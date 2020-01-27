OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:”OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $23.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $26.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $88.6 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, as compared to $71.9 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.



The results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $2.3 million. The results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $16.3 million. Excluding these items, core earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were $25.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, and $104.8 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, respectively. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for further details).



Highlights for the quarter are described below:

Loan and deposit growth were both strong. Record loan originations of $504.4 million provided total loan growth of $124.5 million while deposits increased $107.9 million. The Company has a solid loan pipeline of $327.7 million at December 31, 2019, with strong contributions from the New York and Philadelphia markets.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”). Two River added $1.1 billion to assets, $938 million to loans, and $942 million to deposits. Country Bank added $798 million to assets, $616 million to loans, and $654 million to deposits.

As a result of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions on January 1, 2020, consolidated assets were $10.2 billion, loans were $7.8 billion, and deposits were $7.9 billion.

The Company anticipates full integration of operations and the elimination of eight duplicate branches in Two River’s market areas in May 2020, resulting in cost savings in future periods, and full integration of operations of Country Bank later in the year. The Bank also expects to consolidate an additional five branches independent of the acquisitions; bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 53 over the past four years.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “The Company delivered strong results for the year with continued growth in core earnings per share and the achievement of record annual core earnings of $104.8 million. With a solid loan pipeline, our prospects for continued organic loan growth in 2020 are bright.” Mr. Maher added, “With the addition of Two River and Country Bank on January 1, 2020, we welcome their stockholders, employees, and customers into the growing OceanFirst family.”



The Company also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-second consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $0.17 per share will be paid on February 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 5, 2020.



Results of Operations



On January 31, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Sun Bancorp Inc. (“Sun”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2018 to January 31, 2018.



On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations from February 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, but are excluded from the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.



Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $23.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, as compared to $26.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $88.6 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, as compared to $71.9 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $2.3 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $16.3 million. Net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and reduction of income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”), which increased net income, net of tax benefit, by $696,000 for the quarter and decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $22.2 million for the year. Excluding these items, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased over the prior year period, while net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased over the prior year period.



Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $63.4 million and $256.0 million, respectively, as compared to $61.8 million and $240.5 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $601.0 million and $595.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, were favorably impacted by $332.1 million and $341.9 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Capital Bank. The remaining increase in average interest-earning assets was due to organic growth. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $639.1 million and $612.5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisition of Capital Bank were $248.4 million and $250.3 million, respectively. The remaining increase in average loans receivable, net, of $390.7 million and $362.2 million, respectively, was due to organic loan growth. The net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 decreased to 3.48% and 3.62%, respectively, from 3.71% for the same prior year periods. For the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.98% and 0.96%, respectively, from 0.80% and 0.70%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.64% and 0.61% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 0.48% and 0.39%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.



Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, decreased by $38,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The net interest margin decreased to 3.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.55% for the prior linked quarter, while average interest-earning assets increased by $125.9 million. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.62% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $355,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, as compared to $506,000 and $3.5 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $305,000 in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $139,000 and $1.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $750,000 and $2.6 million, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods, and net loan recoveries of $196,000 in the prior linked quarter. Non-performing loans totaled $17.8 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019, and $17.4 million at December 31, 2018.



For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, other income increased to $11.2 million and $42.2 million, respectively, as compared to $8.7 million and $34.8 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The increases were partly due to the impact of the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $465,000 and $1.5 million to other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in derivative fee income of $2.1 million, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in derivative fee income of $4.6 million and a decrease in the loss from real estate operations of $3.5 million, partially offset by decreases in fees and service charges of $1.3 million, rental income of $810,000 received primarily for January and February 2018 on the Company’s executive office, and decrease in the gain on sales of loans of $653,000, mostly related to the sale of one non-performing commercial loan relationship during the first quarter of 2018.



