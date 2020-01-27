There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,118 in the last 365 days.

Timberland Bancorp’s First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 18%

  • First Fiscal Quarter Net Income Increases 18% to $6.65 Million
  • Return on Average Equity Increases to 15.40%
  • Return on Average Assets Increases to 2.12%
  • Announces 33% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOQUIAM, Wash., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”) today reported net income increased 18% to $6.65 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $5.62 million for the quarter one year ago and increased 5% from $6.33 million for the preceding quarter.  Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 18% to $0.78 for the current quarter from $0.66 for the quarter one year ago and increased 4% from $0.75 for the preceding quarter.

“We are pleased to report an exceptionally strong first fiscal quarter,” stated Michael Sand, President and CEO.  “Increased operating revenue combined with reduced operating expenses resulted in record net income and earnings per diluted share.  Loan originations increased 25% from last year’s comparable quarter and 37% from the linked quarter with growth particularly strong in the commercial real estate and commercial business loan segments.  Year-over-year, net loans receivable increased 7% in spite of significant loan payoffs encouraged by a persistently low interest rate environment while deposits increased 5%.” 

“Data processing expense was significantly lower for the quarter due to the completion of South Sound Bank’s core operating system conversion to Timberland’s Jack Henry platform during the prior quarter.  We are pleased with the positive results brought to Timberland shareholders from the acquisition and full integration of South Sound into Timberland.”    

“In consideration of Timberland’s strong and consistent profitability and robust capital position, Timberland’s Board of Directors announced a 33% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.20 per common share, payable on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.”

First Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the period ended December 31, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018, or September 30, 2019):

Earnings Highlights:

  • Net income increased 18% to $6.65 million from $5.62 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and increased 5% from $6.33 million for the preceding quarter;
  • Quarterly EPS increased 18% to $0.78 from $0.66 for the comparable quarter one year ago and increased 4% from $0.75 for the preceding quarter;
  • Return on average equity and return on average assets for the current quarter increased to 15.40% and 2.12%, respectively;
  • Net interest margin was 4.43% for the current quarter compared to 4.47% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 4.54% for the preceding quarter; and
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 49.43%.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets increased 6% year-over-year and 2% from the prior quarter;
  • Total deposits increased 5% year-over-year and 2% from the prior quarter;
  • Net loans receivable increased 7% year-over-year and 3% from the prior quarter; and
  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $21.05 and $19.00, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income excluding recoveries on investment securities) increased 8% to $16.84 million from $15.60 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and increased 1% from $16.72 million for the preceding quarter. 

Net interest income decreased 1% to $13.00 million for the current quarter from $13.15 million for the preceding quarter and increased 5% from $12.34 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.  Timberland’s net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter decreased to 4.43% from 4.54% for the preceding quarter and 4.47% for the comparable quarter one year ago.  The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately 13 basis points due to the accretion of $146,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $233,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees.  The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately eight basis points due to the accretion of $188,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $45,000 of non-accrual interest and late fees.  The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased approximately four basis points due to the accretion of $87,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition.

Non-interest income increased 9% to $3.94 million for the current quarter from $3.60 million for the preceding quarter and increased 21% from $3.27 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.  The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $394,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, a $78,000 increase in recoveries on investment securities, and smaller increases in several other categories.  These increases were partially offset by a $124,000 decrease in service charges on deposits and smaller decreases in several other categories.  The increase in gain on sale of loans was primarily due to an increase in the dollar amount of fixed rate one- to four-family loans sold, which was largely driven by an increase in refinance activity.  The increase in recoveries on investment securities was primarily due to the payoffs of several investment securities for which other than temporary impairment (“OTTI”) had previously been recorded.  The decrease in service charges on deposits was primarily due to a decrease in overdraft fee income and a change in the timing of service charge billings for commercial accounts, which increased fee income recognized during the preceding quarter.

