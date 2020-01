LOGMEIN MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Inc. For Securities Violations

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed by another law firm on behalf of shareholders of LogMeIn, Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) for possible corporate misconduct and breach of fiduciary duty.



On December 17, 2019, LogMeIn and private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (“Evergreen”), an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Francisco Partners and Evergreen will acquire LogMeIn in a merger worth $4.3 billion (the “Merger). As a result of the Merger, LogMeIn shareholders are only anticipated to receive $86.05 per share in cash in exchange for each share of LogMeIn.

A LogMeIn shareholder represented by another law firm has filed a class action complaint against LogMeIn for federal securities violations. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court, District of Delaware, Case No. 20-cv-00098-UNA, Stein v. LogMeIn, Inc., et al.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on January 22, 2020, defendants filed a proxy statement (the “Proxy”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Merger.

The Proxy omits material information with respect to the Merger, which renders the Proxy false and misleading. Accordingly, plaintiff seeks that the Merger should be enjoined until defendants disclose more information to stockholders.

