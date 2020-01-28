2-Day Course - Pre-Filled Syringes: End-to-End Processing (London, United Kingdom - March 24-25, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Filled Syringes: End-to-End Processing" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive two-day course has been designed to offer a comprehensive, practical and usable review of the production of PFS and will provide the latest information on all aspects of the process from manufacture and packaging for fill/finish through to final (post-fill) inspection.

Quality will be a key focus of the programme and there will be extensive coverage of improvements in the manufacturing process, including advances in cleanroom technology and sterilisation. Other sessions will address visual inspection and the latest regulatory requirements to ensure that you are fully up to date.

Topics such as quality of syringe manufacture, quality of syringe components and why, quality of filling (volume check, reject reduction), quality of inspection and product release will be discussed in detail.

The faculty of speakers will provide key guidance and advice from their practical experience in this field and there will be ample opportunity for discussion.

Agenda



Programme Day One



Syringe manufacture from components to the final product - an overview

The initial choice - bulk or pre-sterilised components?

Siliconisation - not beloved, but required

Handling and filling overview

PFS over time

Evolution of components

Evolution of processes and equipment

Evolution of application and application systems

PFS for biotech: improvement in the manufacturing processes

Controlled tungsten

Optimised silicone oil

Tighter controlled dimensions

Fit-for-device function

Trends with PFS

New PFS formats

Safety devices

Self-injection devices

Leachable and extractable considerations

Filling and closing: multi-format machine for nested syringes, vials, and cartridges

Dosing and filling systems in comparison

Closing methods and their applications

Format parts - easy to change

Containment

Secondary packaging of PFS/vials/ cartridges

Materials/dimensional requirements

Compatibility with existing filling lines

Handling of ready-to-fill vials and cartridges

Advances in cleanroom technology

Isolator

RABS

V-CRT

Panel discussion

PFS component choice

PFS filling and closing

Cleanroom technology

Programme Day Two



Terminal sterilisation of pre-filled syringes - strange but feasible

Points to consider

Aseptic filling vs terminally sterilised

Visual inspection of pre-filled syringes

Why do we inspect? Regulatory requirements

Inspection basics Defects - classification and defect evaluation lists Pros and cons of different inspection methods

Automated visual inspection of syringes - scope and limitations

Current developments

Secondary packaging machines for PFS: hero or villain of the PFS world?

Walk through a typical facility

Trends in secondary packaging: labelling, safety devices

Single machines vs combined machines

Regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes

ISO design compliance

Pharmacopoeia compliance

New MDR - what about it?

Responsibilities in contracted operations

Case study/workshop

Based on the key user requirements provided, participants will come up with outputs for:

Design features of the PFS

Test methods

Manufacturing processes and manufacturing environment

Panel discussion

Terminal sterilisation vs aseptic filling

Secondary packaging

Case study

Open floor: all topics and related topics, including:

Good distribution practice (GDP)

Drug delivery devices: auto-injectors, pen injectors, wearable devices

PFS state-of-the-union address and event summary

Review of market drivers and drug development

Future trends in PFS

Final discussion session and concluding remarks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdzeon

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.