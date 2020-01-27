There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,119 in the last 365 days.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports Record Annual Earnings and Strong Fourth Quarter Results as of December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

  • Record annual net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, an increase of $32.2 million or 28% from $117.0 million for 2018
  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $37.9 million or $1.03 per diluted common share in comparison with $32.1 million or $0.93 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Net interest margin of 3.86%, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) of 3.90% for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Return on average common equity of 9.56% and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) of 14.65% for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2019 of 60.69%
  • Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) of 8.52% at December 31, 2019
  • Organic commercial and commercial real estate loan growth of $96.8 million and organic non-time deposit growth of $225.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets and deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust Company
       
  Quarter Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 37.9     $ 32.1     $ 149.1     $ 117.0  
Diluted earnings per common share 1.03     0.93     4.14     3.52  
               
Return on average assets 1.17 %   1.12 %   1.24 %   1.09 %
Return on average common equity 9.56     9.88     10.12     9.93  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.65     15.96     15.73     15.72  
Net interest margin 3.86     4.28     4.00     4.26  
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.90     4.34     4.04     4.32  
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.69     59.35     63.11     63.54  
                       

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Heartland completed a record year with net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, which was an increase of $32.2 million or 28 percent over the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased $0.62 or 18 percent to $4.14 from $3.52 for 2018."
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
 

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $37.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $32.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average common equity was 9.56% and return on average assets was 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 9.88% and 1.12%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $149.1 million or $4.14 per diluted common share, compared to $117.0 million or $3.52 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Return on average common equity was 10.12% and return on average assets was 1.24% for the year 2019, compared to 9.93% and 1.09% for the same period in 2018.

Commenting on Heartland’s 2019 results, Bruce K. Lee, Heartland’s president and chief executive officer, said, "Heartland completed a record year with net income available to common stockholders of $149.1 million, which was an increase of $32.2 million or 28 percent over the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased $0.62 or 18 percent to $4.14 from $3.52 for 2018."

Strategic Developments in 2019

In keeping with its focus on core businesses and execution of strategic priorities, Heartland completed the following transactions:

  • In the first quarter of 2019, two branch locations of Wisconsin Bank & Trust and the consumer finance loan portfolios totaling approximately $67 million of Citizens’ Finance Company were sold. During the second quarter of 2019, Heartland completed the sale of two branches of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company, two branches of Illinois Bank & Trust and one branch of Citywide Banks. On April 30, 2019, Dubuque Bank and Trust Company closed on the sale of substantially all its mortgage servicing rights to PNC Bank, N.A. Heartland is utilizing a portion of the net gains from these sales transactions, which totaled approximately $24.5 million, to invest in several new technology and process improvement projects. These projects include system upgrades, process automation, and expansion of online and mobile banking capabilities.
  • On May 10, 2019, Heartland completed the acquisition of Blue Valley Ban Corp. ("BVBC") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Blue Valley, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Based on Heartland's closing common stock price of $44.78 per share on May 10, 2019, the aggregate consideration paid to BVBC common shareholders was $92.3 million, which was paid by delivery of Heartland common stock. Immediately following the closing of the transaction, Bank of Blue Valley was merged with and into Heartland's wholly-owned Kansas subsidiary, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company, and the combined entity operates under the Bank of Blue Valley brand. As of the closing date, BVBC had, at fair value, total assets of $766.2 million, total loans held to maturity of $542.0 million, and total deposits of $617.1 million. Heartland also assumed, at fair value, $16.1 million of trust preferred debt. The systems conversion for this transaction was completed on August 23, 2019.
  • On November 30, 2019, Heartland's Illinois Bank & Trust subsidiary completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets and substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust Company ("RB&T"), headquartered in Rockford, Illinois. RB&T is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moline, Illinois-based QCR Holdings, Inc. As of the closing date, RB&T had, at fair value, total assets of $495.7 million, which included $354.0 million of gross loans held to maturity, and $430.3 million of deposits. RB&T serves the Rockford market from two full-service banking locations. The systems conversion is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased that we have advanced our goal to have two additional charters over $1 billion dollars in assets with the acquisitions in 2019 of Bank of Blue Valley and Rockford Bank & Trust," commented Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.

Net Interest Income Increases, Net Interest Margin Decreases, from Fourth Quarter of 2018

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.86% (3.90% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019 and 4.28% (4.34% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $133.2 million compared to $126.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $6.9 million or 5%. The tax-equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. With these adjustments, total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $134.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $6.4 million or 5%, compared to total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average earning assets of $11.58 billion increased $1.35 billion or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average rate on earning assets decreased 36 basis points to 4.60% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.96% for the same quarter in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, Heartland sold its higher yielding consumer loan portfolios, which accounted for 10 basis points of margin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 28% from $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $961.3 million or 16% to $7.12 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $6.16 billion in the same quarter in 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits increased 15 basis points to 0.91% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 0.76% for the same quarter in 2018.