Total operating expenses for the current quarter decreased 5% to $8.37 million from $8.77 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 2% from $8.56 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.  The decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $456,000 decrease in data processing and telecommunications expenses, an $89,000 net decrease in premises and equipment expenses (including gains on disposition of premises and equipment), and smaller decreases in several other categories.  These decreases were partially offset by a $150,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits and smaller increases in several other categories.  The decrease in data processing and telecommunications expenses was primarily due to a $425,000 reduction in IT conversion related expenses.  The net decrease in premises and equipment related expenses was primarily due to a $99,000 gain on the sale of land acquired in the South Sound Acquisition that had been held for future expansion.  The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily due to annual salary adjustments in October 2019.  The efficiency ratio improved to 49.43% for the current quarter from 52.39% for the preceding quarter and from 54.85% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $75,000 to $1.72 million from $1.64 million for the preceding quarter and increased $282,000 from the comparable quarter one year ago, primarily due to higher income before income taxes.  Timberland’s effective tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 20.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 20.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $23.41 million, or 2%, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.25 billion at September 30, 2019.  The increase was primarily due to increases in net loans receivable and investment securities, which were partially offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents.  The increase in total assets was funded primarily by an increase in total deposits and by retained net income.

Net loans receivable increased $26.49 million, or 3%, during the current quarter to $913.15 million at December 31, 2019, from $888.66 million at September 30, 2019.  The increase was primarily due to a $19.91 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $9.03 million increase in commercial business loans, a $2.29 million increase in multi-family mortgage loans, and a $10.05 million decrease in the undisbursed portion of construction loans in process.  These increases to net loans receivable were partially offset by an $8.62 million decrease in construction loans, a $3.29 million decrease in one- to four-family mortgage loans, and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.

Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)

  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
                       
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family (a) $ 129,373     13 %   $ 132,661     13 %   $ 130,219     14 %
Multi-family   78,326     8       76,036     8       72,076     8  
Commercial   439,024     44       419,117     42       426,144     44  
Construction - custom and                      
 owner/builder   124,530     12       128,848     13       119,214     12  
Construction - speculative
        one-to four-family		   18,764     2       16,445     2       17,934     2  
Construction - commercial   36,670     4       39,566     4       42,416     4  
Construction - multi-family   33,290     3       36,263     4       25,645     3  
Construction - land                      
        development   1,656     --       2,404     --       10,578     1  
Land   29,419     3       30,770     3       22,734     2  
Total mortgage loans   891,052     89       882,110     89       866,960     90  
                       
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity and second                      
mortgage   39,103     4       40,190     4       40,468     4  
Other   4,093     --       4,312     1       4,443     --  
Total consumer loans   43,196     4       44,502     5       44,911     4  
                       
Commercial business loans   73,790     7       64,764     6       58,202     6  
Total loans   1,008,038     100 %     991,376     100 %     970,073     100 %
Less:                      
Undisbursed portion of                      
construction loans in                      
 process   (82,172 )         (92,226 )         (100,595 )    
Deferred loan origination                      
fees   (2,834 )         (2,798 )         (2,875 )    
Allowance for loan losses   (9,882 )         (9,690 )         (9,533 )    
Total loans receivable, net $ 913,150         $ 886,662         $ 857,070      

_______________________
(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $5,420, $6,071, and $2,988 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 

Timberland originated $132.55 million in loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $106.39 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and $96.41 million for the preceding quarter.  Timberland continues to sell fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income.  Timberland also periodically sells the guaranteed portion of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans.  During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans and SBA loans totaling $34.56 million were sold compared to $16.12 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and $19.77 million for the preceding quarter.
                                            
Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment increased $21.22 million, or 16%, to $154.16 million at December 31, 2019, from $132.94 million at September 30, 2019.  The increase was primarily due to the purchase of additional agency mortgage-backed investment securities as the Company put a portion of its excess overnight liquidity into higher-earning investment securities during the quarter.

Timberland’s liquidity continues to remain strong.  Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 21.4% of total liabilities at December 31, 2019, compared to 22.8% at September 30, 2019, and 22.1% one year ago. 

DEPOSIT BREAKDOWN
 		 
($ in thousands)  
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
  
Non-interest-bearing demand   $ 297,676   27 %   $ 296,472   28 %   $ 271,251   26 %  
NOW checking     303,493   28       297,055   28       286,052   28    
Savings     175,610   16       164,506   15       160,673   15    
Money market     134,131   13       136,151   13       153,208   15    
Money market – reciprocal     8,159   1       8,388   1       9,220   1    
Certificates of deposit under $250     133,271   12       133,241   12       129,822   13    
Certificates of deposit $250 and over     28,933   3       29,211   3       21,747   2    
Certificates of deposit – brokered     3,204   --       3,203   --       3,204   --    
Total deposits   $ 1,084,477   100 %   $ 1,068,227   100 %   $ 1,035,177   100 %  

Total deposits increased $16.25 million, or 2%, during the current quarter to $1.084 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.068 billion at September 30, 2019.  The quarterly increase consisted of an $11.10 million increase in savings account balances, a $6.43 million increase in NOW checking account balances, and a $1.20 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $2.25 million decrease in money market account balances and a $247,000 decrease in certificates of deposit account balances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity increased $4.59 million to $175.65 million at December 31, 2019, from $171.07 million at September 30, 2019.  The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $6.65 million for the quarter, which was partially offset by dividend payments to shareholders of $2.09 million. 

