin compression, we are pleased with six percent loan growth and five percent deposit growth during the year. In addition, wealth management revenue has consistently increased from growth in the number of accounts under management and their market values. Going forward, we plan to focus on operating efficiently and expanding our customer portfolios by offering the latest banking products and delivering superior service.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $47.1 million, or 6%, to $800.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $753.0 million at December 31, 2018. The earning asset composition was unchanged as loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $31.6 million, or 6%, and securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks increased $16.3 million, or 10%.

Total deposits increased $35.9 million, or 5%, to $706.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $670.6 million at December 31, 2018. There was a slight change in the deposit composition as noninterest-bearing deposits was unchanged at 27% of total deposits, while savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased from 55% to 57% of total deposits and time deposits decreased from 18% to 16% of total deposits.

Shareholders’ equity increased $10.5 million to $77.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $66.7 million one year ago, primarily from a $7.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $2.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible common equity totaled $77.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 16% compared to $66.2 million one year ago. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank (the “Bank”), was considered well capitalized at December 31, 2019.

ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income decreased $90 thousand, or 1%, to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018. The decrease resulted from a 26 basis point decrease in net interest margin, which was partially offset by a 6% increase in average earning assets. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from a 10 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets and a 16 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets.

The lower yield on average earning assets was primarily attributable to a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on loans. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 16 basis points.

Noninterest income increased $62 thousand, or 3%, to $2.3 million, compared to the same period of 2018. Wealth management fees increased $53 thousand, or 12%, fees for other customer services increased $27 thousand, or 18%, income from bank owned life insurance increased $26 thousand, or 27%, and net gains on sale of loans increased $66 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a $61 thousand, or 7%, decrease in service charges on deposits, and a $63 thousand decrease in other operating income.

Noninterest expense decreased $277 thousand, or 5%, to $5.8 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $113 thousand, or 3%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $27 thousand, or 17%, decrease in marketing expense, a $32 thousand, or 9%, decrease in legal and professional fees, a $121 thousand decrease in FDIC assessment, and a $38 thousand decrease in amortization expense of core deposit intangibles. These decreases were partially offset by a $53 thousand, or 30%, increase in ATM and check card expense.

ANALYSIS OF THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $384 thousand, or 1%, to $28.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $27.6 million for the same period of 2018. The increase resulted from higher average earning asset balances, which was partially offset by a lower net interest margin. Average earning asset balances increased 3%, while the net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 3.88%. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from a 17 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 12 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets. 

The higher yield on average earning assets was attributable to a change in the average earning asset composition, a 6 basis point increase in the yield on loans, and a 23 basis point increase in the yield on interest-bearing deposits in banks. The change in the earning asset composition favorably impacted the yield on average earning assets as loans increased from 75% to 77% of average earning assets, while interest-bearing deposits in banks and securities decreased from 25% to 23% of average earning assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 26 basis points.

Noninterest income decreased $605 thousand to $8.6 million, compared to the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $252 thousand, or 8%, decrease in service charges on deposits, a $384 thousand decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance, and a $400 thousand decrease in other operating income. These decreases were partially offset by a $74 thousand, or 3%, increase in ATM and check card fees, a $186 thousand, or 11%, increase in wealth management fees, an $85 thousand, or 14% increase in fees for other customer services, and an $84 thousand increase in net gains on sales of loans.

The decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance resulted from a death benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in other operating income was impacted by the termination of the Company’s pension plan and subsequent distribution of plan assets in the prior year, which resulted in a one-time increase in other operating income of $126 thousand during the first quarter of 2018, as well as revenue earned during the prior year from a settlement and release agreement related to brokerage services.

Noninterest expense increased $557 thousand, or 2%, to $24.3 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $280 thousand, or 2%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $54 thousand, or 3%, increase in occupancy expense, a $103 thousand, or 19%, increase in marketing expense, a $100 thousand, or 10%, increase in legal and professional fees, an $88 thousand, or 11%, increase in ATM and check card expense, a $70 thousand, or 15%, increase in bank franchise tax, and a $202 thousand, or 8%, increase in other operating expense. These increases were partially offset by a $249 thousand decrease in FDIC assessments and a $156 thousand decrease in amortization expense of core deposit intangibles.  