Average borrowings decreased $4.8 million or 1% to $392.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 from $397.5 million during the same quarter in 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income was $112.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $110.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.5 million or 2%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $113.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $111.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.0 million or 2%.

"While our net interest margin declined during the fourth quarter of 2019, we were able to lower our non-time deposit costs by 16 basis points. The current interest rate environment is very competitive, however, we are actively working to maintain our yield on loans while lowering our funding costs," Lee said.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Increase from Fourth Quarter of 2018

Total noninterest income was $28.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $27.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $985,000 or 4%. Significant changes by noninterest income category were:

  • Service charges and fees decreased $1.3 million or 9% to $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Debit card income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.6 million compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter in 2018, which was a decrease of $2.2 million or 58%, primarily due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment, which was effective for Heartland on July 1, 2019.
  • Loan servicing income totaled $955,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a decrease of $1.1 million or 54%. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the mortgage servicing rights of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Other noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $1.6 million or 133%. Included in other noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $891,000 related to proceeds on life insurance policies.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $92.9 million compared to $88.8 million for the same quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $4.0 million or 5%. Significant changes by noninterest expense category were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $46.7 million for the same quarter of 2018, which is an increase of $3.5 million or 8%, which was primarily attributable to higher incentive compensation costs.
  • Professional fees increased $914,000 or 9% to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to higher consulting fees related to process improvement and model validations. Consulting fees increased $759,000 or 150% to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $507,000 in the same quarter of 2018.
  • Net losses on assets totaled $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net gains of $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $1.5 million. Write-downs on fixed assets and buildings held for sale totaling $2.4 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. An additional gain of $1.2 million was recorded associated with the mortgage servicing rights sale due to the re-evaluation of any remaining contingencies. 

Heartland's effective tax rate was 11.99% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 17.22% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The following items impacted Heartland's fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 tax calculations:

  • Solar energy tax credits of $764,000 and $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • Federal low-income housing tax credits of $281,000 and $307,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income declined to 9.79% during the fourth quarter of 2019 from 15.16% during the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Historic rehabilitation tax credits totaled $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0 for the same quarter of 2018.
  • Included in the fourth quarter 2019 tax calculation were $1.9 million of tax benefits related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, Heartland's effective tax rate was 19.00% and 19.43%, respectively.

Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2018

Total assets were $13.21 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.80 billion or 16% from $11.41 billion at year-end 2018. Excluding $766.2 million of assets acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction and $495.7 million of assets acquired at fair value in the RB&T transaction, total assets increased $539.7 million or 5% since year-end 2018. Securities represented 26% and 24% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $8.37 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $7.41 billion at year-end 2018, an increase of $960.2 million or 13%. This change includes $896.0 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $32.1 million of loans as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Excluding the reclassification of loans to held for sale and the BVBC and RB&T transactions, total loans held to maturity organically grew $96.3 million or 1% since December 31, 2018. Loan changes by category were:

  • Commercial and commercial real estate loans totaled $6.79 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.73 billion at December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $1.06 billion or 18%. Excluding $14.9 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $780.3 million of loans acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, commercial and commercial real estate loans organically grew $293.4 million or 5% December 31, 2018.
  • Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $533.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $565.4 million at December 31, 2018, which was a decrease of $32.3 million or 6%. Excluding $6.6 million of agricultural and agricultural real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $1.8 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans organically decreased $27.5 million or 5% since December 31, 2018.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $75.9 million or 11% to $597.7 million at December 31, 2019, from $673.6 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $2.0 million of residential mortgage loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $59.3 million of loans acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, residential mortgage loans organically decreased $133.2 million or 20% since December 31, 2018.
  • Consumer loans increased $12.1 million or 3% to $452.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $440.2 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $8.6 million of loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $54.7 million of loans acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, consumer loans organically decreased $33.9 million or 8% since December 31, 2018.

"We had outstanding organic commercial and commercial real estate loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $96.8 million and $293.4 million for the year, and we expect this growth to continue in 2020," said Lee. 

Total deposits were $11.04 billion as of December 31, 2019, compared to $9.40 billion at year-end, which was an increase of $1.65 billion or 18%. This increase includes $1.05 billion of deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $77.0 million of deposits as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Exclusive of the reclassification of deposits to held for sale and the deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, total deposits organically increased $677.5 million or 7% since December 31, 2018. Deposit changes by category were:

  • Demand deposits increased $279.1 million or 9% to $3.54 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.26 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding $235.5 million of demand deposits acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions and $17.3 million of demand deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, demand deposits organically increased $60.9 million or 2% since year-end 2018.
  • Savings deposits increased $1.20 billion or 23% to $6.31 billion at December 31, 2019, from $5.11 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding savings deposits of $550.0 million acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions and $47.8 million of savings deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, savings deposits organically increased $697.3 million or 14% since year-end 2018.
  • Time deposits increased $169.3 million or 17% to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.02 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding time deposits of $261.9 million acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions and $11.9 million of time deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, time deposits organically decreased $80.8 million or 8% since year-end 2018.

