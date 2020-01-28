Angola promotes transparency in public accounts

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 28 - Angolan State is implementing a set of structural reforms promoting practices of greater transparency in public accounts, said Monday the second deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Suzana de Melo.,

The MP was speaking at the opening of the seminar on the process of dialogue mechanism on public policies among the Portuguese speaking African countries (CPLP), East Timor and the European Union (EU), under the Cotonou Agreement (Benin) that ends in March this year.

The Cotonou Agreement between the European Union and the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, signed in June 2000 in Cotonou, comprises 28 EU Member States and 79 ACP countries and replaces the Lome Convention.

According to the MP, transparency has brought gains and benefits for the national economy, in terms of governance, reduction of debt costs, corruption and reinforcement of public probity.

In order to effectively attain these goals, Suzana de Melo mentioned the strengthening of the technical and functional capacity of public institutions.

However, she said that it was relevant the implementation of phase II of the seminar on the process of dialogue mechanism on public policies among the CPLP, East Timor and the European Union to ensure the training of the parliamentarian on public policies.

In turn, the representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Angola, Zeferino Teka, spoke of the organisation's engagement in cooperating with the government in the evaluation of the implementation of programmes to combat poverty, estimated at USD 4 billion.

If poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth get promoted with greater resilience and participatory and inclusive governance, the country may accelerate progress on human development, end extreme poverty and reduce inequalities.

