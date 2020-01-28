The Home Delivery Market in India, 2019-2025 - Increasing Consumer Spending, Changing Consumer Lifestyles, Rise in the Number of Working Women

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Delivery Market in India By Goods, By Type and By Cities (Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Other cities) - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The home delivery market in India will grow at a CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period 2019-2025



Perishable goods (food and restaurant-related services) accounted for the highest CAGR in the home delivery market in India in 2018. This segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period as well, with an increasing number of start-ups, presence of several established vendors in the market, and growing adoption of home delivery services by consumers.



Additionally, the market for home delivery in India is predominantly driven by increasing consumer spending and changing consumer lifestyle. Furthermore, a rise in the number of working women and demographics of India are further boosting the growth of the home delivery market in India.



Competitive Analysis



The report covers and analyzes the key vendors in the home delivery market in India. Major vendors are increasingly developing products and investments in this market, and as a result, the home delivery market in India is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years.



The key players in the home delivery market in India are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, expansions, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Key Vendors



Amazon Transport Services (Amazon)

Ekart Logistics

Uber Eats

Swiggy

Zomato

DHL

Blue Dart

FedEx

Microlise

These companies are providing home delivery services in India. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Based on goods, the home delivery market in India is segmented into perishable goods and non-perishable goods. The perishable goods segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing adoption of online food delivery services.



On the basis of delivery type, the home delivery market in India is segmented into self-delivery, shared delivery, and third-party delivery. Self-delivery and shared delivery are anticipated to have significant shares in the home delivery market in India due to changes in routine, lifestyle, and food habits.



Developed cities in India will have a significant contribution toward the home delivery market in India during the forecast period 2019-2025, predominately due to increasing consumer spending and rising income levels.



Report Benefits



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the home delivery market in India. Home delivery service providers are adopting several technologies to enhance the consumer experience by providing a wide array of delivery options. The rising number of food-delivery startups and delivery aggregators will boost the growth of the home delivery market in India during 2019-2025.



The Indian e-commerce industry is expected to surpass $108 billion in revenue by 2022, which is among the fastest-growing e-commerce market across the globe. In this industry, the online food & restaurant service providers are growing at a rapid pace, creating a challenging environment for the brick-and-mortar restaurant business in India.



eRetailers are continuously developing their delivery services to enhance the consumer experience. Several organizations are expanding their delivery stations to increase the delivery reach and speed. For instance, Amazon has announced that it will launch its delivery station in Pune, which is its largest delivery station in India. This will significantly improve Amazon's delivery services in Pune and other parts of this city.



Currently, numerous home delivery players are offering several solutions that are being used across online retailers. The report discusses the market in terms of goods, type, and cities. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges and drivers impacting the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.2.1 Cash on Delivery Models

4.2.2 Online Payment Models

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics



5 Home Delivery Market in India, By Goods

5.1 Overview

5.2 Perishable Goods

5.2.1 Processed Foods (Ready to Eat)

5.2.2 Non-processed Foods (Fruits, Vegetables, and Other Edibles)

5.3 Non-perishable Goods

5.3.1 Large Home Appliances (Electronics & Accessories)

5.3.2 Small Home Appliances

5.3.3 Cosmetics & Toiletries (Daily Use Products)

5.3.4 Clothing & Accessories

5.3.5 Books & Documents

5.3.6 Others (Entertainment, Media)



6 Home Delivery Market in India, By Type

6.1 Self-Delivery (Owned and Operated)

6.2 Shared Delivery (Aggregators)

6.3 Third-party Delivery (Packers & Movers, Other Logistic Services)



7 Home Delivery Market in India, By Cities

7.1 Delhi

7.2 Kolkata

7.3 Bangalore

7.4 Mumbai

7.5 Other Cities



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



9 Vendors Profiled