Operating expenses increased to $47.6 million and $189.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $39.1 million and $186.3 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included $5.3 million of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and non-recurring professional fees, while operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 included $22.8 million of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer. This compares to $1.3 million and $30.1 million, respectively, of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, in the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $1.4 million and $6.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the remaining increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 over the prior year period was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $2.6 million, professional fees of $1.2 million, partially offset by decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Company (“FDIC”) expense of $559,000, primarily as a result of assessment credits awarded by the FDIC. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the remaining increase in operating expenses, for the year ended December 31, 2019 from the prior year period, was primarily due to increases in professional fees of $2.3 million, check card processing of $1.6 million, compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.3 million, and data processing of $1.0 million, partially offset by decreases in FDIC expense of $1.6 million, and occupancy of $1.1 million.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, operating expenses, excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and non-recurring professional fees, increased $2.2 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, data processing of $680,000, and professional fees of $538,000.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, operating expenses included $1.3 million of non-recurring professional fees associated with the restructuring of the Company’s retail online and mobile banking vendor contract. The restructured contractual terms are expected to result in an annual cost savings of 48%, or approximately $1.6 million annually, beginning in January 2020, and the earnback on the contract restructuring charge is anticipated to occur over the next ten months.



The provision for income taxes was $3.2 million and $18.8 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $4.3 million and $13.6 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 11.9% and 17.5% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 13.8% and 15.9%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The lower effective tax rate in the current year periods is primarily due to reduction in income tax expense of $2.2 million from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code. Excluding the impact of the New Jersey tax code change, the effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was 20.2% and 19.6%. The lower effective tax rate in the prior year periods was primarily due to Tax Reform which required the Company to revalue its deferred tax asset, resulting in a tax benefit of $1.9 million, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The remaining variance is due to larger tax benefits from employee stock option exercises in the prior year periods.



Financial Condition



Total assets increased by $730.0 million to $8.246 billion at December 31, 2019, from $7.516 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Capital Bank, which added $494.7 million to total assets. Loans receivable, net, increased by $628.5 million, to $6.208 billion at December 31, 2019, from $5.579 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquired loans of $307.8 million. As part of the acquisition of Capital Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $374.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $338.4 million at December 31, 2018. Other assets increased by $95.4 million to $119.5 million at December 31, 2019, from $24.1 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to consideration held in escrow in advance of the acquisition closings on January 1, 2020, of $47.0 million. The core deposit intangible decreased to $15.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $17.0 million at December 31, 2018 due to amortization of core deposit intangible, partially offset by the increase from the acquisition of Capital Bank.



Deposits increased by $514.2 million, to $6.329 billion at December 31, 2019, from $5.815 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquired deposits of $449.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2019 was 98.1%, as compared to 96.0% at December 31, 2018.



Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.153 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.039 billion at December 31, 2018. The acquisition of Capital Bank added $76.4 million to stockholders’ equity. On December 18, 2019, the Company announced the authorization of the Board of Directors of the 2019 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock up to an additional 2.5 million shares. This amount is in addition to the remaining 167,996 shares available under the existing 2017 Repurchase Program. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares under these repurchase programs at a weighted average cost of $23.12. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $15.13 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $14.26 at December 31, 2018.



Asset Quality



The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans do not include $13.3 million of purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired in the Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $264,000 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2018.



At December 31, 2019, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.27% of total loans, a decrease from 0.30% at December 31, 2018. These ratios exclude existing fair value credit marks of $30.3 million at December 31, 2019 on loans acquired from the Acquisition Transactions, and $31.6 million at December 31, 2018 on loans acquired from Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape and Colonial American. These loans were acquired at fair value with no related allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 94.41% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 95.19% at December 31, 2018.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the impact to income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as required under Tax Reform, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.



Annual Meeting

The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the OceanFirst Bank Administrative Offices located at 110 West Front Street, Red Bank, New Jersey. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 3, 2020.