"We had impressive organic non-time deposit growth of $225.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $758.2 million for the year. Non-time deposits represented 89 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2019," Lee stated.

Nonperforming Assets Increase Since December 31, 2018

Nonperforming assets increased $8.3 million or 10% to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $79.3 million or 0.69% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Excluding $3.5 million of nonperforming assets acquired in the BVBC and RB&T transactions, nonperforming assets increased $4.8 million or 6%. Nonperforming loans were $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $72.7 million or 0.98% of total loans at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans past due 90 days or more increased $3.4 million to $4.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $726,000 at December 31, 2018, which was primarily attributable to one $2.7 million commercial relationship that has been paid off since December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2019, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.33% of total loans compared to 0.21% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019, was 0.84% of loans at December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 87.28% and 85.27% at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.9 million compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a decrease of $4.8 million or 49%. Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 included $4.0 million of provision expense due to two impaired commercial loans from acquired portfolios.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release, except that organic loan and deposit growth are reconciled to total loan and deposit growth in the preceding narrative discussion.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this press release.
  • Organic deposit growth is exclusive of deposits obtained through acquisitions and the reclassification of deposits that are held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a more complete understanding of underlying trends in deposit growth notwithstanding dispositions and acquisitions.
  • Organic loan growth is exclusive of loans obtained through acquisitions and the reclassification of loans that are held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a more complete understanding of underlying trends in loan growth notwithstanding dispositions and acquisitions.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details
Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before start time. To listen to the live webcast, log on to www.htlf.com at least 15 minutes before start time. A replay will be available until January 26, 2021, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.21 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 115 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors in Heartland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies as they impact the company's general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the potential impact of acquisitions and Heartland's ability to successfully integrate acquired banks; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 		  For the Year Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 107,566     $ 105,700     $ 424,615     $ 393,871  
Interest on securities:              
Taxable 22,581     15,851     73,147     54,131  
Nontaxable 2,102     3,467     9,868     14,120  
Interest on federal funds sold         4      
Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 953     1,285     6,695     3,698  
Total Interest Income 133,202     126,303     514,329     465,820  
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits 16,401     11,826     63,734     35,667  
Interest on short-term borrowings 271     417     1,748     1,696  
Interest on other borrowings 3,785     3,777     15,118     14,503  
Total Interest Expense 20,457     16,020     80,600     51,866  
Net Interest Income 112,745     110,283     433,729     413,954  
Provision for loan losses 4,903     9,681     16,657     24,013  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 107,842     100,602     417,072     389,941  
Noninterest Income              
Service charges and fees 12,368     13,660     52,157     48,706  
Loan servicing income 955     2,061     4,843     7,292  
Trust fees 5,141     4,599     19,399     18,393  
Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,062     1,618     3,786     4,513  
Securities gains, net 491     48     7,659     1,085  
Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 11     115     525     212  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,363     3,189     15,555     21,450  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 668     (58 )   (911 )   (46 )
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,117     587     3,785     2,793  
Other noninterest income 2,854     1,226     9,410     4,762  
Total Noninterest Income 28,030     27,045     116,208     109,160  
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits 50,234     46,729     200,541     196,118  
Occupancy 5,813     6,622     25,450     25,328  
Furniture and equipment 3,330     3,126     12,100     12,529  
Professional fees 11,544     10,630     50,022     43,510  
Advertising 2,305     2,726     10,028     9,565  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918     2,592     11,972     9,355  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 261     574     1,035     3,038  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,512     (35 )   (19,422 )   2,208  
Restructuring expenses         3,227     2,564  
Other noninterest expenses 14,949     15,857     54,208     49,673  
Total Noninterest Expense 92,866     88,821     349,161     353,888  
Income Before Income Taxes 43,006     38,826     184,119     145,213  
Income taxes 5,155     6,685     34,990     28,215  
Net Income 37,851     32,141     149,129     116,998  
Preferred dividends             (39 )
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,851     $ 32,141     $ 149,129     $ 116,959  
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.03     $ 0.93     $ 4.14     $ 3.52  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,840,519     34,670,180     36,061,908     33,213,148  
                       


