1-Day Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) Training Course | London, UK - March 23rd, 2020

The Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) forms a central element of the European Commission's strategy to reduce perceived shadow banking' risks in the securities financing markets. It forms part of the EU's response to the Financial Stability Board's August 2013 policy proposals on Securities Lending and Repos. This one day course describes the key requirements of the SFTR and explores the issues faced by practitioners as the market prepares for implementation.



There has never been before a requirement for reporting of securities financing transactions. Whereas firms are conversant with the demands of MiFIR and EMIR already in place, reporting relating to securities financing is a new arena, presenting significant challenges. The course is designed for practitioners to help understand the unique demands of this new reporting regulation.



By the end of this practical one day course you will:

Have a solid understanding of SFTR, its scope and requirements

Learn about operational set up required

Discover the impact on your business

Learn about reporting requirements

Explore the data management processes

Main topics covered during this training:

The objectives and scope of SFTR

Who will be affected and how

Operational timings

Details of reporting required

Main challenges and application of technology

Topics Covered



The scope of the SFTR:

What are its objectives?

Where is it similar to MiFIR and EMIR?

Who does it affect?

Exemptions and extraterritoriality

Product areas impacted

The timetable

Securities financing:

Examples of repo and securities lending and borrowing transactions

The size of the market

Areas of impact

Effect upon issuers, lenders, borrowers and intermediaries

The impact on operators of UCITS and AIFs and disclosure arrangements

Reuse of collateral, the bearing upon collateral management

The detailed reporting requirements:

How this will operate for SFTR

Operational timings

What operations processes are affected and how?

Data enrichment requirements and data collection

Meeting the data challenges - magnitude of data needed and sourcing

Detailed reporting requirements

Reporting to Trade Repositories and delegation

Impacts and challenges for reporting

Application of technology