Conference Call



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 120,544 $ 140,901 $ 120,792 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 150,960 127,308 100,717 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $777,290 at December 31, 2019, $826,964 at September 30, 2019, and $832,815 at December 31, 2018) 768,873 819,253 846,810 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,136 10,145 9,655 Restricted equity investments, at cost 62,356 62,095 56,784 Loans receivable, net 6,207,680 6,081,938 5,579,222 Loans held-for-sale — 110 — Interest and dividends receivable 21,674 21,739 19,689 Other real estate owned 264 294 1,381 Premises and equipment, net 102,691 103,721 111,209 Bank Owned Life Insurance 237,411 236,190 222,482 Deferred tax asset 50,067 66,148 63,377 Assets held for sale 3,785 5,156 4,522 Other assets 119,465 69,033 24,101 Core deposit intangible 15,607 16,605 16,971 Goodwill 374,632 374,537 338,442 Total assets $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 $ 7,516,154 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 6,328,777 $ 6,220,855 $ 5,814,569 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 519,260 512,149 449,383 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 71,739 65,067 61,760 Other borrowings 96,801 96,667 99,530 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 13,884 16,230 14,066 Other liabilities 62,565 79,677 37,488 Total liabilities 7,093,026 6,990,645 6,476,796 Total stockholders’ equity 1,153,119 1,144,528 1,039,358 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 $ 7,516,154





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------| (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans $ 70,298 $ 69,715 $ 65,320 $ 279,931 $ 249,549 Mortgage-backed securities 3,552 3,761 3,947 15,300 16,034 Debt securities, equity investments and other 3,225 3,411 3,091 13,563 11,071 Total interest income 77,075 76,887 72,358 308,794 276,654 Interest expense: Deposits 10,214 9,817 7,068 38,432 22,578 Borrowed funds 3,507 3,678 3,449 14,391 13,574 Total interest expense 13,721 13,495 10,517 52,823 36,152 Net interest income 63,354 63,392 61,841 255,971 240,502 Provision for loan losses 355 305 506 1,636 3,490 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,999 63,087 61,335 254,335 237,012 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 2,641 2,658 2,511 10,263 9,228 Trust and asset management revenue 478 557 524 2,102 2,245 Fees and services charges 4,710 4,679 4,910 18,500 19,461 Net gain on sales of loans 1 — 14 16 668 Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (63 ) 89 83 267 (199 ) Net loss from other real estate operations (95 ) (108 ) (837 ) (330 ) (3,812 ) Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,375 1,431 1,292 5,420 5,105 Other 2,184 2,237 251 5,927 2,131 Total other income 11,231 11,543 8,748 42,165 34,827 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 22,518 21,276 18,946 89,912 83,135 Occupancy 4,071 4,159 4,333 17,159 17,915 Equipment 1,775 2,062 2,315 7,719 8,319 Marketing 840 562 940 3,469 3,415 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 296 297 856 2,227 3,713 Data processing 4,078 3,398 3,318 14,814 13,286 Check card processing 1,557 1,639 1,305 5,956 4,209 Professional fees 3,641 2,580 1,217 9,338 4,963 Other operating expense 3,815 3,902 3,581 14,968 13,509 Amortization of core deposit intangible 998 1,009 983 4,027 3,811 Branch consolidation expense 268 1,696 240 9,050 3,151 Merger related expenses 3,742 777 1,048 10,503 26,911 Total operating expenses 47,599 43,357 39,082 189,142 186,337 Income before provision for income taxes 26,631 31,273 31,001 107,358 85,502 Provision for income taxes 3,181 6,302 4,269 18,784 13,570 Net income $ 23,450 $ 24,971 $ 26,732 $ 88,574 $ 71,932 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 1.77 $ 1.54 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.55 $ 1.75 $ 1.51 Average basic shares outstanding 49,890 50,491 47,709 50,166 46,773 Average diluted shares outstanding 50,450 50,966 48,411 50,746 47,657





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 396,434 $ 406,580 $ 392,336 $ 383,686 $ 304,996 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 792,653 787,752 771,640 802,229 740,893 Commercial real estate - investor 2,296,410 2,232,159 2,143,093 2,161,451 2,023,131 Total commercial 3,485,497 3,426,491 3,307,069 3,347,366 3,069,020 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,321,157 2,234,361 2,193,829 2,162,668 2,044,523 Home equity loans and lines 318,576 330,446 341,972 351,303 353,609 Other consumer 89,422 98,835 109,015 116,838 121,561 Total consumer 2,729,155 2,663,642 2,644,816 2,630,809 2,519,693 Total loans 6,214,652 6,090,133 5,951,885 5,978,175 5,588,713 Deferred origination costs, net 9,880 8,441 8,180 7,360 7,086 Allowance for loan losses (16,852 ) (16,636 ) (16,135 ) (16,705 ) (16,577 ) Loans receivable, net $ 6,207,680 $ 6,081,938 $ 5,943,930 $ 5,968,830 $ 5,579,222 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 50,042 $ 54,457 $ 90,882 $ 92,274 $ 95,100 At

