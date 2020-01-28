Blockchain Leader ArcBlock Unveils Swap Service and Asset Chain for Blockchain Developers

Token Swap Service

Blockchain Leader ArcBlock unveils Token Swap Service and Asset Chain for developers and application builders to build the latest generation of DApps.

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcBlock , a leading blockchain development platform, has released its Token Swap Service and Asset Chain. Starting from today, ArcBlock customers and developers will have access to the following websites to allow them fully utilize token swap operations for their applications, services, and utility:Global Access：swap.abtnetwork.ioChina：swap.arcblockio.cnToken Swap Service is a bidirectional swap service that enables developers and users to swap between the ABT Asset Chain and native token and the Ethereum-based ERC20 ABT. In the future, this service will also be available to other development platforms that need to support other types of blockchains developed on the ArcBlock blockchain development framework. Developers will need to leverage ArcBlock's Decentralized Identity Wallet - ABT Wallet - in order to access and use the Token Swap Service. The ABT Wallet is available in the Apple iOS and Google Play stores.ArcBlock recently released its production-ready platform, SDK, and enterprise blockchain network for decentralized applications all supported by their mobile identity wallet. With this release, ArcBlock has taken the next step on its core mission to become the easiest way to build, run and use DApps.

ArcBlock Blockchain Platform for Production-Ready DApps and Enterprise Blockchains