The increase in marketing expense was attributable to strategic initiatives. The increase in legal and professional fees resulted from an increase in investment advisory costs of the wealth management department, legal fees, and consulting expenses related to bank compliance testing and implementation of new accounting standards. The increase in investment advisory costs correlated with the increase in wealth management revenue, when comparing the same periods. The increase in other operating expense was primarily attributable to fraud losses on ATM and debit card transactions and costs of listing the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market stock exchange.   

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Provision for loan losses totaled $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $500 thousand for the same period of 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $228 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $292 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets totaled $1.5 million, or 0.18% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $4.9 million, or 0.86% of total loans, and $5.0 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The provision for loan losses totaled $450 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $600 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $525 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $917 thousand for the same period of 2018.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   M. Shane Bell
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
shavard@fbvirginia.com   sbell@fbvirginia.com
     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Income Statement                                        
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 7,333     $ 7,429     $ 7,200     $ 6,996     $ 7,106  
Interest on deposits in banks     163       97       133       110       105  
Interest on securities                                        
Taxable interest     627       645       696       737       771  
Tax-exempt interest     156       157       159       156       153  
Dividends     27       26       26       24       24  
Total interest income   $ 8,306     $ 8,354     $ 8,214     $ 8,023     $ 8,159  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   $ 1,042     $ 1,089     $ 1,051     $ 922     $ 798  
Interest on federal funds purchased           1                    
Interest on subordinated debt     91       90       90       89       91  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     98       103       108       111       105  
Interest on other borrowings                       2        
Total interest expense   $ 1,231     $ 1,283     $ 1,249     $ 1,124     $ 994  
Net interest income   $ 7,075     $ 7,071     $ 6,965     $ 6,899     $ 7,165  
Provision for loan losses     250             200             500  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   $ 6,825     $ 7,071     $ 6,765     $ 6,899     $ 6,665  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 753     $ 757     $ 715     $ 701     $ 814  
ATM and check card fees     654       586       573       517       642  
Wealth management fees     496       477       458       437       443  
Fees for other customer services     181       177       153       175       154  
Income from bank owned life insurance     123       131       99       103       97  
Net gains (losses) on securities     1                         (1 )
Net gains on sale of loans     89       34       25       22       23  
Other operating income     44       29       12       30       107  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,341     $ 2,191     $ 2,035     $ 1,985     $ 2,279  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 3,193     $ 3,556     $ 3,375     $ 3,443     $ 3,306  
Occupancy     415       398       401       438       424  
Equipment     406       410       409       420       410  
Marketing     128       143       239       141       155  
Supplies     88       86       91       73       91  
Legal and professional fees     311       231       303       241       343  
ATM and check card expense     231       225       225       216       178  
FDIC assessment     (53 )     (6 )     35       69       68  
Bank franchise tax     136       136       136       130       117  
Data processing expense     179       174       179       173       173  
Amortization expense     61       71       80       90       99  
Other real estate owned expense (income), net     1                          
Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment     14                          
Other operating expense     694       762       757       664       717  
Total noninterest expense   $ 5,804     $ 6,186     $ 6,230     $ 6,098     $ 6,081  
Income before income taxes   $ 3,362     $ 3,076     $ 2,570     $ 2,786     $ 2,863  
Income tax expense     646       583       484       525       542  
Net income   $ 2,716     $ 2,493     $ 2,086     $ 2,261     $ 2,321  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                        
Net income, basic   $ 0.55     $ 0.50     $ 0.42     $ 0.46     $ 0.47  
Weighted average shares, basic     4,968,574       4,966,641       4,963,737       4,960,264       4,957,055  
Net income, diluted   $ 0.55     $ 0.50     $ 0.42     $ 0.46     $ 0.47  
Weighted average shares, diluted     4,972,535       4,969,126       4,965,822       4,964,134       4,960,597  
Shares outstanding at period end     4,969,716       4,968,277       4,964,824       4,963,487       4,957,694  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 15.50     $ 15.11     $ 14.60     $ 13.97     $ 13.35  
Cash dividends   $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.05  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.36 %     1.27 %     1.08 %     1.21 %     1.22 %
Return on average equity     14.10 %     13.31 %     11.76 %     13.47 %     14.15 %
Net interest margin     3.79 %     3.87 %     3.88 %     3.97 %     4.05 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     60.50 %     65.65 %     67.94 %     67.23 %     62.99 %
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Average assets   $ 795,391     $ 780,376     $ 773,574     $ 757,910     $ 753,112  
Average earning assets     745,721       730,865       724,909       709,690       706,323  
Average shareholders’ equity     76,424       74,291       71,124       68,089       65,077  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Loan charge-offs   $ 281     $ 156     $ 219     $ 228     $ 374  
Loan recoveries     53       73       68       165       82  
Net charge-offs     228       83       151       63       292  
Non-accrual loans     1,459       1,566       1,775       1,915       3,172  
Other real estate owned, net                              
Nonperforming assets     1,459       1,566       1,775       1,915       3,172  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing     2,372       902       792       1,002       1,446  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing     97       113       19       133       235  
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing                       259       264  
Special mention loans     6,069       1,458       2,610       1,910       2,078  
Substandard loans, accruing     3,410       3,758       2,825       3,132       3,522  
                                         