December 31,

2019

Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 4.20 % $ 219,269 $ 126,578 $ 212,712 $ 122,325 $ 129,839 Residential real estate 3.56 105,396 189,403 82,555 63,598 49,800 Home equity loans and lines 5.35 3,049 3,757 2,550 4,688 6,571 Total 4.00 % $ 327,714 $ 319,738 $ 297,817 $ 190,611 $ 186,210





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 4.05 % $ 264,938 $ 315,405 $ 123,882 $ 172,233 $ 151,851 Residential real estate 3.49 226,492 156,308 120,771 75,530 92,776 Home equity loans and lines 5.27 12,961 10,498 14,256 13,072 15,583 Total 3.83 % $ 504,391 $ 482,211 $ 258,909 $ 260,835 (2) $ 260,210 (3) Loans sold $ 110 $ — (4) $ 403 (4) $ 495 $ 728 (4)

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.

(2) Excludes purchased loans of $100.0 million for residential real estate.

(3) Excludes purchased loans of $49.5 million for other consumer and $753,000 for residential real estate.

(4) Excludes the sale of small business administration loans of $3.5 million, under-performing residential loans of $2.9 million, and under-performing commercial loans of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.





DEPOSITS At December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,377,396 $ 1,406,194 $ 1,370,167 $ 1,352,520 $ 1,151,362 Interest-bearing checking 2,539,428 2,400,331 2,342,913 2,400,192 2,350,106 Money market deposit 578,147 593,457 642,985 666,067 569,680 Savings 898,174 901,168 909,501 922,113 877,177 Time deposits 935,632 919,705 921,921 949,593 866,244 $ 6,328,777 $ 6,220,855 $ 6,187,487 $ 6,290,485 $ 5,814,569





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Non-performing loans: Commercial and industrial $ 207 $ 207 $ 207 $ 240 $ 1,587 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,811 4,537 4,818 4,565 501 Commercial real estate - investor 2,917 4,073 4,050 4,115 5,024 Residential real estate 7,181 5,953 5,747 8,611 7,389 Home equity loans and lines 2,733 2,683 2,974 3,364 2,914 Total non-performing loans 17,849 17,453 17,796 20,895 17,415 Other real estate owned 264 294 865 1,594 1,381 Total non-performing assets $ 18,113 $ 17,747 $ 18,661 $ 22,489 $ 18,796 Purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans $ 13,265 $ 13,281 $ 13,432 $ 16,306 $ 8,901 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 14,798 $ 19,905 $ 20,029 $ 21,578 $ 25,686 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,566 $ 6,152 $ 6,815 $ 6,484 $ 3,595 Performing 18,042 18,977 19,314 19,690 22,877 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 24,608 $ 25,129 $ 26,129 $ 26,174 $ 26,472 Allowance for loan losses $ 16,852 $ 16,636 $ 16,135 $ 16,705 $ 16,577 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1) 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing

loans 94.41 95.32 90.67 79.95 95.19 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.29 0.29 0.30 0.35 0.31 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.22 0.23 0.28 0.25

(1) The loans acquired from Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan losses, was $30,260, $32,768, $36,026, $35,204, and $31,647 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.





NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net Charge-offs: Loan charge-offs $ (445 ) $ (353 ) $ (1,138 ) $ (868 ) $ (1,133 ) Recoveries on loans 306 549 212 376 383 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (139 ) $ 196 $ (926 ) (1) $ (492 ) $ (750 ) (1) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.01 % NM* 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery: Commercial $ 163 $ 256 $ (58 ) $ (58 ) $ (871 ) Residential mortgage and construction (61 ) 12 (728 ) (425 ) 210 Home equity loans and lines (240 ) (10 ) (121 ) (4 ) (62 ) Other consumer (1 ) (62 ) (19 ) (5 ) (27 ) Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (139 ) $ 196 $ (926 ) (1) $ (492 ) $ (750 ) (1)

(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 are $429 and $243, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold. * Not Meaningful





