Kepley BioSystems to Participate in TEDˣ Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepley BioSystems president, Anthony Dellinger, has been invited to participate in a regional TEDˣ event on March 26, 2020, at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Following this year’s theme of “Risk,” Dellinger will join Greensboro’s most curious and innovative minds, as they share their stories of uncertainties and triumphs in pursuit of audacious goals.“Dellinger's story of translating research into enterprise solutions – and addressing pressing environmental issues – resonates with our 2020 theme of ‘Risk’,” said planning committee head and TEDˣ Greensboro founder Richard Moore.“It's also an interesting story of how federal organizations, such as the National Science Foundation, can seed and nurture research to produce real-world results,” Moore added.The event will take place March 26, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro, NC. Tickets and additional information are now available at www.tedxgreensboro.com About TED:TED is a platform for ideas worth spreading. Started in 1984 as a conference where technology, entertainment and design converged, TED today shares ideas from a broad spectrum — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. Meanwhile, independent TEDˣ events help share ideas in communities around the world.TED is a global community, welcoming people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world. TED believes passionately in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and, ultimately, the world. On TED.com , there is a clearinghouse of free knowledge from the world’s most inspired thinkers — and a community of curious souls to engage with ideas and each other, both online and at TED and TEDˣ events around the world, all year long.TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation with an agenda to make great ideas accessible and spark conversation.About TEDˣ GreensboroTEDˣ Greensboro is comprised of a group of broad thinkers familiar with TED that came together to develop an event designed to focus on Greensboro and its future. TEDˣ Greensboro events feature a diversity of local and regional speakers from across several disciplines that address a variety of topics with unique stories and ideas.About Kepley BioSystems:Kepley BioSystems is a North Carolina-based life sciences biotech operating out of Gateway Research Park (GRP) in collaboration with the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), comprised of a partnership between the North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University (NCA&T) and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). Kepley BioSystems was founded in 2013 with a mission to emerge disruptive innovations to achieve global solutions. For more information, visit: http://www.kepleybiosystems.com/



