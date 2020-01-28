Senet and Digital Matter Partner to Deliver LoRaWAN Asset Tracking and Management Solutions

Companies Announce Global Availability of Integrated, Low Cost, Long Range Wireless Asset Tracking Devices, Platforms and Networks

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and the on-demand network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with Digital Matter , a leading developer of battery-powered tracking devices and telematics software for asset and fleet management applications.



Through this collaboration, the companies have certified several Digital Matter LoRaWAN asset tracking sensors and completed the integration of Digital Matter’s Telematics Guru GPS tracking software platform with Senet’s global LoRaWAN network . Customers using Digital Matter sensors can now connect to the Senet network to visualize and act on location, asset usage and health data through the Telematics Guru platform, or interface the sensor data with their own cloud-based asset tracking applications via a simple API from Senet’s network service.

“We are excited to be partnering with Senet to provide our customers with immediate access to the fastest growing global LoRaWAN network and a robust set of services to rapidly extend coverage on-demand,” said Ken Everett, CEO at Digital Matter. “Senet’s flexible business models for deploying carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks where and when they are needed, provide a unique cost-optimized approach to implement and expand asset tracking solutions at scale.”

Using sensors, tags and other wireless technologies to track assets and goods is one of the fundamental use cases for the Internet of Things. It is also one of the most impactful, with trillions of dollars of economic value to be generated by asset supply and usage. The use of low cost, long-range LoRaWAN technology is facilitating the development of a new class of asset tracking solutions based on both GPS and LoRaWAN Geolocation capabilities for indoor, outdoor and hybrid asset tracking applications.

“The key to success in the rapidly expanding IoT and Low Power Wide Area Network market is standardization, ecosystem strength, and scalable, cost-effective network coverage,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “The ease of integration with Digital Matter’s Telematics Guru, coupled with their support for over 150 different third-party tracking platforms, makes them an ideal partner to provide asset tracking and management products and services around the world.”

For more information, schedule a meeting with Senet at upcoming events, email info@senetco.com or contact Digital Matter at https://www.digitalmatter.com/Contact .

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

About Digital Matter

Founded in 2001, Digital Matter has since developed multiple award-winning GPS and IoT devices for a wide range of applications. The company is celebrated for outstanding quality, industry leading reliability and innovative turnkey solutions. With experienced engineers who have delivered first class products to leading GPS-tracking companies around the globe, Digital Matter is a leading force in device design within the telematics space. Learn more at: www.DigitalMatter.com .

