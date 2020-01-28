There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,231 in the last 365 days.

5G Tariff Tracker, H2 2019 - Provides Pricing Information on All 5G Services Commercially Launched by MNOs To-Date

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Tariff Tracker - H2 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is still early days for 5G services launches. Initial 5G services have been launched in the USA, Korea, Australia, and Switzerland.

The analyst already providing 3G and 4G pricing now tracks 5G tariffs worldwide. It provides pricing information on all of the 5G services commercially launched by MNOs to-date. Initially published twice a year (May and November each year) the service will move to a quarterly service with the introduction of more 5G products.

Subscription includes:

1) Report in pdf format
2) Bi-annual update

For each of the MNO 5G launches the 5G Price Tracker provides the following details:

1. The 5G service plans available
2. The 5G service coverage and speeds
3. The 5G service pricing
4. The 5G service devices available

Other sections include:

  • Summary and key trends
  • 4G pricing verus 5G pricing
  • 5G smartphones and devices
  • Other 5G news

Companies Mentioned

  • Motorola
  • Samsung Galaxy
  • Swisscom
  • Verizon