Timberland did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the quarter and had 201,453 shares available to be repurchased on its existing stock repurchase plan at December 31, 2019.

Capital Ratios and Asset Quality

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.47% and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.91% at December 31, 2019.

Asset quality remains strong with a non-performing assets to total assets ratio of 0.39% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.40% at September 30, 2019 and 0.33% one year ago.

A $200,000 provision for loan losses was made during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to loan portfolio growth as net loans receivable increased by $26.49 million during the quarter.  There were net charge-offs of $8,000 for the current quarter compared to net recoveries of $59,000 for the preceding quarter and net recoveries of $3,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago.  The allowance for loan losses to loans receivable decreased to 1.07% at December 31, 2019, from 1.08% at September 30, 2019 and 1.10% at December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans receivable is impacted by the loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition.  Included in the recorded value of loans acquired in acquisitions are net discounts which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on such loans because they are carried at an amount below their outstanding principal balance.  The recorded value of loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition was $123.62 million and the related fair value discount was $2.08 million, or 1.68% of the loans acquired.  The remaining fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition was $1.24 million at December 31, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (excluding the remaining balance of the loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition) was 1.18% (non-GAAP) at December 31, 2019.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $53,000, or 1%, to $3.87 million at December 31, 2019, from $3.93 million at September 30, 2019, and increased $516,000, or 15%, from $3.36 million one year ago.  Non-accrual loans increased $37,000, or 1%, to $3.07 million at December 31, 2019, from $3.03 million at September 30, 2019, and increased $1.48 million, or 93%, from $1.59 million one year ago.

Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)

  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family $942   4   $699   3   $509   4
Commercial   736   3     779   2     --   --
Land   198   2     204   2     396   2
Total mortgage loans   1,876   9     1,682   7     905   6
                       
Consumer loans                      
Home equity and second                      
mortgage   581   6     603   6     386   6
Consumer   12   1     23   2     --   --
Total consumer loans   593   7     626   8     386   6
                       
Commercial business loans   601   9     725   10     299   6
Total loans $3,070   25   $3,033   25   $1,590   18

           
OREO and other repossessed assets decreased 18% to $1.66 million at December 31, 2019, from $2.03 million at December 31, 2018, and decreased 1% from $1.68 million at September 30, 2019.  At December 31, 2019, the OREO and other repossessed asset portfolio consisted of 11 individual land parcels.  During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, there was one OREO property sold for a net gain of $38,000.

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets
($ in thousands)

  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Commercial $ --   --   $ 25   1   $ 473   3
Land   1,659   11     1,658   11     1,553   11
Total $ 1,659   11   $ 1,683   12   $ 2,026   14

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures.  To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure.  Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI.  In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP), and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands)   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
             
Shareholders’ equity   $ 175,653     $ 171,067     $ 156,905  
Less goodwill and CDI     (17,061 )     (17,162 )     (16,994 )
Tangible common equity   $ 158,592     $ 153,905     $ 139,911  
             
Total assets   $ 1,270,542     $ 1,247,132     $ 1,200,315  
Less goodwill and CDI     (17,061 )     (17,162 )     (16,994 )
Tangible assets   $ 1,253,481     $ 1,229,970     $ 1,183,321  

Acquisition of South Sound Bank
On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of South Sound Bank, a Washington-state chartered bank, headquartered in Olympia, Washington (“South Sound Acquisition”).  The Company acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock of South Sound Bank, and South Sound Bank was merged into Timberland Bank and the Company.  Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, South Sound Bank shareholders received 0.746 of a share of the Company’s common stock and $5.68825 in cash per share of South Sound Bank common stock.  The Company issued 904,826 shares of its common stock (valued at $28,267,000 based on the Company’s closing stock price on September 30, 2018 of $31.24 per share) and paid $6,903,000 in cash in the transaction for total consideration paid of $35,170,000. 

