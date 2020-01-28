Research Report on Beef Import in China 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report of Beef Import in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is expected that the import volume of beef in China will continue to grow from 2020 to 2024.



With the development of China's economy and the improvement of living standards, the demand for beef in China is rising.



The upward cattle breeding cost makes it difficult to sharply increase the beef output in China. In response to the growing beef consumption, China is importing more beef. From 2013 to 2018, the beef output in China grew from 6,130,900 tons to 6,440,600 tons at a CAGR of only 0.99%, while the beef imports grew at a CAGR of nearly 28.71%.



According to market research, the Chinese government's policies on beef import include restrictions and incentives.



On one hand, to control epidemics and support domestic beef industry, the Chinese government bans the import of cattle and cattle products from high-risk countries and regions. On the other hand, it signs trade agreements with some countries to cut the tariffs on beef imports and increase the beef supply in China. The government is strict with the sources of beef imports. Only the countries and regions included in China Customs' List of Meat Eligible for Export to China from Countries or Regions that Meet the Requirements of Assessment and Review can export beef to China. In Nov. 2019, the list included only 21 countries such as the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.



According to market research, the beef imported to China include chilled beef and frozen beef.



Frozen beef has been the main stream of China's beef imports. From 2013 to 2018, the proportion of frozen beef in China's beef imports stayed above 96%. In 2018, this proportion reached about 98.46%.



China's beef imports mainly come from Brazil, Australia, Uruguay, New Zealand and Argentina. In 2018, the five countries contributed more than 95% of both the import value and import volume of beef in China.



It was not until Jul. 2017 that U.S. beef was allowed to enter China. Therefore, U.S. beef sells badly in China, and can hardly compete with the beef from countries like Brazil and Australia. As U.S. beef, whether by volume or value, takes up a small proportion of China's beef imports, the Sino-U.S. trade war has little impact on the export of U.S beef. to China.



According to market research, China impose high tariffs and value-added tax on beef imports, and most countries in the world cannot legally export beef to China. Therefore, many enterprises smuggle beef to China. The smuggled beef mainly come from India and Brazil by water transport and road transport. By water transport, the smuggled beef is directly shipped from India and Brazil to China's coastal ports, and then distributed to all parts of the country. By road transport, the smuggled beef is transported via Hong Kong to Shenzhen, or entered China via the border between Vietnam and Guangxi.



In addition to the cheap beef from India and Brazil, Wagyu beef from Japan and other types of high-end beef are also smuggled. Smuggled beef and legally imported beef share similar end consumers, namely, households, catering enterprises and food processing enterprises.



Key Topics Covered



1 Analysis of Beef Import in China

1.1 Analysis of Policies on Beef Import in China

1.2 Import Scale of Beef in China

1.2.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Beef in China

1.2.2 Analysis of Import Value of Beef in China

1.2.3 Analysis of Import Prices of Beef in China

1.2.4 Analysis of China's Reliance on Beef Imports

1.3 Analysis of Global Beef Trade

1.3.1 Analysis of Global Beef Import and Export

1.3.2 Analysis of Brazil's Beef Industry

1.3.3 Analysis of Uruguay's Beef Industry

1.3.4 Analysis of Australia's Beef Industry

1.3.5 Analysis of Argentina's Beef Industry

1.3.6 Analysis of New Zealand's Beef Industry

1.3.7 Analysis of United States' Beef Industry

1.4 Overview of Smuggled Beef in China

1.5 Research Methods of the Report

1.5.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.5.2 Data Sources

1.6 About the publisher



2 Classification and Major Consumers of Imported Beef in China

2.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Beef by Type in China

2.2 Analysis of Import Value of Beef by Type in China

2.3 Major Sales Channels for Imported Beef in China

2.3.1 E-commerce Platform

2.3.2 Supermarkets

2.3.3 Food Markets

2.3.4 Others

2.4 Major End Consumers of Imported Beef in China

2.4.1 Households

2.4.2 Catering Enterprises

2.4.3 Food Processing Enterprises



3 Analysis of Import of Chilled Beef (HS code 02011000-02013000) in China

3.1 Import Scale of Chilled Beef in China

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Chilled Beef in China

3.1.2 Analysis of Import Value of Chilled Beef in China

3.1.3 Analysis of Average Import Prices of Chilled Beef in China

3.2 Analysis of Types of Imported Chilled Beef in China

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Chilled Beef by Type in China

3.2.2 Analysis of Import Value of Chilled Beef by Type in China

3.2.3 Analysis of Average Import Prices of Chilled Beef by Type in China

3.3 Analysis of Sources of China's Chilled Beef Imports



4 Analysis of Import of Frozen Beef (HS code 02021000-02023000) in China

4.1 Import Scale of Frozen Beef in China

4.1.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Frozen Beef in China

4.1.2 Analysis of Import Value of Frozen Beef in China

4.1.3 Analysis of Average Import Prices of Frozen Beef in China

4.2 Analysis of Types of Imported Frozen Beef in China

4.2.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Frozen Beef by Type in China

4.2.2 Analysis of Import Value of Frozen Beef by Type in China

4.2.3 Analysis of Import Prices of Frozen Beef by Type in China

4.3 Analysis of Sources of China's Frozen Beef Imports

4.3.1 Analysis of Sources of China's Frozen Beef Imports by Volume

4.3.2 Analysis of Sources of China's Frozen Beef Imports by Value



5 Prospect of Beef Import in China, 2020-2024

5.1 Major Factors Influencing Beef Import in China

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2 Forecast on Beef Import in China, 2020-2024

5.2.1 Forecast on Import Volume

5.2.2 Forecast on Major Sources of Imports

5.2.3 Forecast on Major Types of Beef Imports



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnlc33

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.