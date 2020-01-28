National Space Society Recommends More Commercial Emphasis in House NASA Authorization Act of 2020

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) announcement, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at NASA headquarters in Washington D.C. Image: NASA

Recommends That H.R. 5666 Be Revised

We strongly encourage the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee to reconsider H.R. 5666...” — National Space Society

WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society (NSS) recognizes and supports all activities that help to enable commercial space development and settlement. Unfortunately, H.R. 5666 represents a dramatic step back from such activities.

NSS agrees with the Commercial Spaceflight Federation that the bill could incur large additional costs for NASA by eliminating commercial participation and competition in key programs. For example, the bill eliminates commercial options for lunar lander operations while inappropriately dictating to NASA a particular technical design. Additionally, the bill de-prioritizes efforts to build a base on the Moon, enable commercial lunar operations, or use ample lunar resources to dramatically lower the cost of going to Mars. Overall, the bill contains many technical specifications and requirements that are best left to NASA engineers and scientists.

We strongly encourage the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee to reconsider H.R. 5666 and build on the successful model of development programs such as Commercial Orbital Transportation Services and Commercial Crew. We also strongly urge support for the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program based on the same model. These programs effectively harness commercial participation, save taxpayer dollars, and support the development of a sustainable space economy.

We look forward to working with members of the House Aeronautics and Space Subcommittee to address ways to strengthen H.R. 5666.

About the National Space Society (NSS): NSS is an independent nonprofit educational membership organization dedicated to the creation of a spacefaring civilization. NSS is widely acknowledged as the preeminent citizen's voice on space, with thousands of members and supporters and over 50 chapters in the United States and internationally The Society publishes Ad Astra magazine, an award-winning periodical chronicling the most important developments in space. To learn more, visit the NSS Website.



