Bridgestone Launches BATTLAX BT46 Touring Motorcycle Bias Tires

TOKYO (January 28, 2020) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced the launch of the BATTLAX BT46 touring motorcycle bias tires. BATTLAX BT46 tires will be available in eight front tire sizes and 17 rear tire sizes when released in each market starting in February 2020.

BATTLAX BT46 tires are the successor to the popular Bridgestone BATTLAX BT45 tires, which have provided strong support for a variety of riders since their launch in 1998. Using cutting-edge technologies, Bridgestone succeeded in upgrading the BT45 tire's wet performance, while maintaining the level of dry handling performance for which BT45 tires are known, to realize more stable riding on wet surfaces. Accordingly, BT46 tires can function on a variety of surfaces, whether riding in town, going on long touring trips, or driving on winding roads.

The lineup of BATTLAX BT46 tires is scheduled to be expanded by an additional 14 sizes in 2021 and another eight sizes in 2022. Bridgestone is committed to supporting a variety of riders with a broad lineup of BATTLAX and other tire brands.

Position Size Notes Front 110/70-17 M/C TL 54H *1 Front 110/80-17 M/C TL 57H Front 100/90-18 M/C TL 56H *1 Front 110/90-18 M/C TL 61H *1 Front 90/90-18 M/C TL 51H *1 Front 3.25-19 TL 54H Front 100/90-18 M/C TL 56V Front 100/90-19 M/C TL 57V Rear 130/90-16 M/C TL 67H Rear 120/80-17 M/C TL 61H *1 Rear 130/70-17 M/C TL 62H *1 Rear 130/80-17 M/C TL 65H *1 Rear 140/70-17 M/C TL 66H *1 Rear 150/70-17 M/C TL 69H *1 Rear 110/80-18 M/C TL 58H *1 Rear 110/90-18 M/C TL 61H *1 Rear 120/80-18 M/C TL 62H *1 Rear 130/70-18 M/C TL 63H Rear 140/70-18 M/C TL 67H Rear 4.00-18 TT 64H Rear 150/80-16 M/C TL 71V *1 Rear 120/90-17 M/C TL 64V *1 Rear 130/90-17 M/C TL 68V *1 Rear 140/80-17 M/C TL 69V *1 Rear 120/90-18 M/C TL 65V *1