1-Day Course: Document Management & Data Integrity for GxP Compliance (London, UK - March 5, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Document Management and Data Integrity for GxP Compliance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This concise course covers the background to data integrity, why it is important and how its requirements affect both paper-based and computer-based systems. The programme will include discussion of the latest MHRA data integrity guide and EMA TMF guideline that should be considered by organisations involved in any aspect of the GxP pharmaceutical lifecycle (GCP, GMP, GLP, and GvP).

You will gain an understanding of the requirements for ensuring data integrity, review data integrity inspection findings, and get practical advice on defining and implementing an appropriate data governance process for compliance with data integrity requirements.

Document management and data integrity are a key focus of regulatory inspections, with both EU and FDA inspectors increasingly observing violations during GxP inspections. It has become a critical issue in document governance and regulators expect staff working in GxP roles to have been trained in this important area.

Ensuring data integrity is an important component of the pharma industry's responsibility to guarantee the safety, efficacy, and quality of drugs. Violations relating to document management and data integrity have led to numerous regulatory actions, including warning letters and critical inspection findings. To address these concerns, the FDA, EMA, MHRA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have all recently published data integrity guidelines.

Benefits of attending:

Understand the importance of data integrity and good document practice

the importance of data integrity and good document practice Ensure you are compliant with the new EU trial master file (TMF) guideline

you are compliant with the new EU trial master file (TMF) guideline Be aware of key regulations and guidelines

of key regulations and guidelines Discuss QMS considerations for data integrity and document management

QMS considerations for data integrity and document management Review document management and data integrity inspections to facilitate regulatory compliance

document management and data integrity inspections to facilitate regulatory compliance Consider the requirements for document management and data integrity governance to prevent data integrity breaches

Who Should Attend?



This course is designed for managers and staff from all GxP areas in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries who are responsible for the creation, review, approval and/or reporting of data to ensure data integrity, in particular, those working in:

Clinical trials

Manufacturing

Quality assurance/quality control

Compliance

Pharmacovigilance

QA personnel from CROs/CMOs and GxP auditors responsible for carrying out audits and self-inspections or external audits will also benefit from the programme.

Agenda



Principles of data integrity and good documentation practice

What is data integrity?

Why is data integrity important?

ALCOA principles

Good documentation practice including paper and electronic records

Data integrity regulations and guidelines

MHRA/WHO/FDA/EMA/PICS/ICH GCP R2 data integrity guidelines

Group review and discussion of some key regulated documents including the latest MHRA data integrity guide

Document management and data integrity inspection findings

MHRA, EMA findings, EU non-compliance reports

FDA findings

Group discussion on inspection findings

QMS considerations for Data integrity and documentation

What are the elements of QMS for data integrity?

Risk management considerations

Data governance

Discussion of participants experience and best practice for QMS and data governance

Data integrity for computer systems

Computer system validation considerations

What is expected for compliance for GxP systems?

Discussion of document and data integrity issues

Data integrity and digital signatures

Certified copies/true copies

Managing and preventing data integrity breaches

Final questions and summary discussion

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsesxu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.