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 43,495 $ 196 1.79 % $ 40,932 $ 264 2.56 % $ 53,023 $ 236 1.77 % Securities (1) 1,008,461 6,581 2.59 1,039,560 6,908 2.64 1,037,039 6,802 2.60 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 3,442,771 42,416 4.89 3,350,868 42,104 4.99 3,061,999 39,045 5.06 Residential 2,309,741 22,469 3.89 2,225,837 21,527 3.87 2,036,024 20,688 4.06 Home Equity 323,878 4,243 5.20 335,691 4,678 5.53 356,088 4,656 5.19 Other 94,350 1,170 4.92 104,310 1,406 5.35 78,832 931 4.69 Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees (7,932 ) — — (8,381 ) — — (9,198 ) — — Loans Receivable, net 6,162,808 70,298 4.53 6,008,325 69,715 4.60 5,523,745 65,320 4.69 Total interest-earning assets 7,214,764 77,075 4.24 7,088,817 76,887 4.30 6,613,807 72,358 4.34 Non-interest-earning assets 977,413 984,421 890,304 Total assets $ 8,192,177 $ 8,073,238 $ 7,504,111 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 2,562,059 4,477 0.69 % $ 2,467,879 4,311 0.69 % $ 2,407,400 3,120 0.51 % Money market 592,116 1,243 0.83 597,896 1,208 0.80 585,117 894 0.61 Savings 899,051 308 0.14 905,605 300 0.13 878,617 263 0.12 Time deposits 931,228 4,186 1.78 920,032 3,998 1.72 848,361 2,791 1.31 Total 4,984,454 10,214 0.81 4,891,412 9,817 0.80 4,719,495 7,068 0.59 FHLB Advances 412,073 2,075 2.00 394,124 2,208 2.22 354,296 1,930 2.16 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 68,257 85 0.49 62,296 73 0.46 60,901 43 0.28 Other borrowings 96,712 1,347 5.53 96,578 1,397 5.74 99,431 1,476 5.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,561,496 13,721 0.98 5,444,410 13,495 0.98 5,234,123 10,517 0.80 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,393,002 1,396,259 1,177,321 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 92,014 88,868 56,705 Total liabilities 7,046,512 6,929,537 6,468,149 Stockholders’ equity 1,145,665 1,143,701 1,035,962 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,192,177 $ 8,073,238 $ 7,504,111 Net interest income $ 63,354 $ 63,392 $ 61,841 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.26 % 3.32 % 3.54 % Net interest margin (4) 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.71 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.48 %

(continued)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 57,742 $ 1,299 2.25 % $ 49,683 $ 896 1.80 % Securities (1) 1,048,779 27,564 2.63 1,073,454 26,209 2.44 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 3,329,396 168,507 5.06 3,012,521 149,965 4.98 Residential 2,204,931 87,729 3.98 1,965,395 79,805 4.06 Home Equity 339,896 18,284 5.38 357,137 17,991 5.04 Other 107,672 5,411 5.03 35,424 1,788 5.05 Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees (8,880 ) — — (9,972 ) — — Loans Receivable, net 5,973,015 279,931 4.69 5,360,505 249,549 4.66 Total interest-earning assets 7,079,536 308,794 4.36 6,483,642 276,654 4.27 Non-interest-earning assets 964,920 880,836 Total assets $ 8,044,456 $ 7,364,478 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 2,517,068 16,820 0.67 % $ 2,336,917 9,219 0.39 % Money market 605,607 4,919 0.81 571,997 2,818 0.49 Savings 906,086 1,195 0.13 877,179 990 0.11 Time deposits 929,488 15,498 1.67 858,978 9,551 1.11 Total 4,958,249 38,432 0.78 4,645,071 22,578 0.49 FHLB Advances 387,925 8,441 2.18 382,464 7,885 2.06 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 64,525 276 0.43 66,340 168 0.25 Other borrowings 98,095 5,674 5.78 94,644 5,521 5.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,508,794 52,823 0.96 5,188,519 36,152 0.70 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,325,836 1,135,602 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 80,028 56,098 Total liabilities 6,914,658 6,380,219 Stockholders’ equity 1,129,798 984,259 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,044,456 $ 7,364,478 Net interest income $ 255,971 $ 240,502 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.40 % 3.57 % Net interest margin (4) 3.62 % 3.71 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.61 % 0.39 %

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost.

