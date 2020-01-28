Socrates.ai Brings Digital Conversation Insights to HR Strategy Forum

/EIN News/ -- WOODSIDE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:

Socrates.ai , providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub

WHAT:

Will spotlight its enterprise-grade platform and present a case study during the upcoming HR Strategy Forum .

WHEN:

February 4 - 5, 2020

WHERE:

Heythrop Park Resort

Chipping Norton

OX7 5UF

United Kingdom

DETAILS:

Most leaders say that people and culture are the keys to their organization’s success. If that’s the case, why do so many organizations look at culture in the rear-view mirror rather than in real-time? During the HR Strategy Forum, Socrates.ai will show how everyday digital conversations make it possible to prioritize culture, every day.

Both exhibiting and presenting, Socrates.ai will demonstrate how using artificial intelligence to pull together relevant information and applications helps to simplify and transform the employee experience. Starting with policy and compliance documents, Socrates.ai will explain how this approach gives the workforce one place to go for everything they need and use while personalizing interactions throughout their journey.

HR Strategy Forum attendees interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the Socrates.ai booth and sit in on the company’s case study presentation. For event information, visit https://www.hrstrategyforum.co.uk .

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai .