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 107,566     $ 110,566     $ 106,027     $ 100,456       $ 105,700  
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable 22,581     18,567     16,123     15,876       15,851  
Nontaxable 2,102     2,119     2,554     3,093       3,467  
Interest on federal funds sold             4        
Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 953     2,151     2,299     1,292       1,285  
Total Interest Income 133,202     133,403     127,003     120,721       126,303  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits 16,401     17,982     16,138     13,213       11,826  
Interest on short-term borrowings 271     250     338     889       417  
Interest on other borrowings 3,785     3,850     3,819     3,664       3,777  
Total Interest Expense 20,457     22,082     20,295     17,766       16,020  
Net Interest Income 112,745     111,321     106,708     102,955       110,283  
Provision for loan losses 4,903     5,201     4,918     1,635       9,681  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 107,842     106,120     101,790     101,320       100,602  
Noninterest Income                  
Service charges and fees 12,368     12,366     14,629     12,794       13,660  
Loan servicing income 955     821     1,338     1,729       2,061  
Trust fees 5,141     4,959     4,825     4,474       4,599  
Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,062     962     1,028     734       1,618  
Securities gains, net 491     2,013     3,580     1,575       48  
Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 11     144     112     258       115  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,363     4,673     4,343     3,176       3,189  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 668     (626 )   (364 )   (589 )     (58 )
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,117     881     888     899       587  
Other noninterest income 2,854     3,207     1,682     1,667       1,226  
Total Noninterest Income 28,030     29,400     32,061     26,717       27,045  
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 50,234     50,027     49,995     50,285       46,729  
Occupancy 5,813     6,594     6,436     6,607       6,622  
Furniture and equipment 3,330     2,858     3,220     2,692       3,126  
Professional fees 11,544     12,131     14,968     11,379       10,630  
Advertising 2,305     2,737     2,661     2,325       2,726  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918     2,899     3,313     2,842       2,592  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 261     (89 )   162     701       574  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,512     356     (18,286 )   (3,004 )     (35 )
Restructuring expenses             3,227        
Other noninterest expenses 14,949     15,454     12,629     11,176       15,857  
Total Noninterest Expense 92,866     92,967     75,098     88,230       88,821  
Income Before Income Taxes 43,006     42,553     58,753     39,807       38,826  
Income taxes 5,155     7,941     13,584     8,310       6,685  
Net Income 37,851     34,612     45,169     31,497       32,141  
Preferred dividends                    
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,851     $ 34,612     $ 45,169     $ 31,497       $ 32,141  
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.03     $ 0.94     $ 1.26     $ 0.91       $ 0.93  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,840,519     36,835,191     35,879,259     34,699,839       34,670,180  
                               


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 206,607     $ 243,395     $ 198,664     $ 174,198     $ 223,135  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 172,127     204,372     443,475     318,303     50,495  
Cash and cash equivalents 378,734     447,767     642,139     492,501     273,630  
Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,564     3,711     4,430     4,675     4,672  
Securities:                  
Carried at fair value 3,312,796     3,020,568     2,561,887     2,400,460     2,450,709  
Held to maturity, at cost 91,324     87,965     88,166     88,089     236,283  
Other investments, at cost 31,321     29,042     31,366     27,506     28,396  
Loans held for sale 26,748     35,427     34,575     69,716     119,801  
Loans:                  
Held to maturity 8,367,917     7,971,608     7,853,051     7,331,544     7,407,697  
Allowance for loan losses (70,395 )   (66,222 )   (63,850 )   (62,639 )   (61,963 )
Loans, net 8,297,522     7,905,386     7,789,201     7,268,905     7,345,734  
Premises, furniture and equipment, net 200,525     199,235     198,329     190,215     194,676  
Goodwill 446,345     427,097     427,097     391,668     391,668  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 48,688     49,819     52,718     44,637     47,479  
Servicing rights, net 6,736     6,271     7,180     28,968     31,072  
Cash surrender value on life insurance 171,625     171,471     170,421     163,764     162,892  
Other real estate, net 6,914     6,425     6,646     5,391     6,153  
Other assets 186,755     179,078     146,135     136,000     114,841  
Total Assets $ 13,209,597     $ 12,569,262     $ 12,160,290     $ 11,312,495     $ 11,408,006  
Liabilities and Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 3,543,863     $ 3,581,127     $ 3,426,758     $ 3,118,909     $ 3,264,737  
Savings 6,307,425     5,770,754     5,533,503     5,145,929     5,107,962  
Time 1,193,043     1,117,975     1,148,296     1,088,104     1,023,730  
Total deposits 11,044,331     10,469,856     10,108,557     9,352,942     9,396,429  
Deposits held for sale             118,564     106,409  
Short-term borrowings 182,626     107,853     107,260     104,314     227,010  
Other borrowings 275,773     278,417     282,863     268,312     274,905  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 128,730     149,293     139,823     96,261     78,078  
Total Liabilities 11,631,460     11,005,419     10,638,503     9,940,393     10,082,831  
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock 36,704     36,696     36,690     34,604     34,477  
Capital surplus 839,857     838,543     837,150     745,596     743,095  
Retained earnings 702,502     670,816     642,808     603,506     579,252  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (926 )   17,788     5,139     (11,604 )   (31,649 )
Total Equity 1,578,137     1,563,843     1,521,787     1,372,102     1,325,175  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,209,597     $ 12,569,262     $ 12,160,290     $ 11,312,495     $ 11,408,006  
                                       


