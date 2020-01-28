Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms & Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics, Worldwide, 2014-2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2014-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



The report provides details of the latest co-promotion and co-marketing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report covers details of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements from 2014 to 2019.



For pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, the report supplies a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to co-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in co-promotion and co-marketing as well as a discussion on the merits of each type of deal.



Chapters 3 and 4 provide an overview of the structure of co-promotion and co-marketing deals, respectively. Each chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure co-promotion/marketing deals and multicomponent deals where co-promotion/marketing forms a part.



Chapter 5 provides a review of the leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 6 provides a review of the top 50 most active biopharma companies in co-promotion and co-marketing. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of co-promotion and co-marketing deals signed and announced since 2014 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in co-promotion and co-marketing deal making since 2014.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by co-promotion and co-marketing company A-Z, stage of development, therapeutic target, technology type and deal type definitions. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about co-promotion and co-marketing partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products.



The report includes:

Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure

Case studies of real-life co-promotion and co-marketing deals

Access to over 700 co-promotion and co-marketing deal records

Detailed access to actual co-promotion contract documents

The leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value since 2014

Most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers since 2014

The leading co-promotion and co-marketing partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology area

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise co-promotion and co-marketing rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



10X Genomics

Abaxis

Abbvie

Abveris

Accinov

Accuray

ACEA Biosciences

Acerus

AC Immune

Advaita

Advanced Analytical Technologies

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

AEterna Zentaris

Affibody

Agena Bioscience

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AGTC

AiLife Diagnostics

AirXpanders

Ajinomoto

Albany Molecular Research

Alector

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allegis Holdings

Allergan

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alphaeon

Amarin

Amgen

AmpTec

AMRA

Andrew Alliance

Appistry

Applied DNA Sciences

Applied Spectral Imaging

Aratana Therapeutics

ArcherDX

Arcis Biotechnology

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ardelyx

argenx

Aries Pharmaceuticals

Arkema

Armune Bioscience

ArQule

Asahi Kasei

Ascend Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Automated Systems of Tacoma