(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current year’s presentation.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 150,960 127,308 123,610 122,558 100,717 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 768,873 819,253 863,838 900,614 846,810 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,136 10,145 10,002 9,816 9,655 Restricted equity investments, at cost 62,356 62,095 59,425 55,663 56,784 Loans receivable, net 6,207,680 6,081,938 5,943,930 5,968,830 5,579,222 Deposits 6,328,777 6,220,855 6,187,487 6,290,485 5,814,569 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 519,260 512,149 453,646 418,016 449,383 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 168,540 161,734 158,619 165,753 161,290 Stockholders’ equity 1,153,119 1,144,528 1,137,295 1,127,163 1,039,358





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 77,075 $ 76,887 $ 78,410 $ 76,422 $ 72,358 Interest expense 13,721 13,495 13,573 12,034 10,517 Net interest income 63,354 63,392 64,837 64,388 61,841 Provision for loan losses 355 305 356 620 506 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,999 63,087 64,481 63,768 61,335 Other income 11,231 11,543 9,879 9,512 8,748 Operating expenses 43,589 40,884 43,289 41,827 37,794 Branch consolidation expenses 268 1,696 6,695 391 240 Merger related expenses 3,742 777 931 5,053 1,048 Income before provision for income taxes 26,631 31,273 23,445 26,009 31,001 Provision for income taxes 3,181 6,302 4,465 4,836 4,269 Net income $ 23,450 $ 24,971 $ 18,980 $ 21,173 $ 26,732 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.55 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 3,501 $ 2,769 $ 3,663 $ 4,027 $ 3,918

(continued)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.14 % 1.23 % 0.94 % 1.10 % 1.41 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.19 1.29 0.99 1.15 1.48 Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 8.12 8.66 6.73 7.82 10.24 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 12.33 13.18 10.32 11.97 15.60 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.98 14.07 14.16 13.93 13.83 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 9.71 9.73 9.76 9.53 9.55 Net interest rate spread 3.26 3.32 3.45 3.59 3.54 Net interest margin 3.48 3.55 3.66 3.78 3.71 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.31 2.13 2.53 2.45 2.07 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 63.82 57.86 68.14 63.97 55.37 Loans to deposits 98.09 97.77 96.06 94.89 95.95





At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.10 % 0.98 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.16 1.02 Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 7.84 7.31 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 11.96 11.16 Net interest rate spread 3.40 3.57 Net interest margin 3.62 3.71 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.35 2.53 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 63.44 67.68

(continued)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Wealth Management: Assets under administration $ 195,415 $ 194,137 $ 199,554 $ 200,130 $ 184,476 Nest Egg 34,865 23,946 9,755 4,052 — Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 22.88 22.57 22.24 22.00 21.68 Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3) 15.13 14.86 14.57 14.32 14.26 Common shares outstanding at end of period 50,405,048 50,700,586 51,131,804 51,233,944 47,951,168 Number of full-service customer facilities: 56 56 60 63 59 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,008,461 $ 1,039,560 $ 1,080,690 $ 1,067,150 $ 1,037,039 Loans receivable, net 6,162,808 6,008,325 5,948,312 5,767,887 5,523,745 Total interest-earning assets 7,214,764 7,088,817 7,096,216 6,914,948 6,613,807 Total assets 8,192,177 8,073,238 8,068,899 7,839,316 7,504,111 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 4,053,226 3,971,380 4,051,539 4,036,584 3,871,134 Time deposits 931,228 920,032 934,470 932,341 848,361 Total borrowed funds 577,042 552,998 566,785 504,498 514,628 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,561,496 5,444,410 5,552,794 5,473,423 5,234,123 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,393,002 1,396,259 1,302,147 1,211,934 1,177,321 Stockholder’s equity 1,145,665 1,143,701 1,131,165 1,097,984 1,035,962 Total deposits 6,377,456 6,287,671 6,288,156 6,180,859 5,896,816 Quarterly Yields Total securities 2.59 % 2.64 % 2.64 % 2.64 % 2.60 % Loans receivable, net 4.53 4.60 4.78 4.85 4.69 Total interest-earning assets 4.24 4.30 4.43 4.48 4.34 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.59 0.58 0.58 0.52 0.44 Time deposits 1.78 1.72 1.66 1.50 1.31 Borrowed funds 2.41 2.64 2.70 2.73 2.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.89 0.80 Net interest spread 3.26 3.32 3.45 3.59 3.54 Net interest margin 3.48 3.55 3.66 3.78 3.71 Total deposits 0.64 0.62 0.62 0.57 0.48

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.

