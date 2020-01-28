E-Scrap Recycling Market by Product, Processed Material and Region - Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Scrap Recycling Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study offers valuable information about the global e-scrap recycling market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period of 2019-2027. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global e-scrap recycling market.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are elucidated in The study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global e-scrap recycling market for the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on the business strategies of leading market players is also featured in The study on the global e-scrap recycling market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global electronic scrap recycling market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global e-scrap recycling market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered



What are the key factors influencing the e-scrap recycling market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global electronic scrap recycling market between 2017 and 2027?

What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global e-scrap recycling market?

Is e-scrap recycling carried out in different countries?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global e-scrap recycling market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: E-Scrap Recycling Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Trends Analysis

4.3.1. Supply Side

4.3.2. Demand Side

4.4. Key Market Indicators

4.4.1. Electronic Equipment Industry Overview

4.4.2. Recycling Industry Overview

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.9. E-Scrap generated, By Country/Sub-region

4.10. E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.10.1. Market Value Projection (US$ Mn)

4.10.2. Market Volume Projection (Thousand Metric Tons)



5. Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

5.1. Definitions

5.2. E-Scrap Recycling Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Metric Tons), By Product Type, 2017-2027

5.2.1. Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Equipment

5.2.1.1. Computers & Laptops

5.2.1.2. Telephones & Mobile Phones

5.2.1.3. Printers & Scanners

5.2.1.4. Photocopiers

5.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2. Large White Goods

5.2.2.1. Refrigerators/freezers

5.2.2.2. Washing machines

5.2.2.3. Dishwashers

5.2.2.4. Others

5.2.3. Small Household Appliances

5.2.3.1. Toasters

5.2.3.2. Coffee Makers

5.2.3.3. Hairdryers

5.2.3.4. Stereo Equipment

5.2.3.5. Others

5.2.4. Other Appliances

5.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Product



6. Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, by Processed Material

6.1. Definitions

6.2. E-Scrap Recycling Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Metric Tons), By Processed Materials, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Plastic

6.2.2. Metal

6.2.2.1. Ferrous

6.2.2.2. Non-ferrous

6.2.2.3. Other Precious Metal

6.2.3. Glass

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Processed Material



7. Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. E-Scrap Recycling Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Metric Tons), by Region, 2017-2027

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia-Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America

7.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Region



8. North America E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia-Pacific E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast



12. South America E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Competition Dashboard

13.2. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

13.2.1. JX Nippon Mining and Metal Corporation

13.2.1.1. Company Overview

13.2.1.2. Geographical Presence

13.2.1.3. Revenue

13.2.1.4. Strategy

13.2.1.5. Business Overview

13.2.2. Umicore N.V.

13.2.3. DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

13.2.4. Sims Metal Management

13.2.5. STENA METALL AB

13.2.6. ITRenew Inc.

13.2.7. Electronic Recyclers International

13.2.8. Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

13.2.9. Ecoreco Ltd.

13.2.10. Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.



14. Key Takeaways



