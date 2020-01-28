Inmar Rebrands to Inmar Intelligence

Data and Tech-Enabled Services Company Transforms Name to Reflect 40 Years of Evolution and Growth

“Inmar Intelligence is deeply rooted in utilizing data in new, innovative ways that help our clients automate and make smarter, faster, better decisions about their businesses,” said David Mounts, CEO and Chairman of Inmar Intelligence. “The market and consumer behaviors have dynamically changed and companies look to us to help them keep the pace. Over time, we’ve added data and technology capabilities to help clients connect with consumers more efficiently and effectively, and leverage insights that result in higher returns. Our new name reflects our evolution and future of the company.”

The company began 40 years ago and revolutionized the paper coupon industry by digitalizing the process. It quickly realized the same technology applied to other industries and it began offering additional capabilities, like handling prescriptions. Flash forward to recent years, Inmar Intelligence now offers brands, retailers and healthcare companies an arsenal of tools to analyze data and provide valuable insights that help them do more, save more, connect more and earn more.

“Our platforms unleash the transformative power of data and technology to help clients not only meet demand, but also predict and prescribe better outcomes in an always-on, connected world,” said Mounts. “We are on a relentless pursuit to help clients solve problems, transform and accelerate commerce by leveraging AI, analytics and systems. Our new brand reflects this promise to clients and we’re excited to continue to be a trusted partner for another 40 years and beyond.”

Inmar Intelligence works with 90 percent of the CPG manufacturers in the United States and Canada who entrust the company with more than $120 billion in commerce. The company's technology platforms enable smart media and promotion incentives transactions in more than 40,000 retail locations and 100 million households, tracking and organization of 161 million e-commerce transactions, algorithmic management of script claims at 19,000 pharmacies and optimization of more than 460 million product returns at 19 facilities compliant with county, state and federal regulations and company brand protocols. To learn more about Inmar Intelligence and watch a video that narrates the new brand, please visit www.inmar.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar Intelligence’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for 40 years, Inmar Intelligence has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar Intelligence on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar Intelligence has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

