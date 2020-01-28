New Algerian leadership brings fresh era of UAE-Algeria relations, says H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has said that the UAE is looking forward to developing its common relations with Algeria.

During a joint press conference that he held with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum on Monday Sheikh Abdullah said, "We are grateful for the relations that link our two countries and we hope that they will witness further development."

He also extended an invitation to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to visit the UAE, adding, "We look forward to this visit soon, and its contribution in developing relations between the two countries in all respects, especially in sectors that interest our two peoples."

His Highness said, "We in the UAE are grateful for the presence of about 30,000 Algerians who reside in the country and consider it their second home. We look forward to increasing these numbers not only in terms of numbers but also in terms of stability and to benefit from the relations between our two countries and strengthening them in various sectors."

He also revealed that the two ministers have been addressing cooperation avenues in renewable energy, because its "one of the most important sectors for the two countries," as well as in the food security sector.

Reflecting on UAE-Algerian relations which started in the early 70's, His Highness noted how Algeria assisted the UAE at the start of its Union and contributed to the development of its petroleum sector.

"We believe that there is a new chapter in relations with the new leadership in Algeria," he added.

He pointed out that although politically "there are difficult circumstances surrounding us", "challenges create opportunities and we can reflect these opportunities for a better future for our countries and the peoples of the region."

At the end of his speech, His Highness thanked the Algerian Foreign Minister for the hospitality he received.

For his part, Boukadoum said bilateral talks touched on economic and investment cooperation, namely in sectors of common interest such as the environment, energy, agriculture, tourism and the mechanical industry.

He pointed out that the two sides also discussed political issues, with the Libyan crisis being on top of the agenda.

The meeting was attended by Yousuf Saif Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria.



