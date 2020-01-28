Customer Care BPO Market Show at 5.5% CAGR to 2025 | Teleperformance SA, Acticall (Sitel), Sykes Enterprises

Customer Care BPO Market

The global Customer Care BPO market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 79330 million by 2025, from USD 64150 million in 2019.

The Customer Care BPO market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Teleperformance SA, Acticall (Sitel), Sykes Enterprises, Convergys, Serco, Arvato, Webhelp, TeleTech Holdings, Atento, Alorica, Infosys BPM, Amdocs, StarTek Inc, West Corporation, Transcom, Comdata, etc.

Customer Care BPO is a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of Customer Care business process to a third-party service provider.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Retail & Consumer Goods

Table of Content:

1 Customer Care BPO Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Teleperformance SA

2.1.1 Teleperformance SA Details

2.1.2 Teleperformance SA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Teleperformance SA SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Teleperformance SA Product and Services

2.1.5 Teleperformance SA Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Acticall (Sitel)

2.2.1 Acticall (Sitel) Details

2.2.2 Acticall (Sitel) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Acticall (Sitel) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Acticall (Sitel) Product and Services

2.2.5 Acticall (Sitel) Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sykes Enterprises

2.3.1 Sykes Enterprises Details

2.3.2 Sykes Enterprises Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sykes Enterprises SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sykes Enterprises Product and Services

2.3.5 Sykes Enterprises Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Convergys

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Customer Care BPO Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Customer Care BPO Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO Revenue by Countries

8 South America Customer Care BPO Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Customer Care BPO by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Customer Care BPO Market Segment by Application

12 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