Capital Ratios (2)                                        
Total capital   $ 85,439     $ 83,591     $ 82,078     $ 80,780     $ 74,697  
Tier 1 capital     80,505       78,679       77,083       75,834       69,688  
Common equity tier 1 capital     80,505       78,679       77,083       75,834       69,688  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     14.84 %     14.57 %     14.24 %     14.49 %     13.62 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.99 %     13.71 %     13.37 %     13.60 %     12.71 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.99 %     13.71 %     13.37 %     13.60 %     12.71 %
Leverage ratio     10.13 %     10.09 %     9.96 %     10.01 %     9.26 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Balance Sheet                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 9,675     $ 11,885     $ 12,354     $ 10,862     $ 13,378  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     36,110       18,488       10,716       31,833       15,240  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     120,983       114,568       119,510       121,202       99,857  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost     17,627       18,222       18,828       19,489       43,408  
Restricted securities, at cost     1,806       1,806       1,701       1,701       1,688  
Loans held for sale     167       1,098       675       200       419  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     569,412       566,341       569,959       545,529       537,847  
Premises and equipment, net     19,747       19,946       20,182       20,282       20,066  
Accrued interest receivable     2,065       2,053       2,163       2,143       2,113  
Bank owned life insurance     17,447       17,324       17,193       17,094       13,991  
Core deposit intangibles, net     170       231       302       382       472  
Other assets     4,839       5,231       4,801       4,361       4,490  
Total assets   $ 800,048     $ 777,193     $ 778,384     $ 775,078     $ 752,969  
                                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 189,623     $ 189,797     $ 186,553     $ 189,261     $ 181,964  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits     399,255       376,047       385,399       377,673       369,383  
Time deposits     117,564       119,777       117,863       117,290       119,219  
Total deposits   $ 706,442     $ 685,621     $ 689,815     $ 684,224     $ 670,566  
Other borrowings                       5,000        
Subordinated debt     4,983       4,978       4,974       4,969       4,965  
Junior subordinated debt     9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     2,125       1,999       1,507       1,878       1,485  
Total liabilities   $ 722,829     $ 701,877     $ 705,575     $ 705,350     $ 686,295  
                                         
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     6,212       6,210       6,206       6,204       6,197  
Surplus     7,700       7,648       7,566       7,515       7,471  
Retained earnings     62,583       60,314       58,268       56,629       54,814  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net     724       1,144       769       (620 )     (1,808 )
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 77,219     $ 75,316     $ 72,809     $ 69,728     $ 66,674  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 800,048     $ 777,193     $ 778,384     $ 775,078     $ 752,969  
                                         