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 		  For the Year Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Average Balances              
Assets $ 12,798,770     $ 11,371,247     $ 12,021,917     $ 10,772,297  
Loans, net of unearned 8,090,476     7,436,497     7,761,091     7,140,239  
Deposits 10,704,643     9,596,807     10,030,629     9,104,278  
Earning assets 11,580,295     10,225,409     10,845,940     9,718,106  
Interest bearing liabilities 7,513,701     6,557,185     7,048,607     6,253,586  
Common stockholders' equity 1,570,258     1,290,691     1,473,396     1,177,346  
Total stockholders' equity 1,570,258     1,290,691     1,473,396     1,177,955  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1,087,495     849,851     1,008,178     790,788  
               
Key Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets 1.17 %   1.12 %   1.24 %   1.09 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 %   9.88 %   10.12 %   9.93 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.65 %   15.96 %   15.73 %   15.72 %
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 %   0.48 %   0.11 %   0.25 %
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 %   4.28 %   4.00 %   4.26 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.90 %   4.34 %   4.04 %   4.32 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1) 60.69 %   59.35 %   63.11 %   63.54 %
               
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)              
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 37,851     $ 32,141     $ 149,129     $ 116,959  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,305     2,048     9,458     7,391  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 40,156     $ 34,189     $ 158,587     $ 124,350  
               
Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,570,258     $ 1,290,691     $ 1,473,396     $ 1,177,346  
Less average goodwill 433,374     391,668     415,841     340,352  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,389     49,172     49,377     46,206  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,087,495     $ 849,851     $ 1,008,178     $ 790,788  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 %   9.88 %   10.12 %   9.93 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.65 %   15.96 %   15.73 %   15.72 %
               
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)              
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 112,745     $ 110,283     $ 433,729     $ 413,954  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,109     1,565     4,929     6,228  
Net interest income, tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 113,854     $ 111,848     $ 438,658     $ 420,182  
               
Average earning assets $ 11,580,295     $ 10,225,409     $ 10,845,940     $ 9,718,106  
               
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 %   4.28 %   4.00 %   4.26 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.90 %   4.34 %   4.04 %   4.32 %
               
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
 


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Average Balances                  
Assets $ 12,798,770     $ 12,293,332     $ 11,708,538     $ 11,267,214     $ 11,371,247  
Loans, net of unearned 8,090,476     7,883,678     7,648,562     7,412,855     7,436,497  
Deposits 10,704,643     10,253,643     9,790,756     9,356,204     9,596,807  
Earning assets 11,580,295     11,102,581     10,552,166     10,129,957     10,225,409  
Interest bearing liabilities 7,513,701     7,174,944     6,872,449     6,622,149     6,557,185  
Common stockholders' equity 1,570,258     1,541,369     1,442,388     1,336,250     1,290,691  
Total stockholders' equity 1,570,258     1,541,369     1,442,388     1,336,250     1,290,691  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1,087,495     1,062,568     981,878     898,092     849,851  
                   
Key Performance Ratios                  
Annualized return on average assets 1.17 %   1.12 %   1.55 %   1.13 %   1.12 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 %   8.91 %   12.56 %   9.56 %   9.88 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.65 %   13.78 %   19.52 %   15.24 %   15.96 %
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 %   0.14 %   0.19 %   0.05 %   0.48 %
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 %   3.98 %   4.06 %   4.12 %   4.28 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.90 %   4.02 %   4.10 %   4.18 %   4.34 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.69 %   61.92 %   64.81 %   65.23 %   59.35 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 37,851     $ 34,612     $ 45,169     $ 31,497     $ 32,141  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,305     2,291     2,617     2,245     2,048  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 40,156     $ 36,903     $ 47,786     $ 33,742     $ 34,189  
                   
Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,570,258     $ 1,541,369     $ 1,442,388     $ 1,336,250     $ 1,290,691  
Less average goodwill 433,374     427,097     410,642     391,668     391,668  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,389     51,704     49,868     46,490     49,172  
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,087,495     $ 1,062,568     $ 981,878     $ 898,092     $ 849,851  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.56 %   8.91 %   12.56 %   9.56 %   9.88 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.65 %   13.78 %   19.52 %   15.24 %   15.96 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)                  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 112,745     $ 111,321     $ 106,708     $ 102,955     $ 110,283  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,109     1,140     1,268     1,412     1,565  
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 113,854     $ 112,461     $ 107,976     $ 104,367     $ 111,848  
                   
Average earning assets $ 11,580,295     $ 11,102,581     $ 10,552,166     $ 10,129,957     $ 10,225,409  
                   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.86 %   3.98 %   4.06 %   4.12 %   4.28 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.90 %   4.02 %   4.10 %   4.18 %   4.34 %
 
