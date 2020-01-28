Global Healthcare Claims Management Industry
Healthcare Claims Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 4%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Claims Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798722/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$242.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$219.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$894.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$805.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Athenahealth, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.; Context4 Healthcare Inc.; DST Systems, Inc.; eClinicalWorks LLC; GE Healthcare; GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Health Solutions Plus; McKesson Corporation; nThrive, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, Inc.; Quest Diagnostics, Inc.; Ram Technologies, Inc.; The SSI Group, LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798722/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Claims Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Claims Management Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Claims Management Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Healthcare Claims Management Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Integrated (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Integrated (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Integrated (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Standalone (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Standalone (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Standalone (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: On-Premise (Delivery) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: On-Premise (Delivery) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: On-Premise (Delivery) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cloud (Delivery) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cloud (Delivery) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Cloud (Delivery) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Healthcare Payers (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Healthcare Payers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Healthcare Payers (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Claims Management Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Healthcare Claims Management Market in the United
States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Healthcare Claims Management Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Healthcare Claims Management Market in the United
States by Delivery: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 39: United States Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Healthcare Claims Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Healthcare Claims Management Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Healthcare Claims Management Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 49: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Review by Delivery in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Healthcare Claims Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Healthcare Claims Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Healthcare Claims Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Claims Management in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Japanese Healthcare Claims Management Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Healthcare Claims Management Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Healthcare Claims Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Healthcare Claims Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Chinese Healthcare Claims Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Healthcare Claims Management Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Healthcare Claims Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Delivery: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Healthcare Claims Management Market by
Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Claims Management in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Healthcare Claims Management Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Claims Management Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Healthcare Claims Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 83: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018-2025
Table 89: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Delivery: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Healthcare Claims Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 94: Healthcare Claims Management Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Healthcare Claims Management Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: French Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Healthcare Claims Management Market in France by
Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: French Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Healthcare Claims Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: French Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 106: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: German Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: German Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery: 2009-2017
Table 114: German Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Healthcare Claims Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 118: Italian Healthcare Claims Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Healthcare Claims Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 121: Italian Healthcare Claims Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Italian Healthcare Claims Management Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Italian Healthcare Claims Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Healthcare Claims Management Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Delivery: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian Healthcare Claims Management Market by
Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 127: Italian Demand for Healthcare Claims Management in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Healthcare Claims Management Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Healthcare Claims Management Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Claims
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Healthcare Claims Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: United Kingdom Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Claims
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Healthcare Claims Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: United Kingdom Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Claims
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Healthcare Claims Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: United Kingdom Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Claims Management in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 140: United Kingdom Healthcare Claims Management Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Healthcare Claims Management Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 143: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018-2025
Table 149: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Delivery: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 152: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Asia-Pacific
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Asia-Pacific
by Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by Delivery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Healthcare Claims Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 166: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 172: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Historic
Market Review by Delivery in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Healthcare Claims Management Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of World Healthcare Claims Management Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
ATHENAHEALTH, INC.
CERNER CORPORATION
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
CONIFER HEALTH SOLUTIONS, LLC.
CONTEXT4 HEALTHCARE INC.
DST SYSTEMS
GEBBS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
HEALTH SOLUTIONS PLUS
MCKESSON CORPORATION
OPTUM
PLEXIS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS, INC.
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
RAM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SSI GROUP
ECLINICALWORKS
NTHRIVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798722/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.