San Diego Kids Expo and San Diego STEAM Maker Festival Select Events.com as Official Technology and Ticketing Partner

San Diego Kids Expo and Events.com

Events.com will provide event management technology to the largest and longest running family-focused expo in the U.S.

We tried other providers in the past who offered parts of the solution, but Events.com feels more like a partnership. One company with the team & tech to take us to the next level of event management.” — Victor Ciccarelli, Owner of San Diego Kids Expo & Fair

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, announced today that the San Diego Kids Expo & Fair and the San Diego STEAM Maker Festival have selected Events.com as its official technology, registration, and marketing partner.This April, over 15,000 people will be flocking to the Del Mar Fairgrounds to check out the best products, technology, media and services that cater to all families. The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair showcases fun themed interactive experiences that everyone in the family can enjoy. This year will feature Tumble Gym busses, Human Hamster Balls for walking on water, face painting, “fishing,” laser tag, batting cages, musical performances and much more.“We are very excited to partner with Events.com," said Victor Ciccarelli, Owner of San Diego Kids Expo & Fair and the San Diego STEAM Maker Festival. "Building a quality festival is hard, doing it without backend technology would be impossible. We are thrilled to join forces with Events.com, a neighboring event technology team, who will be working with us each step of the way. We have tried other providers in the past who could offer parts of the solution, but this feels more like a partnership. One company with the team and technology to take us to the next level of event management.”The expo will also showcase 100-150 exhibit booths, featuring toys and games, sports and fitness, learning devices, safety products, health and nutrition, horticulture and natural products, activity equipment, camps and more for every age.The San Diego STEAM Maker Festival has a single focus: to reintroduce the foundational skills of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics back into schools. It welcomes hundreds of participants from 200+ schools, in addition to over 6000+ attendees from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds ranging from students to educators to professionals. It’s a true display of commitment to the outreach of STEAM programs, reinforcing that science and technology can impact learning in fun and exciting ways.“At Events.com, we believe enlightening experiences are the root of personal growth. By partnering with the San Diego Kids Expo & Fair, we’re impacting kids at a key point in their development,” said Stephen Partridge, Co-Founder and President, Events.com. “Over 15,000 kids and families from diverse backgrounds will experience the mind-expanding STEAM Maker program, through the work of Victor and his team.”Registration for the festival is now open. For more information and to register, visit Events.com.About Events.comEvents.com is a multi-lingual, multi-currency, mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.