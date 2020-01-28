Digital Remittance Market Grow at a CAGR of 28.6% to 2025 | Western Union (WU), InstaReM, Ria Financial Services

Digital Remittance Market

The Global Digital Remittance Market focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, specification and contact information.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Digital Remittance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Remittance market will register a 28.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8024.6 million by 2025, from $ 2931.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Remittance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013172385/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Western Union (WU), InstaReM, Ria Financial Services, TransferWise, WorldRemit, PayPal/Xoom, Azimo, MoneyGram, TransferGo, Remitly, TNG Wallet, Smiles Mobile Remittance, OrbitRemit, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, Toast Me

Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Beyond the pure fee costs, important time, reach, and security benefits accrue from digital remittances. The cost savings from digital remittances could be a meaningful boost to global GDP and have a noteworthy impact on poverty. In order for all of these positive developments to be realized, and enabling environment for digital remittances must be created.

Identity, connectivity, banking, and literacy solutions for all must be developed by the public and private sectors in collaboration. With the current refugee crisis, the time is ripe for digital remittances to provide enhanced economic opportunity for those that need it most.

In the foreseeable future, Digital Remittance will show an optimistic upward trend. Although Digital Remittance bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and financial support, do not enter the Digital Remittance field hastily.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013172385/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Remittance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Remittance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Remittance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Remittance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Remittance by Players

4 Digital Remittance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Remittance Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Western Union (WU)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Western Union (WU) News

11.2 InstaReM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.2.3 InstaReM Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 InstaReM News

11.3 Ria Financial Services

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.3.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ria Financial Services News

11.4 TransferWise

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013172385/buy/5490

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@reportsweb.com

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.