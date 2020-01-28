Bridgestone Launches BATTLAX BT46 Touring Motorcycle Bias Tires
TOKYO (January 28, 2020) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced the launch of the BATTLAX BT46 touring motorcycle bias tires. BATTLAX BT46 tires will be available in eight front tire sizes and 17 rear tire sizes when released in each market starting in February 2020.
BATTLAX BT46 tires are the successor to the popular Bridgestone BATTLAX BT45 tires, which have provided strong support for a variety of riders since their launch in 1998. Using cutting-edge technologies, Bridgestone succeeded in upgrading the BT45 tire's wet performance, while maintaining the level of dry handling performance for which BT45 tires are known, to realize more stable riding on wet surfaces. Accordingly, BT46 tires can function on a variety of surfaces, whether riding in town, going on long touring trips, or driving on winding roads.
The lineup of BATTLAX BT46 tires is scheduled to be expanded by an additional 14 sizes in 2021 and another eight sizes in 2022. Bridgestone is committed to supporting a variety of riders with a broad lineup of BATTLAX and other tire brands.
|Position
|Size
|Notes
|Front
|110/70-17 M/C TL 54H
|*1
|Front
|110/80-17 M/C TL 57H
|Front
|100/90-18 M/C TL 56H
|*1
|Front
|110/90-18 M/C TL 61H
|*1
|Front
|90/90-18 M/C TL 51H
|*1
|Front
|3.25-19 TL 54H
|Front
|100/90-18 M/C TL 56V
|Front
|100/90-19 M/C TL 57V
|Rear
|130/90-16 M/C TL 67H
|Rear
|120/80-17 M/C TL 61H
|*1
|Rear
|130/70-17 M/C TL 62H
|*1
|Rear
|130/80-17 M/C TL 65H
|*1
|Rear
|140/70-17 M/C TL 66H
|*1
|Rear
|150/70-17 M/C TL 69H
|*1
|Rear
|110/80-18 M/C TL 58H
|*1
|Rear
|110/90-18 M/C TL 61H
|*1
|Rear
|120/80-18 M/C TL 62H
|*1
|Rear
|130/70-18 M/C TL 63H
|Rear
|140/70-18 M/C TL 67H
|Rear
|4.00-18 TT 64H
|Rear
|150/80-16 M/C TL 71V
|*1
|Rear
|120/90-17 M/C TL 64V
|*1
|Rear
|130/90-17 M/C TL 68V
|*1
|Rear
|140/80-17 M/C TL 69V
|*1
|Rear
|120/90-18 M/C TL 65V
|*1
- Tires that have "USE TUBE ON TUBE TYPE RIM" displayed on their sidewall can be used with a tube-type rim if the appropriate tube is inserted into a tubeless tire.
About Bridgestone Corporation Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.