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
 


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 		  For the Year Ended
December 31,
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 2019   2018   2019   2018
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 112,745     $ 110,283     $ 433,729     $ 413,954  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,109     1,565     4,929     6,228  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 113,854     111,848     438,658     420,182  
Noninterest income 28,030     27,045     116,208     109,160  
Securities gains, net (491 )   (48 )   (7,659 )   (1,085 )
Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (11 )   (115 )   (525 )   (212 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt         (375 )    
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (668 )   58     911     46  
Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 140,714     $ 138,788     $ 547,218     $ 528,091  
               
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 92,866     $ 88,821     $ 349,161     $ 353,888  
Less:              
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918     2,592     11,972     9,355  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,038     3,895     8,030     4,233  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,512     (35 )   (19,422 )   2,208  
Restructuring expenses         3,227     2,564  
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,398     $ 82,369     $ 345,354     $ 335,528  
               
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.69 %   59.35 %   63.11 %   63.54 %
                       


Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended
12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 112,745     $ 111,321     $ 106,708     $ 102,955     $ 110,283  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,109     1,140     1,268     1,412     1,565  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 113,854     112,461     107,976     104,367     111,848  
Noninterest income 28,030     29,400     32,061     26,717     27,045  
Securities gains, net (491 )   (2,013 )   (3,580 )   (1,575 )   (48 )
Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (11 )   (144 )   (112 )   (258 )   (115 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (375 )            
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (668 )   626     364     589     58  
Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 140,714     $ 139,955     $ 136,709     $ 129,840     $ 138,788  
                   
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 92,866     $ 92,967     $ 75,098     $ 88,230     $ 88,821  
Less:                  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,918     2,899     3,313     2,842     2,592  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,038     3,052     1,465     475     3,895  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 1,512     356     (18,286 )   (3,004 )   (35 )
Restructuring expenses             3,227      
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,398     $ 86,660     $ 88,606     $ 84,690     $ 82,369  
                   
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.69 %   61.92 %   64.81 %   65.23 %   59.35 %
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
 


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Common Share Data                  
Book value per common share $ 43.00     $ 42.62     $ 41.48     $ 39.65     $ 38.44  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 29.51     $ 29.62     $ 28.40     $ 27.04     $ 25.70  
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,704,278     36,696,190     36,690,061     34,603,611     34,477,499  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.52 %   8.99 %   8.92 %   8.60 %   8.08 %
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)                  
Common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,578,137     $ 1,563,843     $ 1,521,787     $ 1,372,102     $ 1,325,175  
Less goodwill 446,345     427,097     427,097     391,668     391,668  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 48,688     49,819     52,718     44,637     47,479  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,104     $ 1,086,927     $ 1,041,972     $ 935,797     $ 886,028  
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,704,278     36,696,190     36,690,061     34,603,611     34,477,499  
Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 43.00     $ 42.62     $ 41.48     $ 39.65     $ 38.44  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 29.51     $ 29.62     $ 28.40     $ 27.04     $ 25.70  
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,104     $ 1,086,927     $ 1,041,972     $ 935,797     $ 886,028  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 13,209,597     $ 12,569,262     $ 12,160,290     $ 11,312,495     $ 11,408,006  
Less goodwill 446,345     427,097     427,097     391,668     391,668  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 48,688     49,819     52,718     44,637     47,479  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,714,564     $ 12,092,346     $ 11,680,475     $ 10,876,190     $ 10,968,859  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.52 %   8.99 %   8.92 %   8.60 %   8.08 %
                   
Loan Data                  
Loans held to maturity:                  
Commercial and commercial real estate $ 6,790,458     $ 6,393,596     $ 6,230,372     $ 5,745,051     $ 5,731,712  
Residential mortgage 597,742     589,793     613,707     630,433     673,603  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 533,064     545,006     549,404     544,805     565,408  
Consumer 452,233     447,718     461,802     412,573     440,158  
Unearned discount and deferred loan fees (5,580 )   (4,505 )   (2,234 )   (1,318 )   (3,184 )
Total loans held to maturity $ 8,367,917     $ 7,971,608     $ 7,853,051     $ 7,331,544     $ 7,407,697  
                   
Other Selected Trend Information                  
Effective tax rate 11.99 %   18.66 %   23.12 %   20.88 %   17.22 %
Full time equivalent employees 1,908     1,962     2,040     1,976     2,045  
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 66,222     $ 63,850     $ 62,639     $ 61,963     $ 61,221  
Provision for loan losses 4,903     5,201     4,918     1,635     9,681  
Charge-offs (2,018 )   (4,842 )   (4,780 )   (1,950 )   (9,777 )
Recoveries 1,288     2,013     1,073     991     838  
Balance, end of period $ 70,395     $ 66,222     $ 63,850     $ 62,639     $ 61,963  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 76,548     $ 72,208     $ 79,619     $ 77,294     $ 71,943  
Loans past due ninety days or more 4,105     40     285     1,706     726  
Other real estate owned 6,914     6,425     6,646     5,391     6,153  
Other repossessed assets 11     13     39     8     459  
Total nonperforming assets $ 87,578     $ 78,686     $ 86,589     $ 84,399     $ 79,281  
                   