Aytu BioScience

Aziyo Biologics

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bausch & Lomb

Baxalta

Bayer

BD Biosciences

Belintra

Berlin Chemie

BGI Americas

Biochrom

Biocrates

Biodextris

BioDiscovery

Biogen

Biognosys

Biological Industries

BioNano Genomics

BioNTech

BioTek Instruments

Bioverativ

Blake Insomnia Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

BrainLAB

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bruker

Cambrooke Therapeutics

Cardiome Pharma

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celgene

Cellectricon

Cellenion

Cellular Dynamics International

Cellular Research

Centogene

Cevec Pharmaceuticals

Charleston Laboratories

Chromocell

Cisbio Bioassays

Clarify Medical

Clearbridge Biomedics

ClinicalRM

CloudHealth Genomics

COBO Technologies

CompleWare

Concordia Pharmaceuticals

Consortia Health

CorTechs Labs

CRISPR Therapeutics

CrossBay Medical

Crown Bioscience

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

CureVac

Curio Genomics

Cypher Genomics

Cytokinetics

CytomX Therapeutics

CytoSorbents

Daiichi Sankyo

DARA BioSciences

Denali Therapeutics

DePuy

Diabetes Tools

DirectView Security Systems

Domainex

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dovetail Genomics

Dynavax Technologies

Eagle Genomics

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

EA Pharma

EarlySense

Egalet

Eigen

Eisai

Elanco

Elekta

Eli Lilly

Elucidata

EMD Serono

Empatica

Entellus Medical

Enterome Bioscience

EOS Imaging

Epicypher

Epizyme

EPS International

Eurofins Genomics

Everledger

Evosep

Exact Sciences

Fate Therapeutics

FlowJo

Fresenius Medical Care

FUJIFILM SonoSite

Galapagos

GE Healthcare

GenDx

Genentech

Genmab

Genomoncology

Genoox

Genzyme

George Clinical

Geron

Gilead Sciences

Gilson

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Goldfinch Bio

Greiner Bio-One

H3 Biomedicine

HalioDx

Halyard Health

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Harbour Antibodies

HarkerBIO

HD Biosciences

HeartGenetics

Helsinn Therapeutics

Hepregen

Herman Miller-Nemschoff

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Human Longevity

Iagnosis

IBA

Icagen

Iconic Therapeutics

Illumina

Immatics Biotechnologies

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Incyte

Innara Health

Innate Pharma

Innova Biosciences

Innovent Biologics

Insitro

InSphero

Inspirion Delivery Sciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

IROA Technologies

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jointpoint

Joylux

K2M

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Kailos Genetics

Konica Minolta

Kowa Pharmaceuticals America

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Leica Biosystems

LEO Pharma

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

LI Path

Loxo Oncology

Luqa Pharmaceuticals

Luxcel Biosciences

Macherey-Nagel

Macrogenics

Malvern Instruments

Mazor Robotics

MDxHealth

MedHelp

Medical Enterprises Distribution

Medicines360

MedImmune

Medtronic

Meiji Seika

Menarini

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

MGC Diagnostics

Microsoft

Midatech

Miltenyi Biotec

Mission Pharmacal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moderna Therapeutics

Molnlycke Health Care

MorphoSys

MSD

Multispan

Myriad Genetics

N-of-One

Nanion

Nano3D Biosciences

NanoString Technologies

NantPharma

Napo Pharmaceuticals

Ncardia

Neurexpert

Newlink Genetics

Newomics

New York Center for Nanomedicine Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Norgenix Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Noven Pharmaceuticals

Novogene

Nrgene

Nucleai

Nurix

Ohio Clinical Trials Collaborative

Olympus Medical Systems

Ono Pharmaceutical

Orapharma

OraSure Technologies

ORFLO Technologies

Orion

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Otonomy

Otsuka

Oxford BioMedica

Pacific BioScience of California

Pacific Biosciences

PacificGMP

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Paragon Bioservices

Pfizer

Pharmaceutics International

Phenomenex

Picometrics Technologies

PierianDx

Pieris

Piramal

Pivot Pharmaceuticals

PositiveID

Poxel

Precipio Diagnostics

Precision BioSciences

Predicine

Protea Biosciences

Protean BioDiagnostics

Protein Metrics

Proteos

PSI (Population Services International)

Purdue Pharma

PureHoney Technologies

Pure Pharmaceuticals

Qiagen

Radformation

Rainbow Scientific

RainDance Technologies

RayBiotech

RaySearch Laboratories

Reaction Biology

RedHill Biopharma

Regulus Therapeutics

Revolution Medicines

Roche

Roivant Sciences

Rosetta Genomics

Rubicon Genomics

SAFC

Sajo Consulting

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sangamo BioSciences

Sanofi

Sanofi-Aventis

Santen Pharmaceutical

Sato Pharmaceutical

Sciex

Seattle Genetics

Seracare Life Sciences

Seren Pharmaceuticals

Shimadzu

Shionogi

Silicon Biosystems

Simcere Pharmaceuticals

Sividon Diagnostics

Sorrento Therapeutics

SoTAX

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

SPI Pharma

SpiroChem

Stryker

STU

Suneva Medical

Sun Pharmaceutical

SurGenTec

Swift Biosciences

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tango Therapeutics

Tecan

Teijin

TGR BioSciences

The Fleury Group

Theravance

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Threshold Pharmaceuticals

Tilak Healthcare

Tissue Analytics

TOMI Environmental Solutions

Tracey Technologies

Trovita Health Science

TTP LabTech

UCB

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

Uni-Bio Science

US WorldMeds

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

VCA Antech

Veracyte

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vida Diagnostics

ViveBio

Vivid Medical

Waters Corporation

WAVE Life Sciences

White Labs

Wyatt Technology

XCellCure

Xencor

Xoran Technologies

ZAI Laboratory

Ziath

Zymeworks

