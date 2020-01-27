California Water Service Group Opens 2020 College Scholarship Program

Students in All Group Service Areas Eligible for Seventh Annual Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has expanded its annual College Scholarship Program, which officially opened for applications today. Beginning this year, eligible students residing in areas served by the utility’s New Mexico subsidiary now join those in its California, Hawaii, Washington subsidiaries in being able to apply for one of the scholarships under the larger $80,000 program.



Two $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded, and additional, smaller awards for college and higher-education expenses will start at $2,500. To be eligible for the 2020 College Scholarship Program, students must be pursuing a degree in higher education and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“By expanding the California Water Service Group Scholarship Program, we are pleased we can support even more future leaders in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We want to help reduce any financial barriers these bright, hard-working students may have on their path to success, and help make good things happen in our communities.”

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $360,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students can visit the web sites for their utility:

California Water Service: www.calwater.com/scholarship

Hawaii Water Service: www.hawaiiwaterservice.com/scholarship

Washington Water Service: www.wawater.com/scholarship

New Mexico Water Service: www.newmexicowater.com/scholarship

The application period for the seventh annual program will close at 1 p.m. PT on Friday, April 10, 2020. Winners will be announced in the summer.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434