(2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code and the impact to income tax expense related to Tax Reform. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items.

(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Core earnings: Net income $ 23,450 $ 24,971 $ 18,980 $ 21,173 $ 26,732 Non-recurring items: Add: Merger related expenses 3,742 777 931 5,053 1,048 Branch consolidation expenses 268 1,696 6,695 391 240 Non-recurring professional fees 1,274 750 — — — Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer — — 1,256 — — Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code (2,205 ) — — — — Income tax benefit related to Tax Reform — — — — (1,854 ) Less: Income tax (benefit) expense on items (793 ) (663 ) (1,867 ) (1,039 ) (130 ) Core earnings $ 25,736 $ 27,531 $ 25,995 $ 25,578 $ 26,036 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Core ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.38 % Return on average tangible assets 1.31 1.42 1.36 1.39 1.45 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 13.53 14.53 14.14 14.46 15.19 Efficiency ratio 56.73 53.56 56.26 56.60 53.54





For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Core earnings: Net income $ 88,574 $ 71,932 Non-recurring items: Add: Merger related expenses 10,503 26,911 Branch consolidation expenses 9,050 3,151 Non-recurring professional fees 2,024 — Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer 1,256 — Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code (2,205 ) — Income tax benefit related to Tax Reform — (1,854 ) Less: Income tax (benefit) expense on items (4,362 ) (5,991 ) Core earnings $ 104,840 $ 94,149 Core diluted earnings per share $ 2.07 $ 1.98 Core ratios: Return on average assets 1.30 % 1.28 % Return on average tangible assets 1.37 1.34 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 14.16 14.61 Efficiency ratio 55.78 56.76

(continued)

COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,153,119 $ 1,144,528 $ 1,137,295 $ 1,127,163 $ 1,039,358 Less: Goodwill 374,632 374,537 374,592 375,096 338,442 Core deposit intangible 15,607 16,605 17,614 18,629 16,971 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 762,880 $ 753,386 $ 745,089 $ 733,438 $ 683,945 Total assets $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 Less: Goodwill 374,632 374,537 374,592 375,096 338,442 Core deposit intangible 15,607 16,605 17,614 18,629 16,971 Tangible assets $ 7,855,906 $ 7,744,031 $ 7,636,851 $ 7,699,223 $ 7,160,741 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.71 % 9.73 % 9.76 % 9.53 % 9.55 %

(continued)

ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Capital Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

At January 31, 2019 (in thousands) Capital Bank

Book Value Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Estimated

Fair Value Total Purchase Price: $ 76,834 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,748 $ — $ 59,748 Securities 103,798 (23 ) 103,775 Loans 312,320 (4,542 ) 307,778 Accrued interest receivable 1,387 3 1,390 Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,460 — 10,460 Deferred tax asset 1,605 2,362 3,967 Other assets 9,384 (4,404 ) 4,980 Core deposit intangible — 2,662 2,662 Total assets acquired 498,702 (3,942 ) 494,760 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (448,792 ) (226 ) (449,018 ) Other liabilities (827 ) (4,294 ) (5,121 ) Total liabilities assumed (449,619 ) (4,520 ) (454,139 ) Net assets acquired $ 49,083 $ (8,462 ) $ 40,621 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 36,213

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”). The following table summarizes the estimated assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition (dollars in millions).

At January 1, 2020 OceanFirst

Financial Corp. Two River Country Bank Consolidated Total assets $ 8,246 $ 1,109 $ 798 $ 10,153 Loans 6,208 938 616 7,762 Deposits 6,329 942 654 7,925 Shares issued 50,405,048 5,818,687 4,418,000 60,641,735 Total transaction value N/A $ 197 $ 113 N/A





