Final Program Announced For The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute Next Month In Clearwater Beach
/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, that will return to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida from February 12-14, 2020. The institute is designed to provide executive teams with the performance management tools needed to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market and is focused on performance management for long-term sustainability.
Keynote speakers include:
- Tonya Copeland, Vice President, I/DD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealth Care
- Julia Brillhart, RN, MSN, Vice President, Operations, Magellan Complete Care
- John Selig, Vice President, Optum Public Sector
The Institute will feature many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:
- Annette Lusko, D.O., Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Community Bridges, Inc
- Ashley Sandoval, Associate CEO, Emergence Health Network
- Cathy Lipton, M.D., CMD, National Medical Director, Institutional Programs, Optum
- Debra Nussbaum, Ph.D., LCSW, Senior Director, Behavioral Product, Optum
- Dianne Shaffer, LMSW, Director of Systems Development, Integrated Services of Kalamazoo
- Dimitrios Cavathas, LCSW-C, Chief Executive Officer, Lower Shore Clinic
- Donald Parker, LCSW, President, Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic
- Dyann Roth, President & Chief Executive Officer, Inglis
- Erin Boyd, Behavioral Network Strategy, Solutions & Program Director, Cigna
- James Stewart, President & CEO, Grafton Integrated Health Network & Advisory Board Member, OPEN MINDS
- Jason Willetts, President, Willetts Technology, Inc
- Joel Hornberger, MHS, Chief Strategy Officer, National Training and Consulting Director, Cherokee Health Systems
- John Stupak, Chairman, Sequel Youth & Family Services
- Katie Morrow, Vice President of Compliance, Streamline Healthcare Solutions
- Kevin Sullivan, Director of Client Solutions, Streamline Healthcare Solutions
- Kristen D. Daugherty, LISW, LCSW, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Emergence Health Network
- Lisa Kay, Clinical Program Manager, Cigna
- Marianne Birmingham, MS, CMUP, Regional Director of Compliance & Quality, Sequel Youth & Family Services
- Melissa Nichols, MHA, SVP, Network Performance & Planning, Beacon Health Options
- Michael Lawton, Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida
- Pablo McCabe, LCSW, Director, National & Strategic Accounts Team, Hazelden Betty Ford
- Sarah Green, RN, BSN, MBA, HCS-D, COS-D, Senior Integrated Healthcare Specialist, Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health
- Susanna Kramer, MA, Director of Performance Evaluation, Community Behavioral Health
- Tine Hansen-Turton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Woods Services, Inc.
- Vanessa R. Lane, MBA, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management/ Data Analytics, Grafton Integrated Health Network
A complete list of speakers and faculty members are available online at https://performance.openminds.com/faculty/. A current institute attendee list can be found online at https://performance.openminds.com/who-attends/.
Sessions include:
- Announcement Of The Results From The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Executive Survey: Where Are We On The Road To Value?
- Improving Care: Engaging Communities & Providers Is Key To Success In The Complex Consumer Market
- Bridging The Gap Between Mind & Body Through Integrated Technology – Sponsored by Streamline Healthcare Solutions
- Thought Leader Discussion Session With Tonya Copeland, Vice President, I/DD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealth Care
- Workforce Innovation In A Complicated Market: Using Technology To Augment Staff & Increase Clinical Effectiveness
- Tech Budgeting For Integrated Care & Value-Based Reimbursement – Sponsored by Qualifacts Systems, Inc.
- What Does It Take To Be A Center Of Excellence? The Changing Market Role For Specialty Provider Organizations
- Rethinking Revenue Cycle Management: How To Optimize Operations For A Value-Driven World
- Bridging The Gap Between Employee Experience & Financial Sustainability – Sponsored by DATIS HR Cloud
- The ABC’s Of Reporting: The Value Of Reporting To Multiple Payers Simultaneously – Sponsored by Streamline Healthcare Solutions
- Population Health Management For The Complex Consumer Market: How To Utilize Data To Coordinate Services Across The Care Continuum
- Key Performance Indicators For Value-Based Care: How To Use Performance Metrics To Build A Value Proposition For Health Plans
- The Payer Perspective: An OPEN MINDS Forum On The Performance Management Metrics That Health Plans Are Looking For From Providers
- New Models For Complex Consumers: The Role Of Vertical/Specialty Consumer Health Plans
- The Future Of Residential Treatment: How Technology & Innovative Program Models Are Redefining Service Delivery Models
- The Integration Imperative: What You Need To Know & Do To Remain Relevant
The final agenda is available at https://performance.openminds.com/agenda/.
As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will be holding a new executive summit –The OPEN MINDS Integration Summit: New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration. Two seminars will also be held during the Institute:
- How To Develop A Strategic Plan: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Strategy, Portfolio Management, & Scenario-Based Planning
- How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans
Secure your registration now for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute and the executive seminars and summits with an all-access registration pass.
To learn more about OPEN MINDS Institutes, visit the Executive Education page on our website.
ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
