Bridgestone Launches BATTLECROSS E50 EXTREME Motorcycle Tire for Enduro Competition

TOKYO (January 28, 2020) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced the launch of the BATTLECROSS E50 EXTREME motorcycle tire for enduro competitions. BATTLECROSS E50 EXTREME tire will be available in one rear tire size (140/80-18 70M) when released in each market starting in February 2020*1. This tire is designated NHS (Not for Highway Service)*2 and therefore cannot be used on public roads.

BATTLECROSS E50 EXTREME tire is based on the BATTLECROSS E50 tires launched in 2019 and has been developed for hard enduro competitions, which entail the most difficult terrain of all enduro competitions. E50 EXTREME tire utilizes the rear tire tread pattern of the E50 paired with a soft compound tread rubber to realize the powerful grip and superior riding stability required in hard enduro competitions.

Bridgestone is committed to supporting riders with its broad range of off-road tires and other products.

Position Size Rear 140/80-18 70M (NHS)

Technological Highlights

1. Tread Pattern

2. Compound

The soft compound tread rubber is designed to achieve higher levels of grip and traction.

Corresponding road surfaces