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank (“Bank”).  The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).    

Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plan, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.”  Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future performance.  These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from our acquisition of South Sound Bank might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the integration of the combined company, including personnel changes/retention, might not proceed as planned; and the combined company might not perform as well as expected; the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in our allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that may be impacted by deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing assets in our loan portfolio, and may result in our allowance for loan losses not being adequate to cover actual losses, and require us to materially increase our loan loss reserves; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our allowance for loan losses, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules including as a result of Basel III; the impact of the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and implementing regulations; our ability to attract and retain deposits;  increases in premiums for deposit insurance; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risk associated with the loans on our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our workforce and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may in the future acquire into our operations and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related thereto; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates;  increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common and stock; adverse changes in the securities markets; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of war or any terrorist activities; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations; pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made.  We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this report to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us, and could negatively affect the Company’s consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

     
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		  Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Dec. 31,
(unaudited)   2019   2019   2018
  Interest and dividend income            
  Loans receivable   $ 12,764     $ 12,670     $ 11,782
  Investment securities     439       350       278
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments     37       40       39
  Interest bearing deposits in banks     951       1,323       1,216
  Total interest and dividend income     14,191       14,383       13,315
               
  Interest expense            
  Deposits     1,189       1,233       971
  Total interest expense     1,189       1,233       971
  Net interest income     13,002       13,150       12,344
               
  Provision for loan losses     200       --       --
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     12,802       13,150       12,344
               
  Non-interest income            
  Service charges on deposits     1,200       1,324       1,216
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees     1,094       1,140       949
  Gain on sale of loans, net     953       559       386
  Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings     147       139       157
  Servicing income on loans sold     51       87       148
  Recoveries on investment securities, net     103       25       11
  Other     390       323       399
  Total non-interest income     3,938       3,597       3,266
               
  Non-interest expense            
  Salaries and employee benefits     4,722       4,572       4,606
  Premises and equipment     894       885       954
  Gain on disposition of premises and equipment, net     (99 )     (1 )     --
  Advertising     183       153       191
  OREO and other repossessed assets, net     (1 )     (26 )     50
  ATM and debit card processing     440       408       422
  Postage and courier     135       135       110
  State and local taxes     216       232       196
  Professional fees     269       332       265
  FDIC insurance (credit)     (27 )     (55 )     74
  Loan administration and foreclosure     89       137       87
  Data processing and telecommunications     584       1,040       673
  Deposit operations     317       309       294
  Amortization of CDI     101       113       109
  Other, net     550       539       531
    Total non-interest expense, net     8,373       8,773       8,562
               
  Income before income taxes     8,367       7,974       7,048
  Provision for income taxes     1,715       1,640       1,433
  Net income   $ 6,652     $ 6,334     $ 5,615
               
  Net income per common share:            
  Basic   $ 0.80     $ 0.76     $ 0.68
  Diluted     0.78       0.75       0.66
               
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
  Basic     8,341,470       8,333,812       8,293,212
  Diluted     8,475,029       8,468,266       8,457,703
                         


TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Dec. 31,
      2019       2019       2018  
Assets            
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 24,322     $   25,179     $   18,938  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     94,529       117,836       142,805  
  Total cash and cash equivalents     118,851       143,015       161,743  
               
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost     76,249       78,346       65,830  
Investment securities:            
  Held to maturity, at amortized cost     39,080       31,102       31,950  
  Available for sale, at fair value     38,826       23,490       3,122  
FHLB stock     1,437       1,437       1,395  
Other investments, at cost     3,000       3,000       3,000  
Loans held for sale     5,420       6,071       2,988  
             
Loans receivable     923,032       896,352       866,603  
Less: Allowance for loan losses     (9,882 )     (9,690 )     (9,533 )
  Net loans receivable     913,150       886,662       857,070  
               
Premises and equipment, net     22,588       22,830       22,884  
OREO and other repossessed assets, net     1,659       1,683       2,026  
BOLI     21,152       21,005       22,599  
Accrued interest receivable     3,665       3,598       3,497  
Goodwill     15,131       15,131       14,620  
CDI     1,930       2,031       2,374  
Servicing rights, net     2,599       2,408       2,338  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,823       --       --  
Other assets     2,982       5,323       2,879  
  Total assets   $ 1,270,542     $ 1,247,132     $ 1,200,315  
               