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 3,794     $ 3,199     $ 3,539     $ 3,460     $ 4,026  
                   
Nonperforming Assets Activity                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 78,686     $ 86,589     $ 84,399     $ 79,281     $ 85,617  
Net loan charge offs (730 )   (2,829 )   (3,707 )   (959 )   (8,939 )
New nonperforming loans 13,751     6,818     13,688     15,314     17,332  
Acquired nonperforming assets 3,262         230          
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (5,859 )   (8,861 )   (6,246 )   (6,238 )   (6,065 )
OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (1,399 )   (3,067 )   (1,288 )   (2,092 )   (8,390 )
OREO/Repossessed assets gain/(loss and writedowns), net (133 )   36     (487 )   (462 )   (230 )
Net activity at Citizens Finance Co.             (445 )   (44 )
Balance, end of period $ 87,578     $ 78,686     $ 86,589     $ 84,399     $ 79,281  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.96 %   0.91 %   1.02 %   1.08 %   0.98 %
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.01 %   0.95 %   1.06 %   1.12 %   1.04 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 %   0.63 %   0.71 %   0.75 %   0.69 %
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.04 %   0.14 %   0.19 %   0.05 %   0.48 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans 0.84 %   0.83 %   0.81 %   0.85 %   0.84 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 87.28 %   91.66 %   79.91 %   79.29 %   85.27 %
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.33 %   0.28 %   0.31 %   0.47 %   0.21 %
                   
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
 


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 3,033,480     $ 22,581     2.95 %   $ 2,658,107     $ 18,567   2.77 %   $ 2,184,096     $ 15,851   2.88 %
Nontaxable(1) 271,792     2,661     3.88     266,933     2,682   3.99     427,332     4,388   4.07  
Total securities 3,305,272     25,242     3.03     2,925,040     21,249   2.88     2,611,428     20,239   3.07  
Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 251,599     953     1.50     358,327     2,151   2.38     238,087     1,285   2.14  
Federal funds sold                       309        
Loans:(2)                                  
Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 6,484,485     85,591     5.24     6,216,133     86,864   5.54     5,644,475     77,822   5.47  
Residential mortgage 614,735     7,156     4.62     662,663     7,979   4.78     704,012     8,682   4.89  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 538,029     7,005     5.17     550,441     7,551   5.44     568,904     7,752   5.41  
Consumer 453,227     6,109     5.35     454,441     6,697   5.85     519,106     9,355   7.15  
Fees on loans     2,255             2,052         2,733    
Less: allowance for loan losses (67,052 )           (64,464 )         (60,912 )      
Net loans 8,023,424     108,116     5.35     7,819,214     111,143   5.64     7,375,585     106,344   5.72  
Total earning assets 11,580,295     134,311     4.60 %   11,102,581     134,543   4.81 %   10,225,409     127,868   4.96 %
Nonearning Assets 1,218,475             1,190,751             1,145,838          
Total Assets $ 12,798,770             $ 12,293,332             $ 11,371,247          
Interest Bearing Liabilities(3)                                  
Savings $ 5,986,007     $ 11,790     0.78 %   $ 5,643,722     $ 13,301   0.94 %   $ 5,071,573     $ 8,817   0.69 %
Time deposits 1,135,025     4,611     1.61     1,149,064     4,681   1.62     1,088,122     3,009   1.10  
Short-term borrowings 115,680     271     0.93     102,440     250   0.97     121,053     417   1.37  
Other borrowings 276,989     3,785     5.42     279,718     3,850   5.46     276,437     3,777   5.42  
Total interest bearing liabilities 7,513,701     20,457     1.08 %   7,174,944     22,082   1.22 %   6,557,185     16,020   0.97 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3)                                  
Noninterest bearing deposits 3,583,611             3,460,857             3,437,112          
Accrued interest and other liabilities 131,200             116,162             86,259          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,714,811             3,577,019             3,523,371          
Stockholders' Equity 1,570,258             1,541,369             1,290,691          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,798,770             $ 12,293,332             $ 11,371,247          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)     $ 113,854             $ 112,461           $ 111,848    
Net interest spread(1)         3.52 %           3.59 %           3.99 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets         3.90 %           4.02 %           4.34 %
                                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Includes deposits held for sale.
 


