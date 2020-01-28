Fire Testing Market Analysis | Top players SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA, Applus Services

Fire Testing Market

Fire testing market accounted to $5.77Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to $10.08Bn by 2027.

CALIFORNIA, US, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Service (Testing, Inspection, and Certification); Sourcing Type (In-house and Outsourced); Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Aerospace & Defense, and Others). The market for fire testing has been segmented on the basis of service, sourcing type, application, and geography. The fire testing market on the basis of service is segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. The testing segment held the major market share in the fire testing market. The fire testing market based on sourcing type is segmented into in-house and outsourced.

Top key players profiled in the Fire Testing Market include are Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA, Element Materials Technology, International Fire Consultants Group, Intertek Group plc, SGS AG, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, United Technologies Corporation are also offering the fire testing solutions for various applications, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

What is REGIONAL FRAMEWORK of Fire Testing Market?

The global fire testing market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe holds the majority of the fire testing market share and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth. The growth of the manufacturing industry in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing demands for housing, and infrastructural constructions are the key factors bolstering the fire testing services demand in the Asia Pacific region.

What are Scope of market for Fire Testing ?

The rising market demand for fire testing services is highly attributed to the increasing demand for third-party service providers. As per the International Confederation of Inspection and Certification Organization (CEOC), currently, around 40% of the fire testing services market is being outsourced. However, the remaining fire testing services are conducted in the in-house facilities. One of the key factors driving the third-party service providers’ demand is the privatization of state-owned laboratories. Moreover, the rising pressure to reduce cost by the government organizations is compelling them to limit the market surveillance activities. Thus, augmenting the third-party services providers’ demand.

Fire Testing Market Segmentations?

The global fire testing market is segmented on the basis of service, outsourcing type, application. On the basis of service, the market is segmented as testing, inspection, certification, others. On the basis of outsourcing type, the market is segmented as in-house, outsourced. On the basis of application, building and construction, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, aerospace and defense, others.

Global Fire Testing Market - By Service

• Testing

• Inspection

• Certification

Global Fire Testing Market - By Sourcing Type

• In-house

• Outsourced

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

