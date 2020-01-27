Bryan Nazor Gives Advice on Making Your Backyard Market Ready

Bryan Nazor shares tips and trips for sprucing up your backyard for potential buyers.

CHESTNUT RIDGE, NY, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to selling a house, the interior is usually the main center of attraction for obvious reasons. However, one should not underestimate the selling power of a beautifully arranged or highly functional backyard. Bryan Nazor , real estate and title closing expert, sat down with us to share his expertise on what makes a backyard ready to sell and what you can do in order to get your backyard in the best shape its ever been in.To begin with, Bryan Nazor starts with the obvious: clean up! Basic maintenance is a must before you begin showing the house. Bryan Nazor mentions you would be surprised how many people overlook their backyards while placing all their focus and effort into their interiors. If you have children or dogs, bring inside or hide any toys lying around. Make sure the grass is in acceptable condition and cut to a decent length, eliminate weeds, and replant any potential dead spots if needed. Any errant tree branches and/or overgrown bushes should be trimmed as well. Don’t overlook the patio and outside doors either: make sure this area is well swept, cleaned, and gone over for cobwebs or damage. Lastly, don’t ignore your fence. Inspect it for any sources of damage and repair or replace it if possible. If you have a wooden fence, don’t hesitate to give it a fresh coat of paint for a fresh, inviting look.If you have any backyard decorations—statues, garden gnomes, or the like—Bryan Nazor says you may want to consider packing them up ahead of time. Your personal taste in decoration might not be everyone’s cup of tea, and it helps to allow potential buyers to envision what they can bring to the table. Speaking of gardens: if you’ve got one, consider placing signs detailing which plants are being grown so that any potential new owners can easily identify them and begin caring for them properly themselves. If you’ve got a garden but aren’t currently utilizing it to its full potential, Bryan Nazor suggests filling that space with some colorful, seasonal flowers in order to provide a little decorative pop of color. Bryan Nazor also advises that if you have the room, you should set up your patio furniture in a way that makes sense, is inviting, yet leaves room to navigate without it feeling overly cluttered. There’s no shame in removing furniture from your patio in order to make it feel more open. On the same accord, if you currently only have a chair or no furniture at all, it might be worth the investment to set up an appealing patio area in order to properly showcase the functionality of the area. If your patio furniture is old or weathered, you may want to consider replacing it anyway, if you feel that a simple cleaning wouldn’t be enough to restore it to its former glory.With these tips and reminders, Bryan Nazor hopes you’re able to take into account everything that’s needed in order to set your backyard in top form. Once you do, your backyard—and thus, another extremely important area of your home—will be in prime condition to make that sale happen.