Loan Data                                        
Mortgage loans on real estate:                                        
Construction and land development   $ 43,164     $ 45,193     $ 46,281     $ 48,948     $ 45,867  
Secured by farmland     900       916       855       883       880  
Secured by 1-4 family residential     229,438       226,828       225,820       217,527       215,945  
Other real estate loans     235,655       232,151       236,515       220,513       218,673  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)     1,423       1,461       1,006       806       1,035  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)     48,730       49,096       48,347       45,239       43,570  
Consumer installment loans     10,400       11,040       11,572       11,890       12,061  
Deposit overdrafts     374       263       208       204       275  
All other loans     4,262       4,305       4,350       4,465       4,550  
Total loans   $ 574,346     $ 571,253     $ 574,954     $ 550,475     $ 542,856  
Allowance for loan losses     (4,934 )     (4,912 )     (4,995 )     (4,946 )     (5,009 )
Loans, net   $ 569,412     $ 566,341     $ 569,959     $ 545,529     $ 537,847  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                                        
GAAP measures:                                        
Interest income – loans   $ 7,333     $ 7,429     $ 7,200     $ 6,996     $ 7,106  
Interest income – investments and other     973       925       1,014       1,027       1,053  
Interest expense – deposits     (1,042 )     (1,089 )     (1,051 )     (922 )     (798 )
Interest expense – federal funds purchased           (1 )                  
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (91 )     (90 )     (90 )     (89 )     (91 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (98 )     (103 )     (108 )     (111 )     (105 )
Interest expense – other borrowings                       (2 )      
Total net interest income   $ 7,075     $ 7,071     $ 6,965     $ 6,899     $ 7,165  
Non-GAAP measures:                                        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 10     $ 9     $ 10     $ 11     $ 11  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     41       43       42       41       42  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 51     $ 52     $ 52     $ 52     $ 53  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 7,126     $ 7,123     $ 7,017     $ 6,951     $ 7,218  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Income Statement                
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 28,958     $ 26,874  
Interest on deposits in banks     503       539  
Interest on securities                
Taxable interest     2,705       3,024  
Tax-exempt interest     628       610  
Dividends     103       91  
Total interest income   $ 32,897     $ 31,138  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   $ 4,104     $ 2,755  
Interest on federal funds purchased     1        
Interest on subordinated debt     360       360  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     420       397  
Interest on other borrowings     2        
Total interest expense   $ 4,887     $ 3,512  
Net interest income   $ 28,010     $ 27,626  
Provision for loan losses     450       600  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   $ 27,560     $ 27,026  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 2,926     $ 3,178  
ATM and check card fees     2,330       2,256  
Wealth management fees     1,868       1,682  
Fees for other customer services     686       601  
Income from bank owned life insurance     456       840  
Net gains (losses) on securities     1       (1 )
Net gains on sale of loans     170       86  
Other operating income     115       515  
Total noninterest income   $ 8,552     $ 9,157  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 13,567     $ 13,287  
Occupancy     1,652       1,598  
Equipment     1,645       1,649  
Marketing     651       548  
Supplies     338       334  
Legal and professional fees     1,086       986  
ATM and check card expense     897       809  
FDIC assessment     45       294  
Bank franchise tax     538       468  
Data processing expense     705       673  
Amortization expense     302       458  
Other real estate owned expense (income), net     1       (20 )
Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment     14       2  
Other operating expense     2,877       2,675  
Total noninterest expense   $ 24,318     $ 23,761  
Income before income taxes   $ 11,794     $ 12,422  
Income tax expense     2,238       2,287  
Net income   $ 9,556     $ 10,135  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                
Net income, basic   $ 1.92     $ 2.05  
Weighted average shares, basic     4,964,832       4,953,537  
Net income, diluted   $ 1.92     $ 2.04  
Weighted average shares, diluted     4,967,932       4,956,376  
Shares outstanding at period end     4,969,716       4,957,694  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 15.50     $ 13.35  
Cash dividends   $ 0.36     $ 0.20  
                 
Key Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets     1.23 %     1.34 %
Return on average equity     13.19 %     16.36 %
Net interest margin     3.88 %     3.93 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     65.27 %     63.05 %
                 
Average Balances                
Average assets   $ 776,933     $ 754,457  
Average earning assets     727,904       707,575  
Average shareholders’ equity     72,451       61,933  
                 
Asset Quality                
Loan charge-offs   $ 884     $ 1,169  
Loan recoveries     359       252  
Net charge-offs     525       917  
                 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                
GAAP measures:                
Interest income – loans   $ 28,958     $ 26,874  
Interest income – investments and other     3,939       4,264  
Interest expense – deposits     (4,104 )     (2,755 )
Interest expense – federal funds purchased     (1 )      
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (360 )     (360 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (420 )     (397 )
Interest expense – other borrowings     (2 )      
Total net interest income   $ 28,010     $ 27,626  
Non-GAAP measures:                
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 40     $ 44  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     167       163  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 207     $ 207  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 28,217     $ 27,833  

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities.  Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.  The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency.  Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such.  Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.