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 2,522,365     $ 73,147   2.90 %   $ 1,999,321     $ 54,131   2.71 %
Nontaxable(1) 313,197     12,491   3.99     439,894     17,873   4.06  
Total securities 2,835,562     85,638   3.02     2,439,215     72,004   2.95  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 313,373     6,695   2.14     197,562     3,698   1.87  
Federal funds sold 138     4   2.90     430        
Loans:(2)                      
Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 6,105,889     332,866   5.45     5,401,683     289,379   5.36  
Residential mortgage 656,741     30,552   4.65     692,310     32,047   4.63  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 550,231     29,438   5.35     549,346     28,331   5.16  
Consumer 448,230     25,802   5.76     496,900     37,250   7.50  
Fees on loans     8,263           9,339    
Less: allowance for loan losses (64,224 )         (59,340 )      
Net loans 7,696,867     426,921   5.55     7,080,899     396,346   5.60  
Total earning assets 10,845,940     519,258   4.79 %   9,718,106     472,048   4.86 %
Nonearning Assets 1,175,977             1,054,191          
Total Assets $ 12,021,917             $ 10,772,297          
Interest Bearing Liabilities(3)                      
Savings $ 5,530,503     $ 47,069   0.85 %   $ 4,779,977     $ 25,123   0.53 %
Time deposits 1,115,785     16,665   1.49     1,058,769     10,544   1.00  
Short-term borrowings 126,337     1,748   1.38     142,295     1,696   1.19  
Other borrowings 275,982     15,118   5.48     272,545     14,503   5.32  
Total interest bearing liabilities 7,048,607     80,600   1.14 %   6,253,586     51,866   0.83 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3)                      
Noninterest bearing deposits 3,384,341             3,265,532          
Accrued interest and other liabilities 115,573             75,224          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,499,914             3,340,756          
Stockholders' Equity 1,473,396             1,177,955          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,021,917             $ 10,772,297          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)     $ 438,658           $ 420,182    
Net interest spread(1)         3.65 %           4.03 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets         4.04 %           4.32 %
                       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Includes deposits held for sale.
 


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  As of and For the Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Total Assets          
Citywide Banks $ 2,294,512   $ 2,335,811   $ 2,261,591   $ 2,214,105   $ 2,307,284  
New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,763,037   1,607,498   1,534,236   1,500,024   1,492,555  
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,646,105   1,547,014   1,680,539   1,550,487   1,480,914  
Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,307,688   1,346,342   1,319,226   564,833   571,012  
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,301,172   839,721   852,830   810,357   804,907  
First Bank & Trust 1,137,714   1,158,320   1,088,796   1,099,759   1,109,929  
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,090,412   1,032,016   1,042,463   1,031,305   1,114,352  
Premier Valley Bank 903,220   888,401   847,076   855,473   849,696  
Arizona Bank & Trust 784,240   695,236   732,783   669,806   658,714  
Minnesota Bank & Trust 718,724   718,035   631,339   657,187   666,564  
Rocky Mountain Bank 532,191   528,094   503,126   489,135   490,453  
Total Deposits(2)          
Citywide Banks $ 1,829,217   $ 1,895,894   $ 1,833,259   $ 1,802,701   $ 1,848,373  
New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,565,070   1,413,170   1,346,304   1,313,708   1,307,464  
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,290,756   1,275,131   1,157,881   1,245,553   1,214,541  
Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,016,743   1,091,243   1,077,183   473,712   489,471  
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,167,905   768,267   769,577   735,101   715,482  
First Bank & Trust 893,419   903,410   844,793   857,313   861,629  
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 941,109   880,217   892,020   872,090   927,821  
Premier Valley Bank 707,814   719,141   689,384   676,849   639,194  
Arizona Bank & Trust 693,975   578,694   646,728   593,089   574,762  
Minnesota Bank & Trust 574,369   600,175   515,310   546,706   560,399  
Rocky Mountain Bank 468,314   462,825   438,349   426,503   424,700  
Net Income          
Citywide Banks $ 6,963   $ 6,030   $ 8,120   $ 7,283   $ 7,005  
New Mexico Bank & Trust 6,288   6,404   7,634   7,847   6,007  
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 8,357   5,445   17,353   5,011   6,002  
Bank of Blue Valley(1) 3,556   3,550   3,505   1,172   324  
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,741   2,223   1,751   2,632   2,180  
First Bank & Trust 4,366   2,927   3,099   2,792   3,334  
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 3,103   3,195   2,516   4,707   3,229  
Premier Valley Bank 3,299   3,301   2,763   2,411   2,930  
Arizona Bank & Trust 993   3,222   3,110   2,780   1,951  
Minnesota Bank & Trust 2,094   3,250   1,980   1,454   1,038  
Rocky Mountain Bank 952   720   779   1,358   1,230  
 
(1) Formerly known as Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company.
(2) Includes deposits held for sale.
 


CONTACT:
Bryan R. McKeag
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(563) 589-1994
bmckeag@htlf.com  

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.