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand   $   297,676     $   296,472     $   271,251  
Deposits: Interest-bearing     786,801       771,755       763,926  
  Total deposits     1,084,477       1,068,227       1,035,177  
               
Operating lease liabilities     2,823       --       --  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses     7,589       7,838       8,233  
  Total liabilities     1,094,889       1,076,065       1,043,410  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
      8,346,394 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2019
      8,329,419 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2019
      8,313,403 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2018   		     43,246       43,030       42,951  
Unearned shares issued to Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”)     --       --       (67 )
Retained earnings     132,553       127,987       114,166  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)     (146 )     50       (145 )
  Total shareholders’ equity     175,653       171,067       156,905  
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,270,542     $ 1,247,132     $ 1,200,315  


   
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA  Three Months Ended  
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Dec. 31,  
      2019       2019       2018    
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:              
Return on average assets (a)     2.12 %     2.04 %     1.88 %  
Return on average equity (a)     15.40 %     15.07 %     14.56 %  
Net interest margin (a)     4.43 %     4.54 %     4.47 %  
Efficiency ratio     49.43 %     52.39 %     54.85 %  
               
               
    Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Dec. 31,  
      2019       2019       2018    
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:              
Non-accrual loans   $ 3,070     $ 3,033     $ 1,590    
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     --       --       --    
Non-performing investment securities     254       294       372    
OREO and other repossessed assets     1,659       1,683       2,026    
Total non-performing assets (b)   $ 4,983     $ 5,010     $ 3,988    
               
               
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)     0.39 %     0.40 %     0.33 %  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter   $ 8     $ (59 )   $ (3 )  
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans     322 %     319 %     600 %  
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (c)     1.07 %     1.08 %     1.10 %  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status (d)   $ 2,894     $ 2,903     $ 2,941    
               
               
CAPITAL RATIOS:              
Tier 1 leverage capital     12.91 %     12.65 %     11.96 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital     18.31 %     18.40 %     17.26 %  
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital     18.31 %     18.40 %     17.26 %  
Total risk-based capital     19.47 %     19.57 %     18.43 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     12.65 %     12.51 %     11.82 %  
               
               
BOOK VALUES:              
Book value per common share   $ 21.05     $ 20.54     $ 18.87    
Tangible book value per common share (e)     19.00       18.48       16.83    
               

________________________________________________
(a)  Annualized
(b)  Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.  Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status are not included.
(c)  Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses.
(d)  Does not include troubled debt restructured loans totaling $354, $366 and $308 reported as non-accrual loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(e)  Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).                                                                                                  


AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
                       
Assets                      
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 911,905     5.60 %   $ 891,109     5.69 %   $ 860,639     5.48 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   65,949     2.89       47,660     3.27       34,419     3.68  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and CDs   196,322     1.93       219,567     2.39       210,757     2.29  
Total interest-earning assets   1,174,176     4.83       1,158,336     4.97       1,105,815     4.82  
Other assets   83,405           83,308           91,142      
Total assets $ 1,257,581         $ 1,241,644         $ 1,196,957      
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
NOW checking accounts $ 296,402     0.30 %   $ 295,612     0.30 %   $ 281,123     0.26 %
Money market accounts   133,755     0.56       147,885     0.70       156,638     0.59  
Savings accounts   174,590     0.08       162,654     0.06       160,584     0.07  
Certificates of deposit accounts   166,799     1.78       164,530     1.75       155,595     1.33  
Total interest-bearing deposits   771,546     0.61       770,681     0.63       753,940     0.51  
                       
Total interest-bearing liabilities   771,546     0.61       770,681     0.63       753,940     0.51  
                       
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   305,452           296,741           281,620      
Other liabilities   7,825           6,050           7,133      
Shareholders’ equity   172,758           168,172           154,264      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,257,581         $ 1,241,644         $ 1,196,957      
                       
Interest rate spread     4.22 %       4.34 %       4.31 %
Net interest margin (2)     4.43 %       4.54 %       4.47 %
Average interest-earning assets to                      
average interest-bearing liabilities   152.18 %         150.30 %         146.67 %    

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /
     average interest-earning assets

Contact:  
Michael R. Sand,
President & CEO
Dean J. Brydon, CFO
(360) 533-4747
www.timberlandbank.com

Primary Logo

