SP+ Parking Operator at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced its commencement of parking operations at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa, California.

SP+ now manages the three parking facilities located near the airport terminal, which includes an improvement plan to be rolled out over the next few months with a new pay-in-advance reservation system and 24-hour intercom assistance for parking customers. The plan also includes an emissions-free electric customer service vehicle.

“As the only airport with flights into the North Bay region’s world-renowned wine country, we have more routes and a record number of passengers flying through STS each day. We selected SP+ to provide our passengers with a consistent and quality experience from the time they enter the parking facility near our terminal to the time they return to retrieve their vehicle,” commented Jon Stout, Airport Manager for STS.

“We’re excited to bring a high level of new parking services, amenities and technology to STS, as the newest addition to our growing portfolio of Northern California airports,” offered Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel Senior Communications Manager jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102



