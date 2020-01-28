Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is Expected to Reach USD 52.13 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by Type, Procedure, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global assisted reproductive technology market is expected to grow from USD 23.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 52.13 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The key contributing factors for the market growth are rising cases of infertility due to obesity, issues related to lifestyle such as growing stress and pollution, increasing number of smokers and growing initiatives and programs for awareness about infertility and its treatment in developing countries.

Assisted reproductive technology is used to address the cases of infertility. The procedure involves in vitro fertilization, in which eggs are eliminated surgically from the female ovaries and are merged with the laboratory sperms. After the completion of the process, they are donated to different females or are placed back in the ovaries. ART can be employed to avoid infertility issues while maintaining the genetic link. Rising tobacco and alcohol consumption, increasing marital age, increasing obesity rate are some of the other factors contributing to market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, 12.1% of women aged between 15-44 suffer from impaired fecundity whereas, 6.7% of married women in the same age group are infertile. According to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, 2012 has been the year in which highest babies were born through IVF treatment. The treatment has become more successful and has gained more acceptance, which is further expected to increase the market size in the coming years.

Increasing the number of single women opting for surrogacy and a rise in infertility rate conditions are major factors driving the market. Lack of awareness regarding medical conditions and procedures may hamper the growth of the market. However, the rise in awareness programs in emerging countries is opening new emerging markets, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global assisted reproductive technology market include Bloom IVF Centre, California Cryobank, OvaScience, Parallabs, Irvine Scientific and Hamilton Throne Ltd., Anecova, Origio, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA and Cooper Surgical, Inc. among others. Irvine Scientific, Cook Medical, ThermoFisher Scientific and Merck are the top leading players of the market. To enhance their market position in the global assisted reproductive technology market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in 2016, Irvine Scientific received first approval for FDA 510(k) clearance for extended use of Vit Kit vitrification. It will increase the adoption of company’s product line.

Recently, in 2018, Monash IVF started using smart TV app to consult fertility patients in China. This step has been carried out after the clinic entered into an agreement with AC International Medical Tourism (Melbourne). Monash IVF, fertility clinic in Melbourne, patterned with platform BabySmart, which enables the Chinese patients to have face to face consultation with the clinicians in Australia.

Rising technological advancements and key players taking initiatives with acquisition and mergers are expected to drive the assisted reproductive technology industry. For instance, in January 2018, Vitrolife acquired global licensing rights for embryo transfer technology in IVF treatment. With this acquisition company intends to commercialize this technology.

The IVF with ICSI segment is dominating the assisted reproductive technology market and expected to grow with 13.50% CAGR in the forecast period

Type segment includes In vitro fertilization (intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)), artificial insemination (intrauterine insemination (IUI)), intracervical insemination (ICI)), and surrogacy. The IVF with ICSI segment is dominating the assisted reproductive technology market. High procedural success rate in combination with continuous technological advancements in IVF technology are the key factors to drive the demand of the segment.

Frozen non donor segment was valued around USD 6.67 billion in 2017

The procedure segment is divided into segments such as frozen donor, frozen non-donor, fresh donor, fresh non-donor, and embryo banking. Frozen non-donor segment is playing a chief role in shaping business growth and was valued at around USD 6.67 billion in 2017. Successful fertilization rate is driving the growth of the segment.

Fertility clinics segment based segment held the largest market share of 59.81% in 2017

The end-user segment is divided into fertility clinics and hospitals. The fertility clinic segment dominated the market with the largest share of the segment. Specialized services infertility clinics and expanding healthcare infrastructure will lead to the growth of the segment in the future.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global assisted reproductive technology market with USD 7.76 Billion in 2017 whereas the Asia Pacific region expected to grow at significant growth in the forecast period. Europe region is domination due to the rise in infertility rate, rising awareness among people for fertility treatment, technological advancements and government initiatives. For instance, in 2014, CDC developed a national public health action plan for detection, improved efficacy of safe treatment, and prevention of infertility. Asia Pacific is the second-fastest-growing region due to increasing awareness and adoption of IVF procedures and improving healthcare infrastructure, which is creating an opportunity for the growth of the market.

About the report:

The global assisted reproductive technology is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

