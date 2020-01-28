$40 Billion Breast Cancer Drug Market & Clinical Trial Insights Report, 2020-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Cancer Drug Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast cancer drug market is expected to witness a positive future outlook driven by strong pipeline of drug candidates in clinical trials and availability of wide spectrum of drugs in the market.

Report Highlights

Global Breast Cancer Drug Market: US$ 40 Billion Opportunity

Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline: More Than 550 Drugs

Marketed Breast Cancer Drugs: More Than 90 Drugs

Comprehensive Clinical Insight & Patent Information

Drug Trials, Pricing, Dosage, Cancer Prevalence Insight: 130 Graphs/Charts

The applied science research has marked tremendous advancements in cutting off the epidemic cancer scenarios all around the world but every year unexpectedly more than one million new cases of breast cancer are reported. Breast cancer is somehow responsible for accounting about 10% of all the cancer cases worldwide. Although there has been a limitation in the treatment facilities for cancer cases but since few years there has been an excellent increase in the awareness level with regarding its impact on the survival rates in the case of early diagnosis of breast cancer.



Global Breast Cancer Drug Market Offers US$ 40 Billion Market Opportunity Across Multiple Drug Classes Like Vaccines, Antibodies, Small Molecule, Peptides, Radiopharmaceuticals etc.



The increasing cases of breast cancer have however opened a very prominent and novel opportunity for the market of breast cancer all over the world. Several therapies and products gets marketed under the category of breast cancer treatment market and some of these products or therapies include: chemotherapies, targeted therapies, hormonal therapies and many more. The unmet needs with respect to unconvincing safety data and severe adverse effects are however enhancing the realistic opportunities for the expansion of breast cancer drug market focused on improved efficacy and safety. The factors such as improved safety and efficacy are demanding the primary research focus from the R&D groups of the pharmaceutical companies.



The pharmaceutical R&D groups are compelled to effectively unravel and understand the key dynamics of the market, competitive market, pipeline of the drug and the market forecast to better provide a realistic perspective of the market of breast cancer



The participation of several major key players majorly towards the research and development of novel drugs is expected to develop the market of breast cancer drugs lucratively in the coming years. On average, the engagement of the extensive research groups in developing the drugs for breast cancer calls for an unpredictable table of opportunities for them as well as the patients. The inevitable advancements with respect to customization and designing and the strong pipeline of the therapeutic agents are proving to be an effective treatment option than the already existing therapies.



High awareness, well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that are however responsible for covering a large market share and owing to this, North America since few years is capable of holding the largest market share of global breast cancer drug market. Growing research and development investments and increasing incidence of breast cancer is adding to the conclusion that Europe is among the second largest market share of the global breast cancer drug market. Countries of Asia-Pacific are expected to be among the new additions for the breast cancer drug market in the next few years.



According to the report's findings, the global breast cancer drug market is expected to rise up to many folds.



The report gives in depths insight on multiple perspectives of the breast cancer drug market and ongoing clinical trials. Each section of the report offers a deep insight view about the current market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, drugs that are top-selling, major key players and the competitive outlook related to the market.



The data presented in the report covers all the market trends of the various geographic regions and the robust drug pipeline being followed by the country. In addition to this, the report also successfully provides the profile of the major companies participating in the development of the market. The secondary research included in the report is progressed through unpaid sources and open journals.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Breast Cancer Drug Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Historical Development of Breast Cancer Drugs



2. Global Breast Cancer Prevalence & Statistics

2.1 North America

2.1.1 United States

2.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 United Kingdom

2.2. Germany

2.2.3 Russia

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 China

2.3.2 India

2.3.3 Japan

2.3.4 South Korea

2.3.5 Australia



3. Available Therapeutics for Breast Cancer Management

3.1 Hormonal Therapy

3.1.1 Aromatase Inhibitors

3.1. Estrogen Receptor Antagonist

3.1.3 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

3.1.4 Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone Drugs

3.2 CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

3.3 HER2 Inhibitors

3.3.1 Monoclonal antibodies

3.3.2 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

3.4 PI3K & mTOR Inhibitors

3.5 PARP Inhibitors

3.6 Other Therapeutics

3.6.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

3.6.2 Mitotic / Microtubule Inhibitors

3.6.3 EGFR Inhibitors



4. Breast Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Insight

4.1 Overview

4.2 Breast Cancer's Clinical Trials by Drug Class & Phase

4.2.1 CDK 4/6 Inhibitors Related Trials

4.2.2 Hormonal Therapy Related Clinical Trials

4.2.3 PARP Inhibitors Related Clinical Trials

4.2.4 Other Targeted Therapeutic Related Clinical Trials

4.2.5 Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics Related Clinical Trials

4.2.6 HER2 Inhibitors Related Clinical Trials



5. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline Insight

5.1 By Phase

5.2 By Country/Region

5.3 By Biomarker

5.4 By Formulation

5.5 By Company

5.6 By Mechanism



6. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Unknown

6.1 Overview

6.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



7. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Research Phase

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



8. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Preclinical Phase

8.1 Overview

8.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



9. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Clinical Phase

9.1 Overview

9.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



10. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-I

10.1 Overview

10.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



11. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-I/II

11.1 Overview

11.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



12. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-II

12.1 Overview

12.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



13. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-II/III

13.1 Overview

13.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



14. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Phase-III

14.1 Overview

14.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



15. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Preregistration

15.1 Overview

15.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



16. Global Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Trial Insight: Registered

16.1 Overview

16.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight



17. Marketed Breast Cancer Drug Clinical Insight by Company



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1 Novartis

18.2 Amgen

18.3 Eli Lilly

18.4 Merck

18.5 Pfizer

18.6 GlaxoSmithKline

18.7 Roche

18.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

18.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

18.10 AstraZeneca

18.11 G1 Therapeutics

18.12 Nerviano Medical Science

18.13 Genentech



For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecokwc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

