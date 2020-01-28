United States Wealth Management: HNW Investors Survey Findings, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US is the largest wealth market in the world and home to a diverse and sizable HNW segment. Expats are a particularly lucrative segment and the range of countries of origin among HNW expats in the US is diverse, with Canada and the UK being key feeder countries.



Expatriate flows are also responsible for a notable proportion of offshore investments thanks to investors' propensity to invest in their country of origin. Close to 50% of local and over one third of offshore investments are allocated into equities, and with continued market uncertainty expected in the future, greater importance is being placed on diversification, driving demand for alternatives.



United States Wealth Management sizes the opportunity offered by the US wealth market and analyzes the investing preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of US HNW investors. The report is based on the proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.



Key Highlights



2.2% of the US population is considered HNW but holds 42% of all liquid assets.

Over 90% of HNW individuals are men and 50% of those are over 60 years old.

HNW investors work with an average of 2.9 wealth managers, with the majority of wealth held via advisory or discretionary mandates.

44% of HNW onshore wealth is allocated to equities. Going forward, the most notable portfolio reshuffle will benefit alternatives at the expense of bonds, as investors are looking for new means of diversification.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' preferences for the various styles of asset management.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Develop your service proposition to match the product and service demand expressed by US HNW investors and react proactively to forecasted changes in demand.

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. The US HNW market continues to offer opportunities for growth

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors



2. SIZING AND FORECASTING THE US WEALTH MARKET

2.1. Affluent individuals in the US account for 60% of the adult population

2.1.1. HNW investors account for 2.2% of the market

2.1.2. Wealth for HNW clients has dropped recently but is expected to rise significantly in the coming years



3. DEMOGRAPHICS

3.1. Males aged between 50 and 70 dominate the US HNW market

3.2. Earned wealth accounts for the largest proportion of US HNW investors

3.2.1. Almost all US HNW investors earned their wealth or acquired it as an entrepreneur

3.2.2. US HNW clients source their wealth from different sectors



4. HNW EXPATS

4.1. Expats in the US are a growing and important segment

4.1.1. 16% of the US HNW client base is made up of expats

4.1.2. The reasons for HNW investors to expatriate vary

4.1.3. Employment-based visas are an attractive option for HNW investors



5. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCES

5.1. US HNW investors are a loyal bunch, placing great emphasis on personal relationships

5.1.1. US HNW investors prefer to use a few wealth management firms

5.1.2. Investors seek peace of mind and expert wealth management

5.1.3. US HNW clients are mainly interested in advisory and discretionary mandates

5.1.4. A multi-asset management strategy is key in the US

5.2. Demand for all asset management mandates to rise, except discretionary

5.2.1. HNW investors are expected to seek a more hands-on approach

5.2.2. Wealth managers seeking opportunities in the self-directing segment will need to prove themselves to potential clients



6. HNW ASSET ALLOCATION

6.1. Asset allocation continues to weigh heavily towards equities

6.1.1. Despite having increased their allocations over the past year, investors remain exposed to equity risk

6.1.2. ETFs are becoming increasingly popular

6.1.3. As the traditional stock-bond correlation is diminishing, HNW investors are looking towards alternatives as a means of diversification

6.1.4. Diversification and regular income are the main drivers across all asset allocation classes



7. HNW OFFSHORE INVESTMENT PREFERENCES

7.1. Demand for offshore holdings by US HNW clients is forecast to stagnate

7.1.1. Increased government scrutiny is putting a damper on offshore holdings

7.1.2. A desire for better returns and expatriate money flows are major offshore drivers

7.2. Offshore holdings are geographically diversified, but equity investments dominate

7.2.1. Next to Switzerland and the UK, expat source countries Mexico and China are key booking centers

7.2.2. Offshore portfolios are dominated by equities and bonds



8. HNW PRODUCT DEMAND AND PROVISION

8.1. Planning services are in high demand in the US

8.1.1. A holistic approach to wealth management services is key to resonating with the US HNW market



