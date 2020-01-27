Arcadis appoints Heather Polinsky chief operating officer in North America

Polinsky will focus her efforts on aligning day-to-day operations with strategic regional and global initiatives

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadis (EURONEXT:ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets, has named Heather Polinsky chief operating officer for North America.



“Heather has been a transformational leader at Arcadis for more than 21 years, working closely with clients to solve their toughest challenges and shaping our own teams to deliver stronger solutions,” said Mary Ann Hopkins, Arcadis group executive for the Americas.

Most recently, Heather led eastern regional operations of the North American environment business. Her work ensuring the safe, effective and innovative delivery of technical solutions and exceptional client interactions positions her for success in her new role.

“Arcadis has invested a tremendous amount of time and energy into preparing our organization for the future,” said Polinsky. “Following our outstanding performance in 2019, I’m looking forward to working with our team to provide a healthy, safe and inclusive work environment, focus on strategic pursuits and projects, and continue moving the organization toward our shared goals.”

Polinsky will help lead the region’s efforts to optimize client service and delivery, project management and other strategic priorities. This includes improving collaboration with the organization’s global excellence centers.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent and energy within Arcadis,” said Polinsky. “I am looking forward to serving as a catalyst for their energy and driving a more collaborative future with our clients, industry partners and colleagues in North America and around the world.”

With more than 5,000 employees, North America is one of Arcadis’ largest regions.

