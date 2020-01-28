Kenya Rugby Union wins bid to host Rugby Africa U20 tournament

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) announced the successful bid of Kenya Rugby to host the U20 Barthés Trophy, sponsored by Société Générale, for three consecutive years. The 2020 edition of the U20 Barthés Trophy will be held on April 19, 22 and 26 in Nairobi, Kenya.

"The Kenya Rugby Union and the entire Kenyan people are thrilled by the excellent news from Rugby Africa awarding Kenya the Barthes U20 Trophy hosting rights for the next three years. It is indeed a great honour to all of us. Special mention to our Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the astute leadership of Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed who have supported our bid. We will work closely with Rugby Africa, the government, commercial sponsors, media and other stakeholders to ensure successful delivery of the events," states Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla.

Guédel N’Diaye, President of the Competition Commission at Rugby Africa and President of the Senegal Rugby Federation, looks forward to launch an exciting 2020 season: “The U20 Barthés Trophy marks the first tournament in the Rugby Africa calendar this year. We believe that we need this kind of commitment as shown by Kenya Rugby Union to strengthen our sport for a sustainable and strong future. With solid commitment we can equally build a successful broadcast and commercial program around the event. The young players are our major asset in terms of growing participation and fan base. The U20 Barthés Trophy tournament speaks to our long-term strategy for Africa to become the breeding ground of the next generation of world class athletes. Through this competition we can measure the real progress accomplished by the federation in terms of the development rugby amongst the youth. 80 % of the selected players evolved from their local championships.”

The Barthés Trophy is the only junior tournament in Africa and 8 national U20 teams compete for the title. Participating teams in 2020 (in order of the current ranking): Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire, Zambia.

Pool A: Kenya Madagascar Tunisia Zambia

Pool B: Namibia Senegal Zimbabwe Côte d'Ivoire

Match Schedule:

April 19, 2020 M1: KEN vs ZAM M2: MAD vs TUN M3: NAM vs CIV M4: SEN vs ZIM

April 22, 2020 M5: Looser M1 vs Looser M2 M6: Looser M3 vs Looser M4 M7: Winner M1 vs Winner M2 M8: Winner M3 vs Winner M4

April 26, 2020 M9: A4 vs B4 M10: A3 vs B3 M11: A2 vs B2 M12: A1 vs B1

Hashtags: #U20BarthésTrophy

Media Contact: Stefanie Burkert Rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby - CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.



