Hazardous Area Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Area Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798707/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Oil & Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$109.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$91.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil & Gas will reach a market size of US$138.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$842.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; E2s Warning Signals; Eaton Corporation PLC; Emerson Electric Company; Federal Signal Corporation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Nhp Electrical Engineering Products Pty., Ltd.; Patlite Corporation; Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC; Quintex GmbH; R. Stahl AG; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Siemens AG; WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798707/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hazardous Area Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hazardous Area Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hazardous Area Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Energy & Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Energy & Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Energy & Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Wireless (Connectivity Service) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Wireless (Connectivity Service) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Wireless (Connectivity Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Wired (Connectivity Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Wired (Connectivity Service) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Wired (Connectivity Service) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Hazardous Area Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity

Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in the United States

by Connectivity Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: United States Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Canadian Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Review by Connectivity Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Service for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous

Area Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Hazardous Area Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Hazardous Area Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hazardous Area Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Hazardous Area Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Service for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Hazardous Area Equipment Market by

Connectivity Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hazardous Area Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Hazardous Area Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Hazardous Area Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Hazardous Area Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2018-2025

Table 59: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Connectivity Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Hazardous Area Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 64: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in France by

Connectivity Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Hazardous Area Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Italian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Service for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Hazardous Area Equipment Market by

Connectivity Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hazardous Area Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Hazardous Area Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Hazardous Area Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity

Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Hazardous Area Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spanish Hazardous Area Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Review by Connectivity Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Service for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Hazardous Area Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Russia by

Connectivity Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service:

2018-2025

Table 101: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Connectivity Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 104: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Hazardous Area Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 109: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Connectivity Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Connectivity Service:

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Hazardous Area Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Review by Connectivity Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Service for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Hazardous Area Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Hazardous Area Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity Service:

2009-2017

Table 129: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Hazardous Area Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hazardous Area

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Connectivity Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hazardous Area Equipment

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Latin American Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Hazardous Area Equipment Market by

Connectivity Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Hazardous Area Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service:

2018-2025

Table 149: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Connectivity Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Hazardous Area Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 154: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Brazil by

Connectivity Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Hazardous Area Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Area Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Area Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity

Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Connectivity Service: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Area Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Historic

Market by Connectivity Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Service

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous

Area Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Hazardous Area Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for Hazardous Area Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Hazardous Area Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Hazardous Area Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2018-2025

Table 188: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Connectivity Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hazardous Area Equipment in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Area Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Service for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Area Equipment Market by

Connectivity Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Area Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Area Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity

Service: 2009-2017

Table 201: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Connectivity Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity

Service: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Hazardous Area Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Hazardous Area Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Hazardous Area Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 212: Hazardous Area Equipment Market in Africa by

Connectivity Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 213: African Hazardous Area Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

E2S WARNING SIGNALS

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EMERSON ELECTRIC

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

NHP ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING PRODUCTS PTY., LTD.

PATLITE CORPORATION

POTTER ELECTRIC SIGNAL COMPANY

QUINTEX GMBH

R. STAHL AG

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SIEMENS AG

WERMA SIGNALTECHNIK GMBH + CO. KG,



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.